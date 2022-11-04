ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman aware of challenge playing LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman knows his Hogs will have a big task on Saturday trying to defeat No. 7 LSU in Razorback Stadium. LSU is fresh off a 32-31 overtime decision over Alabama Saturday night in Baton Rouge. LSU coach Brian Kelly opted to go for two instead of kicking the PAT and playing another overtime period. Pittman, who made a similar choice at the end of the Ole Miss game last season, praised Kelly for his decision to go for the win at that time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas, Ole Miss kickoff, network options disclosed

FAYETTEVILLE — In Week 12, Arkansas will host Ole Miss among the 10 games slated for the SEC on Nov. 19. The Hogs and Ole Miss will kickoff at either 6 p.m. on ESPN or 6:30 on the SEC Network. The exact time and network will be determined after Nov. 12 games. Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 33-21 in 2020 in Razorback Stadium as Hudson Clark intercepted three passes on the day. Last year in Oxford, Ole Miss took a 52-51 victory when a two-point conversion by Arkansas failed.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
therebelwalk.com

Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, Arkansas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.– (Release) Ole Miss’ Nov. 19 road matchup vs. Arkansas will kick off at either 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. Time and TV network will be determined on Nov. 12. It will mark the 69th all-time...
OXFORD, MS
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Sam Pittman previews upcoming matchup with LSU and more

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss more about the loss to Liberty and preview their upcoming game with LSU. Hear the full press conference in the video above. LSU-Arkansas kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Razorback...
BATON ROUGE, LA
aseaofred.com

Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over Arkansas

No. 23 Liberty picked up an upset win over Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville, knocking off the Razorbacks, 21-19. With the win, the Flames improve to 8-1 on the season and pick up the program’s first ever win over an SEC opponent. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

PTN Faceoff: Does Hugh Freeze deserve another chance in the SEC?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Since Arkansas plays Liberty this week, our PTN Faceoff centers around Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. Hogs+ General Manager Sawyer Radler and Bart Pohlman, executive producer of The Razorback Daily and The Hog Pod debate whether Hugh Freeze should get another chance in the SEC or not.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Benton County sees steady early voter turnout; Election Day lines expected

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — November 7 is the last day to cast your ballot before the Election Day rush. Melody Kwok with Benton County said the busiest times are around noon and the last hour the polls are open. Early polling locations close at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 7, which is an hour earlier than the previous days.
BENTON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy