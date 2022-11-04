ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rsvplive.ie

Black Friday and 2022: What date is it and when is the best time to shop

Black Friday has routinely taken place in America since the 1930’s, but in more recent years it has been carried over as tradition by Irish retailers. Over ten years on from the events arrival to Ireland, many Irish stores are in competition to provide the best money saving deals during the event. This could be the best time this year to snap up a deal, so that you can gather your Christmas gifts on a reasonable budget.
Ryanair travellers flying this week warned about €55 fee for 'no go period'

Anyone flying with Ryanair this week needs to be extra organised, to avoid being slapped with a surprise fee at the airport. Passengers are being warned that the Ryanair app and website's check-in facilities will be down for maintenance for a period of time today and tomorrow morning. This means...
Florence Pugh says she'd 'love' to live in Ireland

Florence Pugh has told how she’d “love” to live in Ireland — as she opened up about her experience filming The Wonder. The Netflix period drama, which hit cinemas earlier this week and will land on the streamer on November 16, was filmed in Co. Wicklow last summer and autumn.
Dublin couple had fairytale wedding after meeting on dating app

Maria Greenaway and Ciaran Hughes, both from Dublin. We had our reception at Summerhill House in Enniskerry. We wanted a relaxed feel to our day and we loved Summerhill as soon as we saw pictures online. The venue itself is tucked away and has some beautiful forest-like vibes on the drive up to the House. It was important to us that our guests had the option to stay the night if they wanted or go back into Dublin and Summerhill had enough rooms for everyone who wanted to stay.
