"Wall Street is drifting in early trading as Americans head to the polls to vote in midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation. More data on that front arrives this week. On Thursday the government reports figures on consumer inflation, which has been running at the hottest rate in decades. The elections taking place in the U.S. could leave the government split between Democrats and Republicans, which could be positive for markets. The S&P 500 was little changed early Tuesday. The Dow rose slighlty and the Nasdaq fell slightly. Take-Two Interactive slumped after missing sales and profit targets.THIS...

18 MINUTES AGO