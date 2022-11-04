Byron J Hall, age 94, of Portsmouth, RI, passed peacefully on October 19th, 2022, at his home with family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Nancy (Bissell) Hall, and his four children: Gail, Byron “Skip” and wife Leslie; Mark, and Laurie Berry and husband Mark. He was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as “Gummy”. Byron was born in Providence and raised in Clayville, RI, and later raised his family in Reading, MA until his retirement, when he and Nancy relocated to their beloved Portsmouth, RI.

PORTSMOUTH, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO