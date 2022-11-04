Read full article on original website
Starting right tackle Josh Simmons typifies the main takeaway from Saturday’s narrow 14-10 victory over UNLV. Coming into the contest, he was thought of as the weakest link on an offensive line that continues to hold more potential than production. Simmons did not allow the lack of production or noise inside and outside the locker room to impact his work ethic. He kept working and the fruits of his labor became public on Saturday night.
On the eve of Election Day, San Diego State tipped off its season with expectations as high as ever. Against the Cal State Fullerton Titans, they looked to cast their vote as one of the best teams in the country. But the 18th-ranked team in the country projected to win...
The Aztecs improved their overall record to 5-4 by beating the Rebels, 14-10, on Homecoming Night at Snapdragon Stadium. The Rebels, who came in with identical overall and conference records as the Aztecs, fell to 4-5 (2-3). “It’s good to win homecoming,” said SDSU head coach postgame. “It was good...
