Rogers County Deputies, Claremore PD Officer Cleared In Shooting That Killed Burglary Suspect
The Roger's County Sheriff says his deputy and two Claremore police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing after shooting and killing a burglary suspect. Investigators say the suspect had escaped custody last month, broke into houses, and led police on a chase before charging at officers. "His hands were folded...
Two 15-year-old boys arrested for gun crimes outside south Tulsa Walmart
TULSA, Okla. — Two 15-year-old boys were arrested Saturday after they were involved in crimes involving guns, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots of the Wu Hot and Red Lobster Restaurants near 67th and Memorial just before 9 p.m.
TPD: 2 teens arrested, multiple others detained after shots fired in south Tulsa
On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., officers received calls of fights and teens pointing firearms in the parking lots of the Wu Hot and Red Lobster near 71st and Memorial.
Tulsa police investigate shooting near 21st and Garnett
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near 21st and Garnett. On Sunday night, police were seen at a shopping center near 21st and South 101st East Ave. Police said a woman was shot but was still alive after the shooting. They also said they don’t think...
news9.com
2 Teens Arrested After Shots Fired In Tulsa
Two 15-year-old males have been arrested after multiple shots were fired Saturday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa police said they responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots near South Memorial Drive and East 71st Street. Witnesses on the scene followed the suspects to the...
KHBS
Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby found dead; married couple in custody
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A pregnant Arkansas woman and the 31-week-old baby she was carrying were found dead in southern Missouri, law enforcement said Thursday. Ashley Bush, 33, was 31 weeks pregnant. The baby's name was Valkyrie Grace Willis. The bodies of Bush and her daughter were found in separate...
Driver dies after collision with tractor trailer on I-40
A Little Rock man has died after an accident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 40.
Father’s body found near Stilwell after 6-year-old drowns Friday
STILWELL, Okla. — UPDATE (11/7/22 1:40 P.M.) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the body of 43-year-old Tylen Turman was found around 9:45 a.m. about 11 miles northwest of where he was lost in floodwaters on Friday. ---------- Fire Chief Terry Smith with the Highway 100 West Volunteer...
Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in separate Missouri locations
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A Missouri couple is facing first-degree kidnapping charges after a missing Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead in separate locations, authorities said. According to KHBS and KARK, Jane residents Amber and Jamie Waterman, both 42, were arrested Thursday and remain held without...
Springdale SWAT team responds to apartment shooting
Springdale Police Department responded to a call of gunshots when they found an unidentified male with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
Suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at a Fort Smith officer arrested
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) has arrested a suspect after he allegedly pointed a gun at an officer on Saturday, Nov. 5. FSPD says they initiated a traffic stop at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South 28th Street on 26-year-old Jarred Cole Watson.
koamnewsnow.com
6-year-old dies after vehicle is swept into floodwater in northeast Oklahoma
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one 6-year-old is dead after their vehicle was swept into floodwater Friday night in Adair County, Oklahoma. According to the OHP, the incident occurred around 8:48 p.m. on County Road 4643 near Stilwell, Okla. News on 6 says the 43-year-old...
OHP: Adair 6-year-old drowns in floodwaters
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old has drowned due to floodwaters in the Adair County area.
U.S. Attorney says Tulsa police tipped them off to dramatic rise in catalytic converter thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Federal authorities say local law enforcement played an important role in spurring a federal investigation into an alleged catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple states. U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma said that when people hear about a catalytic converter theft ring,...
Man missing, 6-year-old girl dead after driver tries to drive over flooded bridge
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — A six-year-old girl died, and a man is missing after the SUV they were in was swept away in flood water Friday night in Adair County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported to a SUV in the water just before 9 a.m. on OK-100, five miles west of Stilwell in Adair County.
Body of missing pregnant woman found
UPDATE (NOV. 3, 2022) – The body of Ashley Bush was found on November 3rd in McDonald County, Mo. You can find more information at the link below. RELATED STORY: Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, has gone missing in NWARK. She was last seen traveling north on...
1600kush.com
Homicide trial ordered in head-on collision on Highway 177 north of Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 20-year-old Stillwater man accused of drunk driving in a fatal head-on collision on Highway 177 three miles north of Stillwater at 3:19 am on Feb. 20 was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl using Pokemon box
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man is in jail Friday after being accused of trafficking fentanyl in a stolen vehicle. The Tulsa Police Helicopter found a stolen Honda CR-V in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn just before 7 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they found that...
“I don’t want to have to hurt you:” TPD searches for serial theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the community’s help to identify a serial theft suspect. Investigators say the suspect held one of his victims at knifepoint. The encounter was caught on surveillance footage. “He pulls his knife from his left pocket area, and holds it in...
Rogers parents arrested for manslaughter after infant child’s death
A pair of Rogers parents were arrested and are facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child.
