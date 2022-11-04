ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NY

mynbc5.com

Vermont man crashes car into home in Jericho

JERICHO, Vt. — A Vermont man is recovering after crashing a car into a home in Jericho on Saturday morning. Vermont State Police were called to the home at the intersection of River Road and Route 15 around 4 a.m. after receiving a call about the crash. Troopers said...
JERICHO, VT
WCAX

Burlington plane crashes on Long Island

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. The Beech B-60 took off from Burlington International Airport just after 12 Noon Saturday, and was attempting a landing at Republic Airport in New York when the pilot reported engine trouble. The plane plunged into a nearby cemetery. The pilot and the female passenger, who were not immediately identified, suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington man crashes car into home in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Colchester Police are investigating a car crash that resulted in a man hitting a home on Main Street on Monday morning. Police said 63-year-old Doug Vachereau of Burlington was driving east on Main Street around 6:43 a.m. when he struck another driver near Our Lady of Grace Church.
COLCHESTER, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Historic bridge in Poultney successfully removed

POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The historic truss bridge over the Poultney River located at the intersection of Thrall Road and River Street has been successfully removed. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that cranes lifted the bridge and placed it on the north side of the river, where it was disassembled, to repurpose it for use on one of the State rail trails.
POULTNEY, VT
vermontbiz.com

North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge project ends boat passage

VTrans file photo of temporary drawbridge. Vermont Agency of Transportation US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are...
GRAND ISLE, VT
WCAX

Two families displaced after fire in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - What began as a small porch fire has damaged a building on Autumn Pond Way in Essex Junction. The Essex Junction Fire Department say they were dispatched at 11:11pm for a report of smoke coming from the basement at 167 Autumn Pond Way. Crews found...
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Mutiple fire crews battle structure fire in Au Sable Forks

AU SABLE FORKS, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews spent several hours battling a structure fire in Au Sable Forks on Thursday night. Officials tell NBC5 that they responded to the scene just after 11:30 p.m. The fire was at a building on Grove Road. Fire officials say that no...
AU SABLE FORKS, NY
WCAX

Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman was arrested Friday night following an armed break-in at a home on Forest Street. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into the Forest Street home armed with a knife, and is known to the homeowners. When officers arrived they say the homeowners were able to separate themselves from Brunet.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police in Keeseville, New York, search for missing woman

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — Police in Keeseville, New York, are searching for 29-year-old Jena Jarvis, who was last seen in Plattsburgh on Oct. 4. Police say she's around 4'10" and could have been traveling in an unknown location. Anyone with information about Jena's whereabouts is asked to contact New York...
KEESEVILLE, NY
WCAX

Police investigating student hit by car in Essex Jct.

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a student riding to school in Essex Junction was hit by a car early Friday. It happened near West Street and South Summit Street in Essex Junction before 7:15 a.m. There were no immediate details on injuries or what caused the incident.
ESSEX, VT
vermontbiz.com

Alburgh Passage Bridge project set for winter 2024 completion

VTrans photo from October 31, 2022. Vermont Agency of Transportation VTrans will continue bridge deck replacement of Mother’s Bridge over Lake Champlain between North Hero Island and South Alburg. Traffic impacts will be limited to an occasional one-way alternating traffic pattern under flagger control for the remainder of the 2022 construction season.
ALBURGH, VT
WCAX

Body found in Colchester fire identified

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police have identified the woman who died in a mobile home fire last week. Heidi Pruss, 46, the homeowner, was found dead after fire crews responded to the blaze at Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park last Tuesday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation...
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Cannabis question causes confusion for Essex County New York voters

ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. — Voters in North Elba, Jay, and Wilmington who are waiting until election day to vote in person will see a potentially confusing question on their ballot regarding legalizing retail recreational cannabis shops and consumption. Recreational marijuana was legalized in New York state last year, but...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY

