ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Drugs, ghost gun confiscated from teenager during arrest, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A juvenile is in custody after Asheville police say they were following up on a recent tip. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says detectives were following up on a tip about a recent exchange of gunfire in West Asheville when they encountered a teenager on Nov. 1, 2022 who was believed to be a person of interest.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Community Reparations Commission works on list of immediate actions

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Community Reparations Commission is a step closer to making its first set of recommendations. The group met Monday night in downtown Asheville. Its goal is to come up with how reparations will look in Asheville and Buncombe County. For example, that may be vouchers for housing or investing in a few neighborhoods.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Survivor encourages early screening during Lung Cancer Awareness Month

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Having survived lung cancer, Canton's Emma English wants to encourage people, especially this month, to take time to get screened. “I was a smoker for 50 years," English says. "I smoked since I was 15 years old." She says...
CANTON, NC
WLOS.com

NC Arboretum announces 2022 Winter Lights schedule, theme

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Arboretum announces the return of its popular holiday-time display, Winter Lights, from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Organizers say this year's theme is "Forest and Garden Enchantment" and will feature new surprises and favorites from past events. "The gnomes, so popular in...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville park continues its journey toward being rebuilt

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education held a special called meeting Monday to approve a construction proposal for Candace Pickens Park. The board of education, city of Asheville and Buncombe County approved an interlocal agreement to rebuild the park. The board of education unanimously approved...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Tattoo convention brings together local & national artists, fans & more

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tattoo enthusiasts and artists alike converged in Asheville over the weekend for the annual Tattoo Arts Convention at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. The three-day festival, operated by Villain Arts, brought together local and national artists, performers and fans, with some of the best...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Area gas prices see small increase, following along with national trend

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 0.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County officials ready for strong turnout on Election Day

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County elections officials say they're ready for a strong turnout Tuesday. More than 70,000 people already participated in early voting and nearly 6,000 sent mail-in ballots. Based on early voting numbers, elections officials are expecting between 25,000-35,000 people in the county to cast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy