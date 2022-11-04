ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback and NFL MVP Candidate Jalen Hurts Joins “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” for Special Episode on Thursday, November 10

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--

“ New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce,” the No. 1 sports podcast serving up next-level access to life in the league, welcomes its first guest Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts in a special episode dropping next week. “New Heights,” a JUKES original series from the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation Wave Sports + Entertainment (WSE), will drop two episodes next week. The regularly scheduled episode with the Kelce brothers will drop on Tuesday, November 8 followed by the special episode with Hurts on Thursday, November 10.

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, pictured center, joins Jason Kelce (L) and Travis Kelce (R) as the first guest on the No. 1 sports podcast “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce,” a JUKES original production from Wave Sports + Entertainment, the leader in sports storytelling. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the special episode of “New Heights,” Jason and Travis talk with Hurts about the Philly’s undefeated season, Patrick Mahomes’ greatness, and Hurt’s Mount Rushmore of great NFL quarterbacks. Hurts will also share stories from Draft Night that will be sure to surprise fans. The episode was filmed from the Philadelphia Eagles training complex.

“New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” returns to its regular schedule of weekly episodes dropping every Wednesday on November 16.

In “New Heights,” the brothers – both Super Bowl champions – reveal insights about their games, react to NFL news, rumors, and sports headlines, and dive into their off-field interests alongside special guests including NFL peers, celebrity friends, and members of their inner circle. Travis, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, brings his devilish sense of humor as he shares his perspective on life in the league as one of the NFL’s most recognizable offensive stars. Jason, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, taps into his pedigree as a highly-respected veteran to share unfiltered opinions and knowledgeable football insights from deep in the trenches. The brothers also share untold stories of ‘growing up Kelce’ in their hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, from which the series derives its name.

“New Heights” quickly climbed to the top of the podcast charts to become No. 1 in sports on both Apple and Spotify within just weeks of its launch on Sept. 8, 2022. The digital series instantly emerged as a mainstay of football culture and is regularly highlighted on SNF, MNF, and throughout the broader traditional football landscape on shows like ESPN’s “ManningCast,” Fox Sports’ “The Carton Show,” the NFL Network’s “NFL Gameday View” and “Good Morning Football.” Journalists have come to rely on the series for insider commentary on news and rumors around the NFL. Episodes of “New Heights’ raked up over 165,000 YouTube subscribers, over 271,000 cross-platform social followers, over six million engagements, and over 60 million social views, making it the most successful launch in WSE’s history.

“New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” was created by Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce alongside the WSE team, led by executive producers Brian Verne, Mack Sovereign, and Tunde “TD” St. Matthew-Daniel, and A&A Management’s Aaron Eanes. Jason Kelce is represented by Jason Bernstein and Clarity Sports International. Travis Kelce is managed by A&A Management.

About Wave Sports + Entertainment

Wave Sports + Entertainment is the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation reaching more than 117 million highly-engaged followers globally. Our brand portfolio includes BUCKETS, JUKES, FTBL, HAYMAKERS, GYM HEROES, DEUCE LOVE, as well as the No. 1 sports podcast “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce,” a JUKES original production presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Our award-winning, original programming is led by some of the most popular voices in sports media who dish out the highlights, memes, takes, commentary, analysis, culture, and stories on the players and movements that are shaping the world of sports.

We hold one of the largest and most diverse digital libraries of sports IP in the world thanks to our partnerships with over 115 leading sports leagues who trust us with their content and to help them cultivate new audiences. Our commitment to innovation in sports storytelling has made us a leading sports publisher to Snap, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

To see our media brands in action, please go to www.wave.tv.

*Wave Sports + Entertainment is incorporated as Bullpen Sports Network, Inc.

