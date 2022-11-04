MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Changes are coming to both South Orange and Maplewood’s curbside recycling programs beginning Jan. 1, 2023. For almost two years, elected officials, municipal staff, and Green Team and environmental advisory volunteers from Maplewood and South Orange have been collaborating to improve the overall cost-effectiveness and sustainability of both towns’ curbside recycling programs. The work of these groups’ meetings with a joint consultant, abundant research on what’s possible in New Jersey and brainstorming ideas resulted in two new contracts: one for curbside pickup of recyclables and a second specifically for marketing the collected material.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO