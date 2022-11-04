ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Community Reparations Commission is a step closer to making its first set of recommendations. The group met Monday night in downtown Asheville. Its goal is to come up with how reparations will look in Asheville and Buncombe County. For example, that may be vouchers for housing or investing in a few neighborhoods.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO