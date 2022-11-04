Read full article on original website
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Chevy Chase Live: ‘Christmas Vacation’ Coming to Grand Rapids in December
Great news for fans of the classic Christmas movie, "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation". The star of the movie, Chevy Chase, is coming to Grand Rapids just in time for the holiday to do a live screening of the movie, followed by an audience Q&A!. When is Chevy Chase coming...
Grand Rapids Meijer Gardens Christmas is Ready to Begin on November 22
It's hard to believe, but it's been 28-years that the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has celebrated the holidays with their Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition of Christmas Trees from around the world. And, they're back this year!. The exhibition, begins Tuesday, November 22, 2022, through January 8, 2023....
Non-Profit Renaissance Faire Set to Welcome West Michigan Families
I'm sure I speak for many when I say my fascination with the Medieval and renaissance faires all started when Heath Ledger starred in the 2001 action/adventure film A Knight's Tale. Jousting never looked better!. I have yet to visit Medieval Times outside of Chicago yet, but I have visited...
One of the Top Ten Most ‘Epic’ Winter Festivals is Right Here in West Michigan
Winter can be kind of a bummer... It's cold and dark, and here in West Michigan, we can be buried in snow. A local festival seeks to change that with exciting art installations and events - and it's getting national recognition!. Grand Rapids' World Of Winter Ranked Among Top Ten...
Could Godzilla Destroy These Iconic Grand Rapids Buildings?
Hundreds of Godzilla fans gathered into several movie theatres throughout Grand Rapids on Thursday November 3rd to celebrate the international holiday of Godzilla Day. For those who don't celebrate, Godzilla Day is celebrated on November 3rd, to celebrate the original release date of the first Godzilla film to hit Japanese theatres on November 3rd, 1954.
Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral
A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
We’re No. 1! Grand Rapids Once AGAIN Named Best Beer City in America
Once again, Grand Rapids has defended its title of "Beer City USA"!. For the fourth time, GR has taken the No. 1 spot in USA Today and 10Best's "Best Beer City in America" poll. Greyline Brewing, City Built Brewing, Kusterer Brauhaus, Founders Brewing Company, Broad Leaf Brewing, Arvon Brewing, Brewery...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Popular Grand Rapids Wood-Fired Bakery Expands With New Bagel Shop
Grand Rapids' wood-fired bakery, Field & Fire, is expanding with a new bagel shop. Rad Bagels to Open in Grand Rapids Downtown Market. Field & Fire Bakery first opened in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in 2013. They specialize in authentic European breads and pastries, and focus on using local, organic ingredients.
New Holland Expands To Battle Creek In Spring 2023
The New Holland Brew pub will add another West Michigan city to its roster in early 2023, and there will be some job openings. New Holland Will Open Its Third Brew Pub Early Next Year. New Holland Brewing announced on Facebook this week they will open its Battle Creek location...
Son of Cheap Trick Member Filling in for Rick Nielsen After ‘Minor Procedure’
Cheap Trick are once again keeping it in the family, as guitarist Rick Nielsen will be stepping away from the road for this coming week due to undergoing "a minor procedure." But in his place will be Robin Taylor Zander sitting in on guitar for the group. The band delivered...
New West Michigan Coffee Shop Employing People with Disabilities Opens This Month
A West Michigan, non-profit coffee shop that employs individuals with disabilities has set its opening day. Coffee with a Purpose: Cafe Employing Youth with Special Needs to Open in Grand Haven. Modeled after Brody's BE Cafe in Ada, which opened in 2019, Kenzie's Be Cafe in Grand Haven is located...
Elegant Church-Turned-Home for Sale in Grand Haven for $2 Million
If there was ever a time I longed to have an extra few million dollars to drop on a house, this is it. This home, at 600 Washington Ave in Grand Haven, is currently listed for $2,825,000. A steep cost for most of us, yes, but...one look inside and you might feel like this home is a steal.
Election Day Freebies: Deals You Can Grab With your ‘I Voted’ Sticker in West Michigan on November 8th
I want to find the only person in West Michigan who isn't aware that the midterm elections are this Tuesday, November 8th. Between billboards, yard signs, and ads galore, you probably already have a strong opinion on who or what you plan to vote for. And while the midterm elections...
Can You Believe That This Is How Much Wine We Actually Drink In Michigan?
As a wine connoisseur, I understand the need for a (full) glass of wine. You know that old saying... A glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away... Even though Michigan, specifically Grand Rapids, is known for its love and appreciation for beer, wine is still a beloved pastime.
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing
At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
Harbor Humane Society Saves 8 Puppies Dumped on Roadside During Storm
Over the weekend, amid the howling wind and pouring rain, someone did the unthinkable - abandoned a carboard box full of puppies on the side of the road. Eight Puppies Abandoned on Roadside During Storm in Holland. While that is horrible and heartbreaking, what happened next makes me feel better...
What is considered improper disposal?
Do not rake, pile or blow leaves and/or other debris into the streets or storm drains. From now until the second Saturday in December, you have the option to pay for yard waste collection. The city's rule is that all yard waste has to be collected by 7:00 AM. In...
Michigan Man Known as The Hammer Killer Sentenced To Prison
A Michigan man known as "The Hammer Killer" was caught during a killing spree of women and has been sentenced to a possible century in prison. In May 2019, a Michigan man murdered 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston and 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt. The man admitted to the authorities that he had murdered both using a hammer. The really shocking part is the man was on his way to kill two more women using the hammer.
