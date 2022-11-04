ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Au Sable Forks, NY

WCAX

Two families displaced after fire in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - What began as a small porch fire has damaged a building on Autumn Pond Way in Essex Junction. The Essex Junction Fire Department say they were dispatched at 11:11pm for a report of smoke coming from the basement at 167 Autumn Pond Way. Crews found...
ESSEX, VT
VTDigger

Woman dead almost 2 weeks after Sheldon car crash

An 80-year-old woman died Friday, almost two weeks after being critically injured in a car accident in Sheldon, police said. Police said Joyce Weld died “due to the extent of the injuries sustained during the crash.”. Weld was a passenger in a two-car crash on Oct. 24. She was...
SHELDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fatal crash in Sheldon

SHELDON — An 80-year-old woman has died following a crash that took place in Sheldon last month. The two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Vermont Route 105 and Woods Hill Road took place on October 24. According to the report, Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire, was traveling east on...
SHELDON, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh massage parlor reopens after devastating fire

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — StoneWorks Massage & Skincare is back open for business 21 days after a fire burned down its previous building. The Plattsburgh business was in the process of moving to a new site on Tom Miller Road before the fire. Since then, owners tell us the community has been helping them get back on their feet, making donations and moving furniture.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
vermontbiz.com

North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge project ends boat passage

VTrans file photo of temporary drawbridge. Vermont Agency of Transportation US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are...
GRAND ISLE, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman dies following car crash in Sheldon

SHELDON, Vt. — A passenger involved in a car crash in Sheldon has died after spending more than a week in the hospital, state police report. Joyce Weld, 80, died on Friday after sustaining serious injuries in an incident that took place in Sheldon on Oct. 24. Weld was...
SHELDON, VT
WCAX

Passenger in Sheldon crash dies at hospital

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the victim of a crash last week in Sheldon has died from her injuries at the hospital. The crash took place on the evening of October 24. Vermont State Police say Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire, rear-ended another car that was waiting at the intersection of Route 105 and Woods Hill Rd.
SHELDON, VT
WCAX

Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman was arrested Friday night following an armed break-in at a home on Forest Street. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into the Forest Street home armed with a knife, and is known to the homeowners. When officers arrived they say the homeowners were able to separate themselves from Brunet.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington plane crashes on Long Island

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. The Beech B-60 took off from Burlington International Airport just after 12 Noon Saturday, and was attempting a landing at Republic Airport in New York when the pilot reported engine trouble. The plane plunged into a nearby cemetery. The pilot and the female passenger, who were not immediately identified, suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Alburgh Passage Bridge project set for winter 2024 completion

VTrans photo from October 31, 2022. Vermont Agency of Transportation VTrans will continue bridge deck replacement of Mother’s Bridge over Lake Champlain between North Hero Island and South Alburg. Traffic impacts will be limited to an occasional one-way alternating traffic pattern under flagger control for the remainder of the 2022 construction season.
ALBURGH, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington breaks record for warmest November day in recorded history

This weekend’s warm weather wasn’t just a breath of fresh air for Vermonters looking for one last glimpse of summer – it was also a day for the record books. With highs in the low 70s across Vermont and temperatures in the high 60s in northern New York, Sunday was the warmest day in recorded history in Burlington, with a measurement of 76 degrees at the Burlington International Airport.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police investigating student hit by car in Essex Jct.

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a student riding to school in Essex Junction was hit by a car early Friday. It happened near West Street and South Summit Street in Essex Junction before 7:15 a.m. There were no immediate details on injuries or what caused the incident.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Body found in Colchester fire identified

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police have identified the woman who died in a mobile home fire last week. Heidi Pruss, 46, the homeowner, was found dead after fire crews responded to the blaze at Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park last Tuesday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation...
COLCHESTER, VT
adirondackalmanack.com

The Place I Live: Lake Ozonia/Hopkinton

Lake Ozonia in the Town of Hopkinton. My family built the place back in 1970, and it was a great source of joy for the entire clan for many, many years. The dock faces the summer sunsets and the winter is spectacularly cold and isolated. I currently live in Brewerton NY. Far too close to the massive Micron facility to be built in the Town of Clay, a facility that will destroy 1200 acres of undeveloped land, create unbelievable issues with traffic and pollution, and based on what I am hearing, drive many nearby residents and long time taxpayers out of the area. Consequently, in a few more years, I may be residing at Lake Ozonia year round to escape this environmental disaster in waiting.
HOPKINTON, NY

