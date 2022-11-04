ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Herald and Tribune

Businesses honored for their Paws in Blue support

A mission to support K-9 officers started in Jonesborough in 2017. Since then, Paws in Blue has held various events and fundraisers to raise money for active canines, reserve to replace retired canines, support canine programs with food and vet bills, as well as support canine education programs. Ruth Verhegge,...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Progressive Dinner brings all the history you can eat

The food served at the Heritage Alliance's upcoming Progressive Dinner in Jonesborough will be fresh, but the history will be well-aged and rich. Now in its 44th year, the Progressive Dinner combines food, history and entertainment. It's become a traditional start to the holiday season for many in East Tennessee and nearby states.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

VOTE: Who has the Best Brunch in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) – Now’s your chance to help name the region’s best brunch spot! Voting ends at midnight on Nov. 20, and each reader can vote once per day. The winner will receive an exclusive News Channel 11 story with some of the secrets that make their business the best. Bloom Reconstruction is the name of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Herald and Tribune

Pet of the Week

The Pet of the Week this week in the Herald & Tribune is Posey, a young, female, medium-sized domestic short-hair. Posey is in search of her forever home. She is up-to-date on all her vaccinations. For more information about Posey, call the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter at (423) 926-8769.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Herald and Tribune

Jonesborough continues to grow

Jonesborough has continued to experience a rise in residential development plans and construction activities. “Currently, we have four independent residential developments along Boones Creek Road that total approximately 275 housing units, with the majority as townhomes,” said Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff. “Those include Story Town Village, The Cottages at Boones Creek, The Reserve at Boones Creek, and Wilson-Day Townhomes.”
JONESBOROUGH, TN
East Tennessean

Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole

With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Locals officials eye plan to guide growth in Gray area

Local leaders hope a community meeting at Daniel Boone High School on Monday yields the valuable information they need to make plans for the growth that is expected to come in the Gray area. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said it is crucial for state and local governments to be...
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you. The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park

The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park. The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni …. The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park. Hokies hampered by turnovers in loss to Georgia Tech. Hokies hampered by...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School will not be in session for a few days due to sickness. According to the school’s website, Rogersville City School will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday. A school spokesperson told News Channel 11 that flu cases have become more prevalent […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old

Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
993thex.com

Man charged with arson following fire at Lee County park

A Wise County, Virginia man has been charged by Pennington Gap police following a fire at the restroom area of Leeman Park. A report from the agency said Michael Newberry, 42, of Big Stone Gap, was observed on surveillance footage as the only person in the facility at the time of a fire that police said was deliberately set in the men’s bathroom.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Arrests made in weekend homicide

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in connection to a homicide over the weekend, according to a Monday morning press release. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of County Hill Road in Blountville, where 17-year-old Gavin Brown was located deceased by family members inside of the residence.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
WATE

TBI: Man with axe fatally shot by Johnson City police

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City. The TBI says preliminary information indicates that Johnson City police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Unaka Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday and encountered a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

