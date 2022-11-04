Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Christmas is right around the corner and when you have kids it can be expensive. When you’re a low-income family — it can be hard to get gifts for the jolliest holiday of the year. However, if you’re a resident of Crawford county and meet the requirements — the Salvation Army can help. All you have to do to receive a basket is bring proof of residency for Crawford County, income, and identification for every family member. However, you don’t want to wait until December. Signups go until this Friday from 10 AM to 2 PM.
14 Joplin-area Domino’s raise money for manager killed in crash
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The 14-area Domino’s are donating 15% of proceeds from November 7, 2022 to one of their managers who was tragically killed last month in a car crash. “ALL DAY, TODAY ONLY! Please order Domino’s at anytime today to help Torie’s family create a scholarship in her honor. Delivery or carryout at any of our 14 locations.” —...
Food Trucks gather at local church for some post-service lunch
Some local food trucks hit the road today, gathering at Carterville Christian Church to provide food for fellowship.
koamnewsnow.com
City of Girard could potentially merge fire departments
GIRARD, Ks. – Girard could merge paid and volunteer fire departments. The city of Girard currently has two fire departments within its city limits: The Girard City Fire Department and the District 4 Fire Department. Girard Fire has paid workers and District 4 is ran by the county and...
koamnewsnow.com
Cannabis advocates in Joplin share their thoughts on Amendment 3
JOPLIN, Mo. – Some Joplin residents gathered today to encourage other Missouri voters to vote yes on Amendment 3. Cannabis enthusiasts gathered near 7th and Range Line in Joplin today with the hopes of encouraging others to help legalize recreational cannabis in Missouri. Organizers say the event ran from...
fortscott.biz
AD: Help Wanted at Bandera Stone
Bandera Stone is a natural stone quarrier and fabricator based. in Bourbon County since 1988. We operate a cut stone mill &. quarry in Redfield, a quarry near Bronson, and have recently. opened a showroom in Uniontown. We provide crushed rock to. farmers, ranchers & homeowners in the western half...
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri Southern prepares to face #10 Northwest in MIAA tournament quarterfinals
JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern faces #10 Northwest in the MIAA tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Crawford County Clerk shares voting tips for the 2022 midterms
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – The Crawford County Clerk told KOAM’s Olevia Opel what county voters should expect today while hitting the polls. Those voting in the county today must be registered in advance. Voters who are registered only need to bring a driver’s license or state-issued I.D.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: world-renowned scientist, tech summit
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Making Memories Tour holds its annual travel expo. They have multiple stagecoach tours and trollies. It gives repeat customers an opportunity to come back and tour together. PITTSBURG, Kan. – Stanford University names a Pittsburg State University faculty member a part of the top 2...
Missouri couple burned and moved body of missing Arkansas woman Ashley Bush
Federal investigators filed probable cause for Kidnapping with an Intent to Kill against a rural Pineville couple.
KYTV
Feds charge 2 in kidnapping, killing of pregnant mother, baby in McDonald County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Federal prosecutors charged a McDonald County couple in the kidnappings and the deaths of a missing northwest Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on Thursday, Nov. 3, and...
5 now arrested in Fort Scott attempted murder
A fifth person is extradited back to southeast Kansas and charged with the attempted murder of a Fort Scott, Kansas man.
KAKE TV
A 13-year-old ran away from a Kansas foster care facility and died driving a stolen car
TOPEKA, Kan. — A 13-year-old foster child died after running away, stealing a car and crashing. The boy was at a Halloween event in Independence, Kansas, accompanied by staff from qualified residential treatment program Successful Dreams, said the Kansas Department for Children and Families. The child then took the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri. You can watch the entire press conference in the player above. Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said that Ashley Bush’s body was found...
WIBW
KDWP K9 finds poacher’s rifle, busted for illegal hunting
LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Warden and his K9 busted a suspect for illegally hunting after his rifle was found in the woods. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, Game Warden Sievert and K9 Apollo were notified of a suspicious vehicle. The Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported the truck had been parked in front of a field entrance and the driver had been believed to be hunting without permission.
Body of missing pregnant woman found
UPDATE (NOV. 3, 2022) – The body of Ashley Bush was found on November 3rd in McDonald County, Mo. You can find more information at the link below. RELATED STORY: Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, has gone missing in NWARK. She was last seen traveling north on...
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
2 southeast Kansas women sentenced for separate crimes against Medicaid program
A Judge sentences two southeast Kansas women for separate crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program.
Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff
JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
Cockroach infestation cancels community’s trick-or-treat festivities
Creepy-crawly fake bugs are usually part of the Halloween decor but in one community, the cockroaches were real and they’re the reason there is no trick-or-treating this year. Officials in Wyandotte canceled Halloween festivities to prevent a cockroach infestation from spreading from a vacant home, The Associated Press reported.
