Pittsburg, KS

koamnewsnow.com

Pittsburg Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Christmas is right around the corner and when you have kids it can be expensive. When you’re a low-income family — it can be hard to get gifts for the jolliest holiday of the year. However, if you’re a resident of Crawford county and meet the requirements — the Salvation Army can help. All you have to do to receive a basket is bring proof of residency for Crawford County, income, and identification for every family member. However, you don’t want to wait until December. Signups go until this Friday from 10 AM to 2 PM.
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

City of Girard could potentially merge fire departments

GIRARD, Ks. – Girard could merge paid and volunteer fire departments. The city of Girard currently has two fire departments within its city limits: The Girard City Fire Department and the District 4 Fire Department. Girard Fire has paid workers and District 4 is ran by the county and...
GIRARD, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Cannabis advocates in Joplin share their thoughts on Amendment 3

JOPLIN, Mo. – Some Joplin residents gathered today to encourage other Missouri voters to vote yes on Amendment 3. Cannabis enthusiasts gathered near 7th and Range Line in Joplin today with the hopes of encouraging others to help legalize recreational cannabis in Missouri. Organizers say the event ran from...
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

AD: Help Wanted at Bandera Stone

Bandera Stone is a natural stone quarrier and fabricator based. in Bourbon County since 1988. We operate a cut stone mill &. quarry in Redfield, a quarry near Bronson, and have recently. opened a showroom in Uniontown. We provide crushed rock to. farmers, ranchers & homeowners in the western half...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Crawford County Clerk shares voting tips for the 2022 midterms

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – The Crawford County Clerk told KOAM’s Olevia Opel what county voters should expect today while hitting the polls. Those voting in the county today must be registered in advance. Voters who are registered only need to bring a driver’s license or state-issued I.D.
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: world-renowned scientist, tech summit

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Making Memories Tour holds its annual travel expo. They have multiple stagecoach tours and trollies. It gives repeat customers an opportunity to come back and tour together. PITTSBURG, Kan. – Stanford University names a Pittsburg State University faculty member a part of the top 2...
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri. You can watch the entire press conference in the player above. Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said that Ashley Bush’s body was found...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
WIBW

KDWP K9 finds poacher’s rifle, busted for illegal hunting

LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Warden and his K9 busted a suspect for illegally hunting after his rifle was found in the woods. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, Game Warden Sievert and K9 Apollo were notified of a suspicious vehicle. The Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported the truck had been parked in front of a field entrance and the driver had been believed to be hunting without permission.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Body of missing pregnant woman found

UPDATE (NOV. 3, 2022) – The body of Ashley Bush was found on November 3rd in McDonald County, Mo. You can find more information at the link below. RELATED STORY: Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, has gone missing in NWARK. She was last seen traveling north on...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
JOPLIN, MO

