Read full article on original website
Related
Greek Entertainment Industry Secures $62.5 Million Loan Guarantee
The Greek film industry is getting a helping hand from the Hellenic Development Bank (HDB), which has introduced a €62.5 million ($62.48 million) loan guarantee program aimed at the audiovisual sector. Presented by the Audiovisual Producers’ of Greece (SAPOE) at the Thessaloniki Film Festival’s Agora Talks industry section, the program is specifically targeted at motion picture, video and television production, and computer game development. The HDB offers a guarantee rate of 80% for low-interest loans of between €25,000 and €900,000 provided by partner lenders Piraeus Bank and Optima Bank. The guarantee fund is seen as an added financing tool that supplements the country’s...
Cash is king: The best cash back credit cards
Put one of the best cash back credit cards in your purse or wallet and make sure you're earning bonus cash back in all the places you shop the most every day.
Comments / 0