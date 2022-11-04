Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed, 16-year-old shot on SEPTA Broad Street Line
Philadelphia Police say a 21-year-old man died after being shot numerous times Monday afternoon on the SEPTA Broad Street Line. A 16-year-old boy was shot as well.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Release Photos of Car Allegedly Involved in Kensington Mass Shooting
Philadelphia Police released surveillance photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in the mass shooting in Kensington over the weekend as well as a separate shooting in the same area last month. On Saturday at 10:42 p.m., eight men and one woman, ranging in age from 23 to 40,...
12-year-old killed in accidental Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA – A 12-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound while he and a relative were making a music video inside a North Philadelphia home. Police said a second boy, identified as a 14-year-old cousin was holding a loaded firearm while the two boys were making a video and the gun accidentally discharged, striking the 12-year-old. Police said the home belonged to another causing, a 27-year-old armed security guard who was legally licensed to own the gun. The man was brought into custody and is facing unspecified charges. The post 12-year-old killed in accidental Philadelphia shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
At Least 16 Shot, 12-Year-Old Among 2 Dead During Violent Weekend in Philadelphia
At least 16 people were shot across the city of Philadelphia this weekend, police said. Of those victims, two are dead, including a 12-year-old boy, and eight remain in critical condition. The most recent shooting happened Sunday night, when a 61-year-old man was hit by bullets while inside of his...
9 wounded in shooting outside bar in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night in which there was no clear motive, police said. The Philadelphia Police Department said the victims were shot around 10:45 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues. Police said gunmen emerged from...
Argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa
PHILADELPHIA – An argument inside a Philadelphia Wawa store escalated into a shooting early Friday morning. Police reported the incident at around 4:15 am at the Frankford Avenue Wawa in the Torresdale neighborhood. 23-year-old Joshua Frazier was arrested by police after he shot a 34-year-old man he was arguing with inside the convenience store. Frazier shot the man in the abdomen as he exited the store and fled the scene. The victim was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where was listed in stable condition. Frazier was charged for aggravated assault and multiple illegal firearms charges. The post Argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Shot In Rhawnhurst While In A Car
Two people were shot in Rhawnhurst, on Bustleton Ave. According to Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace, Two males were riding in a car going north on Bustleton Avenue, when the incident happened. They were both shot in the head , yet somehow continued to drive north on Bustleton Avenue. When...
North Philadelphia shooting leaves man hospitalized: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In North Philadelphia, police say a 36-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of French Street at around 6:30 p.m.At least 18 shell casings from a rifle were marked by police on the road. Several houses were hit by gunfire.Police say the victim might have been ambushed as he got out of his vehicle.The victim is in the hospital and said to be extremely critical.
NBC Philadelphia
Brother of 2 Girls Killed in MOVE Bombing Sues Philadelphia, UPenn
The brother of two girls killed in a 1985 police bombing on the headquarters of a a Black Liberation group has filed a lawsuit against the city of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania, saying his sisters' remains were mishandled and hidden away for decades causing the family extreme distress.
Main Line Media News
Man draws prison for role in botched robbery that ended in fatal shooting of Pottstown man
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man who admitted that he helped plan a robbery with two other men that went awry and ended with the gunshot slaying of a Pottstown man will spend at least seven years behind bars. Daijon Naseer Harrison, 23, of the 2100 block of North Woodstock...
Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street
PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. A bullet pierced through a glass door at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road, around 4 a.m. Friday.Police say two men were arguing inside before one of them started shooting at the other just outside the entrance.A 34-year-man was hit in the stomach. He is in stable condition. "One of the bullets went through the glass door, lodged in a wooden trash can. Now we know that there were some employees and some customers in the store at the time. Luckily none of them were...
12-year-old boy critically wounded after being shot multiple times in Pa. neighborhood
A 12-year-old boy was shot multiple times on Saturday night in Pa., leaving him critically injured. Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting, which happened inside a home on 3100 block of N. 33rd Street, 6ABC reported. According to the authorities, the 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old teen were in the...
WDEL 1150AM
2 teenagers shot in Wilmington Sunday night
Wilmington Police are investigating the shootings of two teenagers Sunday night. According to police, the gunfire was reported in the 600-block of East 10th Street at about 9:49 p.m. A 17-year-old male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old male victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
fox29.com
Police: Woman, 22, critical after shooting in SW Philadelphia; person in custody
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A person is in custody after a 22-year-old woman was shot in the chest in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon, officials said, on the 6700 block of Guyer Avenue, inside of a home. Responding officers took the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical...
Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
fox29.com
Police say a 68-year-old man's death in Southwest Philadelphia is suspicious
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a 68-year-old man in Southwest Philadelphia and say the death is suspicious. 12th District officers and a fire company responded to a home on the 5900 block of Chester Avenue Saturday, just after 5:30 in the evening, for a welfare check.
12-year-old dies after being shot inside Philadelphia home
A 12-year-old child died after he was shot inside a Philadelphia home Saturday night.
Absecon armed robbery fugitive arrested with loaded gun in Atlantic City, police say
An Atlantic City man wanted in an Absecon armed robbery was arrested with a loaded handgun, police said. Douglas DeBerry, 24, was seen walking east in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue at about 11:15 Sunday morning, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Detective Fariyd Holmes recognized him from a flyer distributed...
sanatogapost.com
Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
Comments / 0