Man arrested after dog bites apartment employee
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after one of his pit bulls bit an apartment employee, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. The post said on Nov. 3, police were called out to a west Tulsa apartment complex for two pit bulls that were “aggressively chasing children.” Police learned Donald Lockridge owned the dogs, but couldn’t find him.
FOX23 Exclusive: Pawnee County Undersheriff speaks ahead of embezzlement charges
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Pawnee County Undersheriff is speaking out about allegations of embezzlement before the District Attorney (DA) files charges Tuesday morning. Undersheriff Nick Mahoney is accused of driving his Pawnee County-issued patrol car to an off-duty security job in Tulsa and having the county cover the cost of gas. Mahoney told FOX23 this was standard practice in their department, and many other departments across the state. He also said he had no idea this was a crime.
Rogers County Deputies, Claremore PD Officer Cleared In Shooting That Killed Burglary Suspect
The Roger's County Sheriff says his deputy and two Claremore police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing after shooting and killing a burglary suspect. Investigators say the suspect had escaped custody last month, broke into houses, and led police on a chase before charging at officers. "His hands were folded...
Two 15-year-old boys arrested for gun crimes outside south Tulsa Walmart
TULSA, Okla. — Two 15-year-old boys were arrested Saturday after they were involved in crimes involving guns, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots of the Wu Hot and Red Lobster Restaurants near 67th and Memorial just before 9 p.m.
Alleged carjacking turns chase ending on Broken Arrow Expressway
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after an alleged carjacking ended with a police chase on the Broken Arrow Expressway. According to Tulsa Police, the victim said one of the suspects asked for a car ride in Broken Arrow. When the two reached 51st and Yale, the victim...
Driver dies after collision with tractor trailer on I-40
A Little Rock man has died after an accident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 40.
Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby found dead; married couple in custody
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A pregnant Arkansas woman and the 31-week-old baby she was carrying were found dead in southern Missouri, law enforcement said Thursday. Ashley Bush, 33, was 31 weeks pregnant. The baby's name was Valkyrie Grace Willis. The bodies of Bush and her daughter were found in separate...
2 Teens Arrested After Shots Fired In Tulsa
Two 15-year-old males have been arrested after multiple shots were fired Saturday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa police said they responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots near South Memorial Drive and East 71st Street. Witnesses on the scene followed the suspects to the...
No Shots Fired In Armed Carjacking Leading To Multiple Arrests On BA Expressway
Tulsa Police said three people are in custody Sunday night after an armed carjacking led to a crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway. TPD said this began at about 5:50 p.m. when the suspect asked the victim for a ride from Broken Arrow. Police said one of the suspects, who...
Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
6-year-old dies after vehicle is swept into floodwater in northeast Oklahoma
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one 6-year-old is dead after their vehicle was swept into floodwater Friday night in Adair County, Oklahoma. According to the OHP, the incident occurred around 8:48 p.m. on County Road 4643 near Stilwell, Okla. News on 6 says the 43-year-old...
OHP: Adair 6-year-old drowns in floodwaters
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old has drowned due to floodwaters in the Adair County area.
U.S. Attorney says Tulsa police tipped them off to dramatic rise in catalytic converter thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Federal authorities say local law enforcement played an important role in spurring a federal investigation into an alleged catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple states. U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma said that when people hear about a catalytic converter theft ring,...
Saint Francis Hospital security fires at car, Tulsa Police search for suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa. Hospital officials say there was an incident at the main entrance of the hospital with a man who ended up driving his car onto the property’s front lawn. Tulsa Police...
Body of missing pregnant woman found
UPDATE (NOV. 3, 2022) – The body of Ashley Bush was found on November 3rd in McDonald County, Mo. You can find more information at the link below. RELATED STORY: Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, has gone missing in NWARK. She was last seen traveling north on...
Homicide trial ordered in head-on collision on Highway 177 north of Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 20-year-old Stillwater man accused of drunk driving in a fatal head-on collision on Highway 177 three miles north of Stillwater at 3:19 am on Feb. 20 was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
Tulsa man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl using Pokemon box
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man is in jail Friday after being accused of trafficking fentanyl in a stolen vehicle. The Tulsa Police Helicopter found a stolen Honda CR-V in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn just before 7 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they found that...
Sand Springs man sentenced for attack on gas station employee
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney General Clint Johnson confirmed a man who robbed a Sand Springs gas station and assaulted the owner is sentenced to 15 years in prison. Camaran Breazeale entered a Sand Springs gas station on July 13, 2021 and hit the owner multiple times...
Incident at Saint Francis Hospital leads to car crash on front lawn, reports of shots fired
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa. Saint Francis Public Information Officer Lynn Casey confirmed to FOX23 that a man was escorted out of the hospital’s main entrance by security after causing problems. After being escorted out, Casey said the man drove his car on the hospital’s front lawn.
Rogers parents arrested for manslaughter after infant child’s death
A pair of Rogers parents were arrested and are facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child.
