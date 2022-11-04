A new report by Transformers Foundation, a denim-industry group that seeks to better the supply chain, provides a glimpse into the murky world of chemical auditing in the fashion industry. Written and researched by independent journalist Alden Wicker, whose book “To Die For: How Toxic Fashion is Making Us Sick” will be released next year, the study is called “Fashion’s Chemical Certification Complex: Needlessly Complicated, Woefully Ineffective.” A seven-member review board composed of industry professionals and members of Transformers Foundation offered feedback throughout the process, which Wicker could incorporate as she saw fit. In addition, 18 industry experts lent their time...

