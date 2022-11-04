Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman aware of challenge playing LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman knows his Hogs will have a big task on Saturday trying to defeat No. 7 LSU in Razorback Stadium. LSU is fresh off a 32-31 overtime decision over Alabama Saturday night in Baton Rouge. LSU coach Brian Kelly opted to go for two instead of kicking the PAT and playing another overtime period. Pittman, who made a similar choice at the end of the Ole Miss game last season, praised Kelly for his decision to go for the win at that time.
nwahomepage.com
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & Did Muss Blow it With Ron Holland?
Q. Marty Byrde’s proxy wants to know: How does this keep happening? This is multiple times this year that this team is obviously not prepared to play. And starts playing when it has to. This time it was too late. A. Sam Pittman gave a good answer to that...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas, Ole Miss kickoff, network options disclosed
FAYETTEVILLE — In Week 12, Arkansas will host Ole Miss among the 10 games slated for the SEC on Nov. 19. The Hogs and Ole Miss will kickoff at either 6 p.m. on ESPN or 6:30 on the SEC Network. The exact time and network will be determined after Nov. 12 games. Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 33-21 in 2020 in Razorback Stadium as Hudson Clark intercepted three passes on the day. Last year in Oxford, Ole Miss took a 52-51 victory when a two-point conversion by Arkansas failed.
therebelwalk.com
Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, Arkansas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.– (Release) Ole Miss’ Nov. 19 road matchup vs. Arkansas will kick off at either 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. Time and TV network will be determined on Nov. 12. It will mark the 69th all-time...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Sam Pittman previews upcoming matchup with LSU and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss more about the loss to Liberty and preview their upcoming game with LSU. Hear the full press conference in the video above. LSU-Arkansas kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Razorback...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas basketball to be without 5-star freshman for Monday's season opener
Arkansas basketball fans will have to wait to see Nick Smith’s 2022-23 debut as a Razorback. The team has announced Smith will not be playing Monday against North Dakota State. There is no timetable for Smith’s return to play. Mason Choate of Arkansas Rivals shared the details of...
How to Watch: No. 10 Arkansas vs. North Dakota State channel, stream, game time
The 100th season of Arkansas basketball and the fourth year of the Eric Musselman era is set to get underway as the No. 10 Razorbacks makes their highly-anticipated regular season debut against North Dakota State in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Monday. The Razorbacks are 80-19 all-time in season openers, which includes...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman, players break down 76-58 win over NDSU in season opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team is 1-0 after taking down North Dakota State 76-58 in their season opener on Monday. Eric Musselman, Ricky Council IV and Trevon Brazile spoke to the media after the win. You can watch those full post-game press conferences in the videos below.
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: Arkansas to ink at least one, possibly two more, during early signing period that runs Nov. 9-16
LITTLE ROCK — The week-long college basketball early signing period for the class of 2023 begins in a matter of days (running Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 16), and the Arkansas Razorbacks have one committed player planning to sign with the possibility of adding two more. In-state 5-star...
Fans Were Hot During Arkansas Loss to Liberty from Beginning to End
No one spared ire of Razorback faithful across social media
aseaofred.com
Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over Arkansas
No. 23 Liberty picked up an upset win over Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville, knocking off the Razorbacks, 21-19. With the win, the Flames improve to 8-1 on the season and pick up the program’s first ever win over an SEC opponent. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
Razorbacks' Most Anticipated Season in Decades Starts Monday Night
The house will probably be better than average opener against North Dakota State.
nwahomepage.com
PTN Faceoff: Does Hugh Freeze deserve another chance in the SEC?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Since Arkansas plays Liberty this week, our PTN Faceoff centers around Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. Hogs+ General Manager Sawyer Radler and Bart Pohlman, executive producer of The Razorback Daily and The Hog Pod debate whether Hugh Freeze should get another chance in the SEC or not.
Arkansas FB players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown suspended following arrest
Fayetteville Police reported that two Arkansas football players fought with officers, leading to their arrest.
nwahomepage.com
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson: Season Opener, Early Recruiting, and Pro Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation sits down with Hog insider Kevin McPherson to talk about all things Razorback basketball. The team goes over what fans should look for in the season opener and first several games. But also what to expect in the early requiring period and pro Hog action in the NBA.
This $12 Million Property is an Arkansas Razorback Fan’s Dream Come True
Okay, Razorback fans, this property in Fayetteville might just be the absolute best dream property Ever! If you love to go to Razorback games you have probably seen some of this property already, but we have an overview of the property plus photos and a video. Built in 1966, this...
Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.
Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
NWA and River Valley residents suffered damages from storm
Residents woke up this morning grateful to see another day but terrified to see the damage the storm has done.
nwahomepage.com
Benton County sees steady early voter turnout; Election Day lines expected
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — November 7 is the last day to cast your ballot before the Election Day rush. Melody Kwok with Benton County said the busiest times are around noon and the last hour the polls are open. Early polling locations close at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 7, which is an hour earlier than the previous days.
Comments / 0