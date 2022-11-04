PITTSBURG, Kan. — Christmas is right around the corner and when you have kids it can be expensive. When you’re a low-income family — it can be hard to get gifts for the jolliest holiday of the year. However, if you’re a resident of Crawford county and meet the requirements — the Salvation Army can help. All you have to do to receive a basket is bring proof of residency for Crawford County, income, and identification for every family member. However, you don’t want to wait until December. Signups go until this Friday from 10 AM to 2 PM.

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO