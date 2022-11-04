ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bleacher Report

'Electric' Justin Fields Praised for Heroic Effort in Bears' Loss vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears saw their playoff hopes for the 2022 season take a major blow on Sunday. But the future has never been brighter. That may sound paradoxical, but the story from the team's 35-32 loss against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) was the play of young quarterback Justin Fields, who suddenly looks like a downright superstar.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 9 Results

The 2022 NFL regular season has almost reached its midway point. After Monday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints, Week 9 of the 18-week campaign will be complete. At this point, it's becoming clearer where teams could be picking in the 2023 NFL draft. The Houston...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Eagles' A.J. Brown Says He Was Fined $10K For Taunting Steelers DBs

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Saturday he was fined $10,000 by the NFL for taunting two Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs in Sunday's Week 8 game. My two little finger points the other day cost me 5k a piece. I will keep my hands, feet, and other objects to myself from now on lol 😭😭😭
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Most Dangerous Teams on the Fringe of 2022 NFL Playoff Race

An NFL team's regular-season record is a reflection of its consistency and durability. Success in the playoffs can come down to just how dangerous a team can be on its best day. For proof, look no further than last year's Cincinnati Bengals. The Joe Burrow-led Bengals did not look the...
Bleacher Report

Waiver Wire Week 10: Wan'Dale Robinson, Cole Kmet Highlight Pickups to Know

With four teams on bye in Week 10, down from Week 9's six, Wednesday's waiver wire shouldn't be quite as busy as the last. Still, there are already some names worth adding to your watchlist before Monday Night Football. Among players rostered in under 33 percent of fantasy leagues, per...
Bleacher Report

Patrick Mahomes Amazes NFL Twitter as Chiefs Rally Past Titans for OT Win

Patrick Mahomes willed the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 comeback victory in overtime against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening. The star quarterback completed a career-high 43 passes on 68 attempts for 446 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His yardage total tied for the third-highest mark of his career.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

The Biggest Busts Of the First Half of the 2022 NFL Season

One of the best aspects of the NFL season is its unpredictability. A team like the Cincinnati Bengals can be a basement-dweller one year and then a Super Bowl participant the next. Of course, unexpected results aren't always positive. The 2022 season has seen its fair share of good surprises,...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Colts Legend Jeff Saturday Named Interim HC After Frank Reich's Firing

The Indianapolis Colts named former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach Monday. This comes after the team fired head coach Frank Reich, who had led the Colts to a 3-5-1 record this season. Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Colts, making 197 appearances, and finished his career with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Deep breaths, fellow fantasy football fanatics. With nine weeks of the 2022 NFL season in the books, it's now-or-never time to salvage your own campaign. Whether you're jostling for playoff seeding or simply scrapping for a postseason spot, the clock is ticking to make your move. Luckily, you made the right first step by coming here, as we're laying out our early Week 10 rankings at the four offensive positions.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Terrace Marshall Jr. and More Sleeper Adds

The 2022 fantasy football season is quickly barreling toward a close, but it may not be too late to save your campaign with some smart waiver-wire pickups. Whether you are in the middle of the pack or trying to make a late surge up the standings and into the playoffs, it’s critically important to maximize the use of your waiver claims at this time of year. Even with a rash of injuries to some notable fantasy players, there aren’t many startable talents available in most leagues.
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. And More Potential Fantasy Football Stars To Stash for Playoff Push

Fantasy football managers angling to win a championship need to start thinking about the postseason and how they can have their rosters in tip-top shape for the title push. Even if you are atop the regular season standings and well-positioned to make a run, there's likely plenty you can still do to improve your chances come the playoffs. Thinking about your roster on a week-to-week basis can be dangerously short-sighted, especially if your upcoming opponents are preparing for the knockout rounds.
Bleacher Report

Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr. amid Cowboys Rumors: Star on Helmet Could Look Good

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the team is interested in free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan (via The Athletic's Jon Machota). "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good."
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 10?

When Week 9 began with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles dispatching the one-win Houston Texans, it looked like a good week for chalk. Whether it was the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, the Minnesota Vikings in Washington or the Kansas City Chiefs at home against the Tennessee Titans, multiple favorites were given all they could handle from underdog opponents this week.

