Starting right tackle Josh Simmons typifies the main takeaway from Saturday’s narrow 14-10 victory over UNLV. Coming into the contest, he was thought of as the weakest link on an offensive line that continues to hold more potential than production. Simmons did not allow the lack of production or noise inside and outside the locker room to impact his work ethic. He kept working and the fruits of his labor became public on Saturday night.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO