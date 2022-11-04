ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Police respond to mass shooter Halloween costume in Raleigh neighborhood where 5 died

By Kristen Johnson
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

Police responded this week after a person dressed as a mass shooter went trick-or-treating in the Raleigh neighborhood where five people were killed Oct. 13.

Multiple calls from residents in the Hedingham neighborhood poured into the Raleigh Police Department about the costume on Monday, according to the department.

Police responded to the incident, first reported by CBS17 , and released a statement to The News & Observer Friday morning saying they understood the “lasting impacts of the October 13 shooting.”

“Several officers responded to the call within a few minutes. The subject was thoroughly investigated. The officers determined that the subject was not carrying a real weapon and did not deem him a threat. This subject’s costume and demeanor were insensitive and reprehensible but not criminal. The RPD appreciates the vigilance of the community members who called 911 and continues to urge all to call 911 when they see or hear anything suspicious” the statement read.

The person was described as carrying an object that resembled a weapon and was wearing army fatigues, skeleton face paint and wearing a shirt reading “Mass shooter’s lives matter,” as reported by CBS17 .

This was the only reported incident of this nature and it was in the northeastern Raleigh neighborhood, police say.

On Oct. 13, seven people were shot, five of them fatally, by a 15-year-old suspect in Hedingham. The mass shooting was the deadliest in North Carolina history.

Residents Nicole Connors, Mary Marshall, James Thompson, Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres and Susan Karnatz died in the shooting, and Marcille Lynn Gardner and Raleigh Police Officer Casey Joseph suffered injuries.

Police provide new details about Raleigh shooting, but have yet to determine motive

Jill Zeolle
3d ago

This is adding insult to those poor families and causing unnecessary fear in others . That’s criminal enough for me . SHAME ON HIM . It’s disgusting he would do that .

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
