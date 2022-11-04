ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mr. Garrison’s SDSU Aztecs grades vs UNLV

Starting right tackle Josh Simmons typifies the main takeaway from Saturday’s narrow 14-10 victory over UNLV. Coming into the contest, he was thought of as the weakest link on an offensive line that continues to hold more potential than production. Simmons did not allow the lack of production or noise inside and outside the locker room to impact his work ethic. He kept working and the fruits of his labor became public on Saturday night.
SDSU keeps conference title hopes alive with 14-10 win over UNLV

The Aztecs improved their overall record to 5-4 by beating the Rebels, 14-10, on Homecoming Night at Snapdragon Stadium. The Rebels, who came in with identical overall and conference records as the Aztecs, fell to 4-5 (2-3). “It’s good to win homecoming,” said SDSU head coach postgame. “It was good...

