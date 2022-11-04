Read full article on original website
rsvplive.ie
Black Friday and 2022: What date is it and when is the best time to shop
Black Friday has routinely taken place in America since the 1930’s, but in more recent years it has been carried over as tradition by Irish retailers. Over ten years on from the events arrival to Ireland, many Irish stores are in competition to provide the best money saving deals during the event. This could be the best time this year to snap up a deal, so that you can gather your Christmas gifts on a reasonable budget.
Inside famed writer Michael Harding’s incredible country retreat and 'home away from home' in Monaghan
Famed writer, playright, columnist, storyteller and actor Michael Harding stepped back in time during a recent appearance on RTE’s Keys to My Life. The man behind the best-selling novel ‘Staring at Lakes’, invited host Brendan Courtney into his ‘home away from home’, an artist’s retreat in Annaghmakerrig.
Laois woman finds the perfect fake tan that leaves no streaks or smell - it's ideal for party season
AyuGlo's easy to use, fast drying Self-Tanning Tinted Liquid is packed with skin loving ingredients, including Vitamin E and Truffle Extract making it suitable for all skin types. With a natural guide colour, this luxurious liquid also hydrates and nourishes the skin, and also protects it against free radicals. We...
Sile Seoige and fiancé Damien have already left Dublin and expect to move into their new home in Spring
Síle Seoige and her fiancé Damien O'Farrell have already left Dublin and they expect to move into their new home in Connemara next Spring. The couple are building a new home for their kids, Cathal and Cliodhna, but the process is taking longer than expected. Síle loves being...
Ryanair travellers flying this week warned about €55 fee for 'no go period'
Anyone flying with Ryanair this week needs to be extra organised, to avoid being slapped with a surprise fee at the airport. Passengers are being warned that the Ryanair app and website's check-in facilities will be down for maintenance for a period of time today and tomorrow morning. This means...
See inside Leinster coach Leo Cullen's €1.75 million house on Sandymount Strand with sea views
Leinster head coach Leo Cullen and his wife Dairine have placed their family home in Sandymount, Dublin, for sale. The couple made the five bedroom home their own with a refurbishment in 2017 and an extension in 2019, but are ready to put the stunning property on the market to become the dream home of another family.
Florence Pugh says she'd 'love' to live in Ireland
Florence Pugh has told how she’d “love” to live in Ireland — as she opened up about her experience filming The Wonder. The Netflix period drama, which hit cinemas earlier this week and will land on the streamer on November 16, was filmed in Co. Wicklow last summer and autumn.
Dublin couple had fairytale wedding after meeting on dating app
Maria Greenaway and Ciaran Hughes, both from Dublin. We had our reception at Summerhill House in Enniskerry. We wanted a relaxed feel to our day and we loved Summerhill as soon as we saw pictures online. The venue itself is tucked away and has some beautiful forest-like vibes on the drive up to the House. It was important to us that our guests had the option to stay the night if they wanted or go back into Dublin and Summerhill had enough rooms for everyone who wanted to stay.
