The Greek film industry is getting a helping hand from the Hellenic Development Bank (HDB), which has introduced a €62.5 million ($62.48 million) loan guarantee program aimed at the audiovisual sector. Presented by the Audiovisual Producers’ of Greece (SAPOE) at the Thessaloniki Film Festival’s Agora Talks industry section, the program is specifically targeted at motion picture, video and television production, and computer game development. The HDB offers a guarantee rate of 80% for low-interest loans of between €25,000 and €900,000 provided by partner lenders Piraeus Bank and Optima Bank. The guarantee fund is seen as an added financing tool that supplements the country’s...

22 MINUTES AGO