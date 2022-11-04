Read full article on original website
Sri Lanka cricket star Danushka Gunathilaka charged with rape in Australia
Sri Lanka international cricket player Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged with rape after he was arrested at his team's hotel late on Saturday night, according to Australian police.
BBC
T20 World Cup: India v Zimbabwe - clips, radio & text
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.
Why The Qatar World Cup 2022 Is Attracting Backlash Already
An ambassador for the event dubbed homosexuality "damage in the mind."
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: Wales see off USA 50-32 to keep semi-final hopes alive
USA (22) 32. Tries: Johnson, Townsend 4, Wooloff Goals: Johnstone 3, Stewart. Wales kept their Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup hopes alive by beating debutants USA. Skipper Stuart Williams led the way for Wales with three of their nine tries, while Jeff Townsend impressed for USA by scoring four of their six tries.
NBC Sports
Brazil squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup
Which 26 players will be in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup?. Tite revealed on Monday his 26-man roster ahead of the tournament in Qatar, set to kick off Nov. 20 when the host nation faces Ecuador in Al Khor. The five-time World Cup winners will begin their...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United chase two potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacements with January move likely
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Ten Hag has replacements...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Antonio Conte 'confident' Son Heung-min will be fit
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is confident South Korea forward Son Heung-min will be fit to feature in the World Cup later this month. The Spurs attacker suffered a fracture around his left eye during their 2-1 win at Marseille on Tuesday. The 30-year-old had surgery on Friday, missing Tottenham's 2-1...
Twitter staff in UK facing axe given three days to nominate representative
Twitter staff who face losing their jobs in the UK have been given three days to nominate a representative for a formal consultation about their employment. An email sent to staff from Twitter’s HR department on Saturday said they had until 9am on Tuesday to nominate any current employee. Staff can nominate themselves.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Awarding Qatar the tournament was a mistake, says former Fifa president Sepp Blatter
Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter says the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a "mistake". Blatter, 86, was president of world football's governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010. The Gulf state has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, human rights...
BBC
Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US
In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
Report: Manchester City In Talks With Chelsea Attacking Prospect
With more and more Manchester City youngsters being given a chance under Pep Guardiola, the club's academy is becoming ever more enticing for the future generation of footballers.
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 16: Sadio Mané
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Sadio Mané's trophy cabinet is running out of space. In the last year alone, he's won the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the African Cup of Nations and the African Footballer of the Year award. But he doesn't have the one trophy every player dreams of: the World Cup.
Canada to start targeting draws for skilled immigrants next year
OTTAWA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada will do targeted draws for skilled immigrants for the first time starting next year, allowing it to cherry pick applicants with the most in-demand skills for the regions of the country that most need workers, the federal immigration minister told Reuters.
BBC
Boy, 12, signs for Dundee Utd after fleeing war in Ukraine
A 12-year-old boy whose family fled the war in Ukraine has signed for Dundee United after settling in Scotland. Stanislav Drabych, known as Stas, moved to Monifieth in Angus - where his new school quickly learned about his abilities on the pitch. After a tip-off from his head teacher, the...
BBC
'It will probably mainly be American investors looking at Liverpool'
Football finance expert Kieran Maguire on BBC Radio 5 Live. Fenway Sports Group have seen the amazing price Chelsea were sold for (£4.25bn) and also that they have got an additional rival in Newcastle United. Six into four in the Champions League doesn't go, while seven into four goes worse.
In Pakistan’s Sindh province, Hindu culture fights the odds
SUKKUR, Pakistan (AP) — On the sandy banks of the Indus River, which flows top to toe through Pakistan and into its southern Sindh province, Hindus waited for brightly colored boats to ferry them to a peaceful island that has housed a temple for almost 200 years. Cheers rang...
Jude Bellingham's Transfer To Liverpool Closer Than Ever After Real Madrid Complications
The midfielder Liverpool have waited for. The midfielder Liverpool have reportedly put their hopes on. The midfielder that soon may be wearing that Liverpool red. Jude Bellingham seems destined to play in front of the Kop with Steven Gerrard's number 8 shirt. However, there are a few other hurdles ...
CNBC
An extraordinary comeback for Brazil’s Lula sees a new ‘pink tide’ take shape in Latin America
A remarkable return to the presidency for Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva heralds a new "pink tide" in Latin America. It is thought the region's latest leftist resurgence is markedly different from the one that swept into power in the 1990s, however. "Grand designs like the ones we...
