"Wall Street is drifting in early trading as Americans head to the polls to vote in midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation. More data on that front arrives this week. On Thursday the government reports figures on consumer inflation, which has been running at the hottest rate in decades. The elections taking place in the U.S. could leave the government split between Democrats and Republicans, which could be positive for markets. The S&P 500 was little changed early Tuesday. The Dow rose slighlty and the Nasdaq fell slightly. Take-Two Interactive slumped after missing sales and profit targets.THIS...
Japan's foreign reserves fall again as Tokyo carries on dumping dollars and buying the yen
Japan has been offloading its dollars and buying the yen in a bid to stabilize the struggling currency, which has tumbled 27% against the greenback this year.
Transformers Calls for Unity in Chemical Regulation
A new report by Transformers Foundation, a denim-industry group that seeks to better the supply chain, provides a glimpse into the murky world of chemical auditing in the fashion industry. Written and researched by independent journalist Alden Wicker, whose book “To Die For: How Toxic Fashion is Making Us Sick” will be released next year, the study is called “Fashion’s Chemical Certification Complex: Needlessly Complicated, Woefully Ineffective.” A seven-member review board composed of industry professionals and members of Transformers Foundation offered feedback throughout the process, which Wicker could incorporate as she saw fit. In addition, 18 industry experts lent their time...
