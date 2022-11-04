Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Drugs, ghost gun confiscated from teenager during arrest, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A juvenile is in custody after Asheville police say they were following up on a recent tip. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says detectives were following up on a tip about a recent exchange of gunfire in West Asheville when they encountered a teenager on Nov. 1, 2022 who was believed to be a person of interest.
WLOS.com
Schools closed in Jackson, Cherokee as students, staff call in sick
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday was a day off from school for students in two mountain districts. Cherokee Central Schools and Jackson County Public Schools kept their doors closed after a large number of students, faculty and staff stayed home sick Thursday and Friday. The lack of adults...
WLOS.com
Operation Green Light: Buncombe Co. joins in nationwide effort to support, assist veterans
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, Buncombe County is joining a nationwide effort to show support for those who have protected and served the nation. The county will shine a green light for veterans in three locations throughout downtown Asheville as part of "Operation Green Light." The Buncombe...
WLOS.com
Two years later, ribbon cutting held for new Old Fort Elementary School building
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a celebration two years in the making in McDowell County Saturday morning, Nov. 5. A ribbon-cutting was held for the new Old Fort Elementary School building. It was built in August 2020, but they were unable to host a community celebration then...
WLOS.com
'Homesick:' New Art in the Heart display shares Asheville residents' housing experiences
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new lineup of Art in the Heart artworks and experiences will be in Pack Square Plaza for November and December. The new displays kick off with "Homesick," an audio visual projection consisting of 12 large floating house structures. The structures are varying heights and reach up to 15 feet tall.
WLOS.com
Community Reparations Commission works on list of immediate actions
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Community Reparations Commission is a step closer to making its first set of recommendations. The group met Monday night in downtown Asheville. Its goal is to come up with how reparations will look in Asheville and Buncombe County. For example, that may be vouchers for housing or investing in a few neighborhoods.
WLOS.com
New Haywood County superintendent cites resiliency in moving district forward
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dr. Trevor Putnam has been on the job for a week now as superintendent for Haywood County Schools. Putnam, who took over after the retirement of Dr. Bill Nolte, is a Haywood County native and has been with the school system for 26 years. Haywood...
WLOS.com
Survivor encourages early screening during Lung Cancer Awareness Month
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Having survived lung cancer, Canton's Emma English wants to encourage people, especially this month, to take time to get screened. “I was a smoker for 50 years," English says. "I smoked since I was 15 years old." She says...
WLOS.com
42nd Smoky Mountain Toy Run helps put Christmas toys under tree for WNC kids in need
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — Even in the rain, a herd of hogs headed through Swannanoa Saturday, Nov. 5 -- hogs of the motorcycle variety, that is. The 42nd annual Smoky Mountain Toy Run aims to collect Christmas gifts for children in western North Carolina each year. The Smoky Mountain...
WLOS.com
NC Arboretum announces 2022 Winter Lights schedule, theme
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Arboretum announces the return of its popular holiday-time display, Winter Lights, from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Organizers say this year's theme is "Forest and Garden Enchantment" and will feature new surprises and favorites from past events. "The gnomes, so popular in...
WLOS.com
Ministry gives away free winter gear items to those in need, still taking donations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is making sure those in need will be staying warm this winter. Western Carolina Rescue Ministries hosted its annual Coats for the Cold event Saturday, Nov. 5, during which they gave away essential winter gear. Hundreds visited the ministry during the event...
WLOS.com
Asheville park continues its journey toward being rebuilt
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education held a special called meeting Monday to approve a construction proposal for Candace Pickens Park. The board of education, city of Asheville and Buncombe County approved an interlocal agreement to rebuild the park. The board of education unanimously approved...
WLOS.com
Community & comradery: With endless possibilities, chess club celebrates age old game
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's one of the oldest games around, but folks with the Smoky Mountain Chess Club never get tired of playing. "It's over 1,000 years old," says acting president Leon Sellards, who's been playing chess for over 60 years. "I enjoy the fellowship and the comradery,"...
WLOS.com
Tattoo convention brings together local & national artists, fans & more
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tattoo enthusiasts and artists alike converged in Asheville over the weekend for the annual Tattoo Arts Convention at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. The three-day festival, operated by Villain Arts, brought together local and national artists, performers and fans, with some of the best...
WLOS.com
One Glen Arden Elementary classroom gets $500 wish list fulfilled thanks to Zaniac
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Ericka Castro, a dual language teacher at Glen Arden Elementary School, is being presented with a $500 wish list of items. The folks from Zaniac in Biltmore Park are donating the items for Castro to use in the classroom, and she and her students are thrilled about the donations.
WLOS.com
Open space, affordable housing bonds on ballot in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two bond proposals are on the ballot for voters in Buncombe County. A $30 million open space bond is proposed to help with land conservation efforts. And a $40 million bond is proposed to help increase affordable housing for people with low to moderate incomes.
WLOS.com
Area gas prices see small increase, following along with national trend
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 0.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
WLOS.com
List of resources available to unsheltered population released ahead of winter season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With 130 beds at three facilities being designated as Safe Havens, the City of Asheville has selected ABCCM as the lead agency for those in need during freezing weather for the 2022-23 winter season. A Code Purple is issued when temperatures reach 32 degrees or...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County officials ready for strong turnout on Election Day
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County elections officials say they're ready for a strong turnout Tuesday. More than 70,000 people already participated in early voting and nearly 6,000 sent mail-in ballots. Based on early voting numbers, elections officials are expecting between 25,000-35,000 people in the county to cast...
WLOS.com
Poppy Popcorn teams up with Highland Brewing for a limited-edition Cold Mountain snack
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville-based gourmet popcorn maker, and local favorite, just announced a special limited-edition popcorn flavor in partnership with Highland Brewing. Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn is teaming up with the original Asheville brewery with a Cold Mountain Spiced Popcorn that will be available only at the annual...
