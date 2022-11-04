ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.9 WGRD

Could Godzilla Destroy These Iconic Grand Rapids Buildings?

Hundreds of Godzilla fans gathered into several movie theatres throughout Grand Rapids on Thursday November 3rd to celebrate the international holiday of Godzilla Day. For those who don't celebrate, Godzilla Day is celebrated on November 3rd, to celebrate the original release date of the first Godzilla film to hit Japanese theatres on November 3rd, 1954.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral

A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Popular Grand Rapids Wood-Fired Bakery Expands With New Bagel Shop

Grand Rapids' wood-fired bakery, Field & Fire, is expanding with a new bagel shop. Rad Bagels to Open in Grand Rapids Downtown Market. Field & Fire Bakery first opened in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in 2013. They specialize in authentic European breads and pastries, and focus on using local, organic ingredients.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

New Holland Expands To Battle Creek In Spring 2023

The New Holland Brew pub will add another West Michigan city to its roster in early 2023, and there will be some job openings. New Holland Will Open Its Third Brew Pub Early Next Year. New Holland Brewing announced on Facebook this week they will open its Battle Creek location...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
97.9 WGRD

There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing

At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
LANSING, MI
97.9 WGRD

What is considered improper disposal?

Do not rake, pile or blow leaves and/or other debris into the streets or storm drains. From now until the second Saturday in December, you have the option to pay for yard waste collection. The city's rule is that all yard waste has to be collected by 7:00 AM. In...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Man Known as The Hammer Killer Sentenced To Prison

A Michigan man known as "The Hammer Killer" was caught during a killing spree of women and has been sentenced to a possible century in prison. In May 2019, a Michigan man murdered 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston and 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt. The man admitted to the authorities that he had murdered both using a hammer. The really shocking part is the man was on his way to kill two more women using the hammer.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
97.9 WGRD

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

