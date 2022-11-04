ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sourcing Journal

Transformers Calls for Unity in Chemical Regulation

A new report by Transformers Foundation, a denim-industry group that seeks to better the supply chain, provides a glimpse into the murky world of chemical auditing in the fashion industry. Written and researched by independent journalist Alden Wicker, whose book “To Die For: How Toxic Fashion is Making Us Sick” will be released next year, the study is called “Fashion’s Chemical Certification Complex: Needlessly Complicated, Woefully Ineffective.” A seven-member review board composed of industry professionals and members of Transformers Foundation offered feedback throughout the process, which Wicker could incorporate as she saw fit. In addition, 18 industry experts lent their time...
WWD

Mytheresa Posts 20.8% Uptick in Gross Merchandise Value in Q1

LONDON — Mytheresa‘s new fiscal year is off to a strong start, with the gross merchandise value of goods rising 20.8 percent to 197.9 million euros and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.6 percent in the first quarter. On Tuesday, the company also confirmed its previous guidance for...

