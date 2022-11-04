ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 4-6 – Time Change Edition

Visitors on the USS Midway watch the Sea & Air Parade perform during San Diego Fleet Week in 2017. Photo by Chris Stone

Whether you plan a sedate or spicy Saturday, one thing is certain this San Diego weekend – you will gain an hour of sleep before Sunday dawns. Par-tay, right? We trust you to do what you think is best, but if celebrating the Navy or beer floats your boat, oh the places you’ll go.

San Diego Fleet Week continues at 1 p.m. Friday, when Broadway Pier on Harbor Drive opens to the public for free tours of Navy and Coast Guard ships and Marine Corps equipment all weekend. Additional events include music from the Fleet Week stage and Military Family Day on Sunday.

Need to catch up on your local craft beer knowledge? San Diego Beer Week starts Friday with events at breweries throughout the county, followed by Guild Fest at Del Mar’s Surf Sports Park at noon Saturday. Enjoy tastings from 60 independent breweries at the fest – admission costs $55 – or opt to drop in on local brewers during the week for rare beer releases, collaborations and food pairings. How ’bout some donuts and beer?

San Diego Dance Theater presents “Up Close & Personal,” a collection of world premieres, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Light Box Theater at Liberty Station features the works, by director Terry Wilson and guest artist Bernard Brown. Tickets cost $30.

Liberty Station extra: Like the view through a lens? There’s an installation by Doug McMinimy, a local dance photographer, on view at the Light Box. And nearby, at the Martha Pace Swift Gallery, through Nov. 13, there’s a Veterans Art Exhibit timed to Fleet Week.

The San Diego Opera concludes the run of The Last Dream of Frida and Diego at the Civic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with an additional performance at 2 p.m. Sunday. The world premiere, sung in Spanish and inspired by the love of artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, is getting raves, and stars mezzo-soprano Guadalupe Paz as Frida and baritone Alfredo Daza as Diego.

Alpine hosts its inaugural Taste of Alpine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. About 15 restaurants and breweries are participating. Ticket holders may explore their own, enjoy food and beverage samples. Proceeds benefit the Shadow Hills Elementary School PTA. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

The Carlsbad Music Festival, at noon Saturday, features headliners Monophonics, along with Son of Kane, Chunky Hustle Brass Band, Whitney Shay, Mitchum Yacoub and the Sabrosas Latino Orquesta. The acts take the stage from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Fan out from St. Michael’s by the Sea, 2775 Carlsbad Blvd. for food trucks and a beer garden. Admission starts at $35, with kids under 12 free.

As you arise Sunday, oh sooo refreshed because of that extra hour of sleep, you’ll be raring to go for activities. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park will have them. Head to the Embarcadero at 10 a.m. for the first Fit Fest, a free event featuring a variety of health and wellness options. Local vendors offer a fun run, boot camp-style class, DJ-led yoga, a free throw contest and dancing. Fit Fest is free, but reserve your spot online.

