Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Police Release Photos of Car Allegedly Involved in Kensington Mass Shooting

Philadelphia Police released surveillance photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in the mass shooting in Kensington over the weekend as well as a separate shooting in the same area last month. On Saturday at 10:42 p.m., eight men and one woman, ranging in age from 23 to 40,...
Shore News Network

12-year-old killed in accidental Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA – A 12-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound while he and a relative were making a music video inside a North Philadelphia home. Police said a second boy, identified as a 14-year-old cousin was holding a loaded firearm while the two boys were making a video and the gun accidentally discharged, striking the 12-year-old. Police said the home belonged to another causing, a 27-year-old armed security guard who was legally licensed to own the gun. The man was brought into custody and is facing unspecified charges. The post 12-year-old killed in accidental Philadelphia shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

9 wounded in shooting outside bar in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night in which there was no clear motive, police said. The Philadelphia Police Department said the victims were shot around 10:45 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues. Police said gunmen emerged from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa

PHILADELPHIA – An argument inside a Philadelphia Wawa store escalated into a shooting early Friday morning. Police reported the incident at around 4:15 am at the Frankford Avenue Wawa in the Torresdale neighborhood. 23-year-old Joshua Frazier was arrested by police after he shot a 34-year-old man he was arguing with inside the convenience store. Frazier shot the man in the abdomen as he exited the store and fled the scene. The victim was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where was listed in stable condition. Frazier was charged for aggravated assault and multiple illegal firearms charges. The post Argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Shot In Rhawnhurst While In A Car

Two people were shot in Rhawnhurst, on Bustleton Ave. According to Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace, Two males were riding in a car going north on Bustleton Avenue, when the incident happened. They were both shot in the head , yet somehow continued to drive north on Bustleton Avenue. When...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia shooting leaves man hospitalized: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In North Philadelphia, police say a 36-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of French Street at around 6:30 p.m.At least 18 shell casings from a rifle were marked by police on the road. Several houses were hit by gunfire.Police say the victim might have been ambushed as he got out of his vehicle.The victim is in the hospital and said to be extremely critical.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Brother of 2 Girls Killed in MOVE Bombing Sues Philadelphia, UPenn

The brother of two girls killed in a 1985 police bombing on the headquarters of a a Black Liberation group has filed a lawsuit against the city of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania, saying his sisters' remains were mishandled and hidden away for decades causing the family extreme distress.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street

PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. A bullet pierced through a glass door at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road, around 4 a.m. Friday.Police say two men were arguing inside before one of them started shooting at the other just outside the entrance.A 34-year-man was hit in the stomach. He is in stable condition. "One of the bullets went through the glass door, lodged in a wooden trash can. Now we know that there were some employees and some customers in the store at the time. Luckily none of them were...
WDEL 1150AM

2 teenagers shot in Wilmington Sunday night

Wilmington Police are investigating the shootings of two teenagers Sunday night. According to police, the gunfire was reported in the 600-block of East 10th Street at about 9:49 p.m. A 17-year-old male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old male victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
NORRISTOWN, PA

