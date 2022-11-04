Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Walmart Announces Another Permanent ClosureBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
'Electric' Justin Fields Praised for Heroic Effort in Bears' Loss vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears saw their playoff hopes for the 2022 season take a major blow on Sunday. But the future has never been brighter. That may sound paradoxical, but the story from the team's 35-32 loss against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) was the play of young quarterback Justin Fields, who suddenly looks like a downright superstar.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 9 Results
The 2022 NFL regular season has almost reached its midway point. After Monday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints, Week 9 of the 18-week campaign will be complete. At this point, it's becoming clearer where teams could be picking in the 2023 NFL draft. The Houston...
Giants' Xavier McKinney Out a 'Few Weeks' with Hand Injury Suffered in ATV Accident
New York Giants defensive back Xavier McKinney announced Monday on social media that he injured his hand in a crash on an all-terrain vehicle during the team's bye week and will be sidelined for several weeks. McKinney was later placed on the reserve/non-football injury list by the Giants. The 23-year-old...
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 10
The NFL has officially crossed the halfway point of the 2022 season with Week 9 in the books, and the postseason is now on the horizon as the second half of the year begins. Here's a look at the current playoff picture heading into Week 10 as well as some matchups to keep an eye on.
Aaron Rodgers Mocked by NFL Fans for 3 INT, Struggling in Packers' Loss to Lions
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a disastrous game Sunday thanks to three red-zone interceptions en route to a 15-9 road loss to the two-win Detroit Lions at Ford Field. All three picks were back-breakers. On 1st-and-goal at the Detroit 5-yard line in the first quarter, Rodgers threw a...
Eagles' A.J. Brown Says He Was Fined $10K For Taunting Steelers DBs
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Saturday he was fined $10,000 by the NFL for taunting two Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs in Sunday's Week 8 game. My two little finger points the other day cost me 5k a piece. I will keep my hands, feet, and other objects to myself from now on lol 😭😭😭
Most Dangerous Teams on the Fringe of 2022 NFL Playoff Race
An NFL team's regular-season record is a reflection of its consistency and durability. Success in the playoffs can come down to just how dangerous a team can be on its best day. For proof, look no further than last year's Cincinnati Bengals. The Joe Burrow-led Bengals did not look the...
Waiver Wire Week 10: Wan'Dale Robinson, Cole Kmet Highlight Pickups to Know
With four teams on bye in Week 10, down from Week 9's six, Wednesday's waiver wire shouldn't be quite as busy as the last. Still, there are already some names worth adding to your watchlist before Monday Night Football. Among players rostered in under 33 percent of fantasy leagues, per...
NFL Twitter Trolls Colts, Puts GM Chris Ballard on Hot Seat After Frank Reich Firing
The buck in Indianapolis has finally stopped with Frank Reich. The Colts fired their head coach Monday following a ghastly offensive showing in Week 9's 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Indianapolis managed just 121 total yards of offense and scored more points for the Patriots (six) than it did for itself.
Patrick Mahomes Amazes NFL Twitter as Chiefs Rally Past Titans for OT Win
Patrick Mahomes willed the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 comeback victory in overtime against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening. The star quarterback completed a career-high 43 passes on 68 attempts for 446 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His yardage total tied for the third-highest mark of his career.
The Biggest Busts Of the First Half of the 2022 NFL Season
One of the best aspects of the NFL season is its unpredictability. A team like the Cincinnati Bengals can be a basement-dweller one year and then a Super Bowl participant the next. Of course, unexpected results aren't always positive. The 2022 season has seen its fair share of good surprises,...
Frank Reich Fired: Is It a Full Rebuild or a Quick Fix for the Indianapolis Colts?
The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a fresh start after firing head coach Frank Reich on Monday. The move came on the heels of the team’s embarrassing 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. With Reich’s dismissal, the Colts have a myriad of questions to answer about...
Fritz Pollard Alliance Questions Rooney Rule After Colts Hire Saturday as Interim HC
Fritz Pollard Alliance executive director Rod Graves questioned the impact of the Rooney Rule after the Indianapolis Colts' selection of Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. CBS Sports' Josina Anderson provided a statement from Graves on Monday:. The FPA was formed in 2003 to "champion diversity" in the NFL...
Colts Legend Jeff Saturday Named Interim HC After Frank Reich's Firing
The Indianapolis Colts named former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach Monday. This comes after the team fired head coach Frank Reich, who had led the Colts to a 3-5-1 record this season. Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Colts, making 197 appearances, and finished his career with...
Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions
Deep breaths, fellow fantasy football fanatics. With nine weeks of the 2022 NFL season in the books, it's now-or-never time to salvage your own campaign. Whether you're jostling for playoff seeding or simply scrapping for a postseason spot, the clock is ticking to make your move. Luckily, you made the right first step by coming here, as we're laying out our early Week 10 rankings at the four offensive positions.
Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Terrace Marshall Jr. and More Sleeper Adds
The 2022 fantasy football season is quickly barreling toward a close, but it may not be too late to save your campaign with some smart waiver-wire pickups. Whether you are in the middle of the pack or trying to make a late surge up the standings and into the playoffs, it’s critically important to maximize the use of your waiver claims at this time of year. Even with a rash of injuries to some notable fantasy players, there aren’t many startable talents available in most leagues.
Odell Beckham Jr. And More Potential Fantasy Football Stars To Stash for Playoff Push
Fantasy football managers angling to win a championship need to start thinking about the postseason and how they can have their rosters in tip-top shape for the title push. Even if you are atop the regular season standings and well-positioned to make a run, there's likely plenty you can still do to improve your chances come the playoffs. Thinking about your roster on a week-to-week basis can be dangerously short-sighted, especially if your upcoming opponents are preparing for the knockout rounds.
Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr. amid Cowboys Rumors: Star on Helmet Could Look Good
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the team is interested in free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan (via The Athletic's Jon Machota). "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good."
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 10?
When Week 9 began with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles dispatching the one-win Houston Texans, it looked like a good week for chalk. Whether it was the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, the Minnesota Vikings in Washington or the Kansas City Chiefs at home against the Tennessee Titans, multiple favorites were given all they could handle from underdog opponents this week.
