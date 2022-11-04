Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Vermont man crashes car into home in Jericho
JERICHO, Vt. — A Vermont man is recovering after crashing a car into a home in Jericho on Saturday morning. Vermont State Police were called to the home at the intersection of River Road and Route 15 around 4 a.m. after receiving a call about the crash. Troopers said...
WCAX
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. The Beech B-60 took off from Burlington International Airport just after 12 Noon Saturday, and was attempting a landing at Republic Airport in New York when the pilot reported engine trouble. The plane plunged into a nearby cemetery. The pilot and the female passenger, who were not immediately identified, suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.
WCAX
Man charged with DUI #4 after crash that sends man to hospital
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
mynbc5.com
Burlington man crashes car into home in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Colchester Police are investigating a car crash that resulted in a man hitting a home on Main Street on Monday morning. Police said 63-year-old Doug Vachereau of Burlington was driving east on Main Street around 6:43 a.m. when he struck another driver near Our Lady of Grace Church.
NEWS10 ABC
Historic bridge in Poultney successfully removed
POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The historic truss bridge over the Poultney River located at the intersection of Thrall Road and River Street has been successfully removed. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that cranes lifted the bridge and placed it on the north side of the river, where it was disassembled, to repurpose it for use on one of the State rail trails.
Mineville man allegedly spends $6k on company card
A Mineville man was cited to court on Sunday after he allegedly charged over $6,500 on a company credit card for personal items.
vermontbiz.com
North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge project ends boat passage
VTrans file photo of temporary drawbridge. Vermont Agency of Transportation US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are...
State seeks ideas for keeping large trucks out of Smugglers Notch at local meeting￼
Seth Jensen, deputy director of the Lamoille County Planning Commission, said this project is solely focused on deterring big trucks from using the Notch road, rather than adjusting the roadway to allow them to get through. Read the story on VTDigger here: State seeks ideas for keeping large trucks out of Smugglers Notch at local meeting￼.
WCAX
Two families displaced after fire in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - What began as a small porch fire has damaged a building on Autumn Pond Way in Essex Junction. The Essex Junction Fire Department say they were dispatched at 11:11pm for a report of smoke coming from the basement at 167 Autumn Pond Way. Crews found...
mynbc5.com
Mutiple fire crews battle structure fire in Au Sable Forks
AU SABLE FORKS, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews spent several hours battling a structure fire in Au Sable Forks on Thursday night. Officials tell NBC5 that they responded to the scene just after 11:30 p.m. The fire was at a building on Grove Road. Fire officials say that no...
South Burlington break-in leads to police standoff
Authorities say Teilya Brunet of Burlington surrendered after a standoff lasting more than three hours.
WCAX
Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman was arrested Friday night following an armed break-in at a home on Forest Street. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into the Forest Street home armed with a knife, and is known to the homeowners. When officers arrived they say the homeowners were able to separate themselves from Brunet.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
A World Class Attraction Finally Has the Green Light in the Adirondacks
Ground has officially broke on the highly anticipated Adirondack rail trail. The 34-mile project will stretch from Lake Placid all the way to Tupper Lake. And soon enough, it'll all be yours to enjoy. The trail is being built over an old and unused section of the Adirondack Railroad. It...
mynbc5.com
Police in Keeseville, New York, search for missing woman
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — Police in Keeseville, New York, are searching for 29-year-old Jena Jarvis, who was last seen in Plattsburgh on Oct. 4. Police say she's around 4'10" and could have been traveling in an unknown location. Anyone with information about Jena's whereabouts is asked to contact New York...
WCAX
Police investigating student hit by car in Essex Jct.
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a student riding to school in Essex Junction was hit by a car early Friday. It happened near West Street and South Summit Street in Essex Junction before 7:15 a.m. There were no immediate details on injuries or what caused the incident.
mynbc5.com
Man arrested at Sears Lane homeless encampment sentenced to four years in prison
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man arrested more than a year ago at a Burlington Homeless encampment has been sentenced to prison time. Robert Renner is facing four years behind bars with three years of supervised release following his arrest last October at the Sears Lane homeless encampment. Police said...
vermontbiz.com
Alburgh Passage Bridge project set for winter 2024 completion
VTrans photo from October 31, 2022. Vermont Agency of Transportation VTrans will continue bridge deck replacement of Mother’s Bridge over Lake Champlain between North Hero Island and South Alburg. Traffic impacts will be limited to an occasional one-way alternating traffic pattern under flagger control for the remainder of the 2022 construction season.
WCAX
Body found in Colchester fire identified
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police have identified the woman who died in a mobile home fire last week. Heidi Pruss, 46, the homeowner, was found dead after fire crews responded to the blaze at Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park last Tuesday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation...
mynbc5.com
Cannabis question causes confusion for Essex County New York voters
ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. — Voters in North Elba, Jay, and Wilmington who are waiting until election day to vote in person will see a potentially confusing question on their ballot regarding legalizing retail recreational cannabis shops and consumption. Recreational marijuana was legalized in New York state last year, but...
Comments / 1