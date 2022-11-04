ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleep expert’s tips for adjusting to end of daylight saving time

By Allen Levine, Aaron Feis, Hazel Sanchez, Dan Mannarino
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The end of daylight saving time, which comes at 2 a.m. Sunday, can wreak havoc on people’s sleep schedules.

Dr. Adrian Pristas, director of the sleep lab at Hackensack Meridian Health, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to offer some tips on how both adults and kids can adjust as they fall back and gain an extra hour of sleep.

“We’re lucky at this time of year because we’re going to standard time, which is a lot easier than the other way around in March,” said Pristas. “Standard time is more in line with our human circadian biology, and as a result it’s not as difficult to get that extra hour of sleep because we have an opportunity to fix our clock.”

