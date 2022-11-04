Read full article on original website
Related
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Week: Nov 7 – 13
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, November 7 through Sunday, November 13. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar. Entertainment. The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Charles H. McLeish
Mr. Charles H. McLeish, Jr., age 97, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away on November 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Charles was born in Newport, RI to Charles and Ethel (Cronin) McLeish. Charles married Mary Jane Bowe on 6 June in 1953. He served in the Navy during both...
whatsupnewp.com
Centuries-old Veteran graves honored at Trinity Church
During the week of Veterans Day, from Sunday, November 6 to Sunday the 13th, the graves of Veterans who died between 1731 and 2022 are being honored with a variety of period flags in the churchyard at Trinity Church on the corner of Church and Spring Streets in Newport. Trinity...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Then and Now’ exhibit from RI-based music photographers Rick Farrell and Richard McCaffrey opening Nov. 12
A pair of local concert photographers are holding a unique exhibition beginning November 17 at Dryden Galleries in North Providence. Richard McCaffrey, a career photographer who has published in Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Creem magazine since the 1970s will be joined by Rick Farrell, well-known to WUN readers for his exceptional concert photography in recent years. The show, titled “Then and Now,” will feature the two photographer’s pictures side by side, in many cases, taken decades apart.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Norma P. Lewis
Norma Zelia Pighetti Lewis entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at the age of 100. Norma was born on September 26th,1922 at her childhood home on East Mountain Road in Westfield, MA to the late Enrico and Josephine (Masciadrelli) Pighetti. Norma is survived by her three children,...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Maria Columba Aylward
Maria Columba (Abbatomarco) Aylward of Portsmouth, 77, passed away on November 3rd, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence surrounded by her loving family. Maria was born in Providence on November 19, 1944 to Philip and Filomena (Impagliazzo) Abbatomarco. Maria was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Maria was a...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: George T. Marshall
Newport, RI – George Thomas Marshall, passed away on Tuesday November 1, 2022, at home with his loving husband Larry, by his side. Born in Bainbridge, Maryland, on January 26, 1954, George Thomas Marshall was the son of the late Lieutenant Commander Joseph Marshall and the late Viola Mildred Beck Marshall. He resided with his husband, Lawrence Joseph Andrade in Newport, RI.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Byron J. Hall
Byron J Hall, age 94, of Portsmouth, RI, passed peacefully on October 19th, 2022, at his home with family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Nancy (Bissell) Hall, and his four children: Gail, Byron “Skip” and wife Leslie; Mark, and Laurie Berry and husband Mark. He was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as “Gummy”. Byron was born in Providence and raised in Clayville, RI, and later raised his family in Reading, MA until his retirement, when he and Nancy relocated to their beloved Portsmouth, RI.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Sparkling Lights at The Breakers’ opens on November 19, and promises to be bigger and brighter than ever
Returning for its third year, “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” will be bigger and brighter than ever when it opens on November 19, according to The Preservation Society of Newport County. For the first time, the Preservation Society says that visitors to “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” can...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island Black Business Association announces new headquarters, it will serve as an equity business hub
Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse joined Lisa Ranglin, Founder, President & CEO of the Rhode Island Black Business Association (RIBBA), along with Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and Neil Steinberg, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation to announce the acquisition of 220 Smith Street to serve as RIBBA’s new headquarters and a co-work space for budding entrepreneurs in the city that are looking to scale up.
whatsupnewp.com
Just My Opinion: Listen to ‘people who have ideas about how to fix things’
Just a couple of days before what could be among the most important elections in decades, some random thoughts. Each election, I think that perhaps negativity had run its course, only to find that the next election digs deeper in the mud, and less into ideas. “Listen to the people...
Comments / 0