Yung Bleu On Writing Process, Ashanti, Lil’ Wayne, Marriage, + Older Tracks Going Viral!
Yung Bleu sits down with Ebro in the Morning for a great conversation on the process behind writing for himself and other artists, collaborating with the likes of Ashanti, Nicki Minaj, Lil’ Wayne and others, being married at a young age, why he looks up to DMX, his older music going viral, and more!
EXCLUSIVE: Joeboy Talks New Album, Reveals Title Of Next Single, How Mr. Eazi Discovered Him, + What He Looks For In A Girl
Joeboy, a Nigerian Afro pop and R&B singer, was discovered by fellow Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi in 2017. Since then, he’s released his debut album Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic and dropped back to back hit singles. As he gears up to release his sophomore album, we got the chance to chat with Joeboy about what fans can expect in the album, the title of his next single, his vocals being used in Bad Bunny’s latest album Un Verano Sin Ti, his dreams of working with The Weeknd and Post Malone, what he looks for in a female and more.
Stefflon Don & Burna Boy Seemingly Take More Shots At Each Other Online
Are Stefflon Don and Burna Boy taking subliminal shots at each other?. The “Hurtin Me” rapper shared a Tik Tok video with the caption, “When he’s a MAN and not a mummy’s boy.” Stefflon did her rendition of the challenge to the song “Meiway” by Ivory Coast. The challenge revolves around saying something you’re thankful for.
New Music Friday: Wizkid, GloRilla, Nas, Yung Bleu
For this week, we have new releases from Nas, WizKid, Yung Bleu, GloRilla and Fivio Foriegn. With a career spanning almost 30 years, Nas has managed to maintain relevance in this ever-evolving rap scene. We were first introduced to his King Disease album series in 2020 with Grammy-award winning Hit-Boy...
