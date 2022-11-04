ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The ADECIA Ceiling and Tabletop Microphone Line Array Speaker Solutions Certified for Zoom to Deliver Audio for Zoom Rooms

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkxE7_0iycv4dp00

HAMAMATSU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--

Yamaha today announced certification as Zoom Rooms ProAudio Certified Hardware for both ADECIA Ceiling Solution and ADECIA Tabletop Solution. ADECIA is a complete and customizable audio solution engineered to provide stellar audio quality in any conference room or classroom. Available immediately, both ADECIA solutions have met Zoom’s requirements for Zoom Rooms ProAudio Certified Hardware, providing clear, uninterrupted audio for remote and hybrid meetings or classes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005064/en/

ADECIA Ceiling Solution, left, and ADECIA Tabletop Solution, right (Photo: Business Wire)

“The modern conference room or classroom must be hybrid-ready,” said Nobuo Ikematsu, Senior General Manager of Information & Communication Division, Yamaha. “ADECIA’s world-class acoustic technology fosters seamless collaboration through high-quality audio for both in-person and remote participants. Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a leader in virtual conferencing, shares our vision for frictionless collaboration across the globe. Now with full optimization with Zoom Rooms, ADECIA Ceiling and Tabletop solutions can power effortless conversation, regardless of location.”

Eric Yu, Head of Hardware Partnerships at Zoom, added, “As companies embrace the hybrid model, they must not underestimate the importance of good audio in the conference room. ADECIA Ceiling and Tabletop solutions fulfill all requirements for an audio solution that can support lively communication, productivity, and collaboration occurring daily via Zoom Rooms.”

Yamaha’s ADECIA conferencing solution is a family of communication products designed to work seamlessly together to provide a complete and customizable audio solution for any conference room or classroom. The easy-install solution includes four Yamaha products: the RM-CG ceiling array microphone or the RM-TT Tabletop Microphone and RM-CR signal processor, as well as Yamaha’s long-trusted PoE switches and VXL Series line array speakers.

The Dante-enabled RM-CG Ceiling Microphone features four dynamic beams for optimal room flexibility, while the Dante-enabled RM-TT Microphone offers six microphone directional options for clearer audio pickup. Both microphone choices are built with Yamaha’s signature audio technology, such as Human Voice Activity Detection, Dereverberation, Noise Cancellation, and Auto Gain Control.

The ADECIA solution immediately recognizes all system components and optimizes tuning and set-up for the room’s acoustic environment. Integration is done through the system’s configurator in four effortless steps. With USB, Bluetooth®, Dante, and analog connections, this all-inclusive system can function in a variety of room environments.

Yamaha’s ADECIA can also be purchased in a unique hybrid room-ready solution from Yamaha, Lenovo, and AVer. This bundle equips conference rooms and classrooms with all required technological components to create a high-quality, hybrid meeting experience, including the Yamaha ADECIA complete audio system, AVer CAM550 conference camera, ThinkSmart Core + touchpanel, and controller. These devices have been tested to integrate quickly and are certified for Zoom Rooms use. The Hybrid Room-Ready Solution was designed to allow customers to initiate and control meetings, share content, and collaborate with ease. More information on the bundle and its components will be featured at Zoomtopia 2022 in San Jose, California.

More information on ADECIA can be found at

About Yamaha Corporation

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation (TOKYO:7951) has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world. With 16 years of history in the Japan market, Yamaha’s dedicated unified communications department focuses on solutions that enhance communication and help organizations reach their business goals.

Product and company names and logos that appear in this news release are trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005064/en/

CONTACT: For media inquiries

Yamaha Corporation

Kei Sato

Brand Communications Group

Corporate Communications Division

Contact Form:https://inquiry.yamaha.com/contact/?act=55&lcl=en_WW

Tel: +81 3 5488 6605 (Japanese correspondence only)For customers / general public

Yamaha Corporation

Takeshi Senoo

Marketing Group, Marketing & Sales Department

Information & Communication Division

Email:takeshi.seno@music.yamaha.com

KEYWORD: IRELAND ASIA PACIFIC UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE JAPAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HARDWARE AUDIO/VIDEO VOIP TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS

SOURCE: Yamaha Corporation

PUB: 11/04/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 11/04/2022 09:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

OMNIVISION Announces First Miniature 2-megapixel CMOS Image Sensor in Square Format for Disposable and Reusable Endoscopes

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced the OH02B image sensor – the first square 2-megapixel (MP) (1500x1500) resolution CMOS image sensor for gastrointestinal, ENT, orthopedic, surgical, dental, and veterinarian reusable and disposable endoscopes, catheters, and guide wires. It is available in the smallest form factor 2.5x2.5mm CameraCubeChip® package (OCH2B) for disposable designs. It features OMNIVISION’s AntLinx™ proprietary technology, which provides the thinnest 4-meter interface connection directly from the endoscope camera to the camera control unit (CCU) tower. The OH02B imager and OCH2B camera will be demonstrated at COMPAMED Germany, November 14-17, 2022, Hall 8a/P13. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005550/en/ Size-OH02B (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Sigma Additive Solutions Announces Agreement with SLM Solutions

SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) (“Sigma”, “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, today announced that its PrintRite3D® in-process quality assurance solution will be certified as PrintRite3D Ready to work with SLM’s industrial metal additive manufacturing, or AM, machines. The objective of the integration is for the companies to utilize SLM’s open architecture and SLM.Quality APIs to enable the integration of PrintRite3D, Sigma’s third-party agnostic quality assurance software and analytics solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005388/en/ Sam O’Leary, CEO of SLM Solutions, and Jacob Brunsberg, CEO of Sigma Additive Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Newegg’s Early Black Friday Deals Now Include G.SKILL Desktop Memory and More Tech Products

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today unveiled another round of early Black Friday Deals, including new deals this week on a variety of tech products and special pricing on G.SKILL system memory, the top-selling memory on Newegg.com. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005154/en/ G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 desktop memory in silver and black (center) and retail packaging (Photo: Newegg)
CALIFORNIA STATE
SPY

Ingenious Design: Cadence’s Magnetic, Stackable Capsules Are The Most Satisfying Storage

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There are few things more satisfying than finding just the right container for the thing you need to store — whether it be a food storage containers for leftovers, sealable containers for pantry goods or a perfectly-snug laptop sleeve. Cadence’s The Gradients stackable, magnetic capsules are the flexible storage solution you need for all your small wellness goods including pills, hair clips, floss, hair gel and lip balm. Cadence The Gradients Cadence The Gradients $115.00 $126.00 Buy Now Cadence makes sets of interlocking magnetic capsules designed...
The Associated Press

Nexon Announces Preseason Early Access for KartRider: Drift Coming in Early 2023

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- KartRider: Drift, Nexon’s kart racing party game, will be coming to PC and mobile platforms in global Preseason early access beginning January 11, 2023 (PST). Hot on the heels of September’s “Global Racing Test,” racers can earn rewards and challenge other KartRider: Drift players from around the world without losing progress! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005494/en/ Nexon’s kart racing party game, KartRider: Drift, announces Preseason coming January 11, 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy