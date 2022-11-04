ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Forget AirPods 3 — AirPods 2 are just $99 before Black Friday

By Tom Pritchard
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgGSJ_0iycw1xR00

Black Friday deals season is a great way to save money on the gadgets you always wanted, but could never justify buying at their normal price. Apple’s AirPods are no exception, and you’re regularly able to save money on the shiny white wireless earbuds. This year is no exception.

Right now you can pick up a pair of Apple AirPods 2 onsale for $99 at Best Buy . They may not be the latest model, or even a pair of hi-tech AirPods Pros, but there’s still plenty to enjoy from these buds. If you’ve always put off buying a pair because of the price, now’s the time to buy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6cPr_0iycw1xR00

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $129 $99 @ Best Buy
They may be older, but the Apple AirPods 2 are still very capable wireless earbuds. You get solid audio, up to 24 hours of battery life, Hey Siri voice commands alongside near-instant connection to your iPhone. If you need a basic set of wireless Apple earbuds, this is the deal for you.

The AirPods 2 are getting on a bit, having first launched back in March 2019. They’ve since been surpassed by the AirPods 3 , as well as the AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2 . So they’re far from the cutting edge of wireless Apple audio, but that’s not to say they don’t have some great features you can enjoy.

The AirPods 2 benefit from all the great features afforded by Apple’s H1 chip. That includes the ability to almost instantly connect to your iPhone, the ability to summon Siri with a “Hey Siri” command and seamlessly switch between devices. They’re also light and comfortable, offer great audio quality and have capacitive touch controls built into the buds themselves.

In our AirPods 2 review we found that the AirPods 2 offered just under five hours of battery life, with the charging case boosting your total number up to 24 hours. Recharging is speedy too, with 15 minutes of charging adding three hours of battery life

This particular price point only gets you AirPods 2 with a wired charging case, so you can put that MagSafe charger away for now. Unless you want to pay an extra $79 , that is, but if that’s the case you may be better off investing in a pair of AirPods Pro, which are on sale for $169 at Best Buy . That’s $50 off the normal price, and offers advanced features like active noise cancellation and spatial audio.

And do take a look at Black Friday deals live blog for more bargains ahead of Black Friday itself.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it

Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
CNET

iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache

IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
Phone Arena

Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December

Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
Digital Trends

Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast

Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
OREGON STATE
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
PC Magazine

The Best Pre-Black Friday Apple Deals Available Now

Save now on Apple products like the MacBook Air M2, AirpPods Pro 2nd Gen, and more. With the approach of Black Friday, we’re seeing discounts on just about everything—but especially tech. If you somehow missed both the first and second Prime Days, you’re in luck: there’s still one last chance to score savings on Apple products like AirPods and MacBooks—either for yourself or for someone else—this holiday season.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy