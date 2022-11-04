ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after dog bites apartment employee

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after one of his pit bulls bit an apartment employee, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. The post said on Nov. 3, police were called out to a west Tulsa apartment complex for two pit bulls that were “aggressively chasing children.” Police learned Donald Lockridge owned the dogs, but couldn’t find him.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Exclusive: Pawnee County Undersheriff speaks ahead of embezzlement charges

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Pawnee County Undersheriff is speaking out about allegations of embezzlement before the District Attorney (DA) files charges Tuesday morning. Undersheriff Nick Mahoney is accused of driving his Pawnee County-issued patrol car to an off-duty security job in Tulsa and having the county cover the cost of gas. Mahoney told FOX23 this was standard practice in their department, and many other departments across the state. He also said he had no idea this was a crime.
news9.com

2 Teens Arrested After Shots Fired In Tulsa

Two 15-year-old males have been arrested after multiple shots were fired Saturday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa police said they responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots near South Memorial Drive and East 71st Street. Witnesses on the scene followed the suspects to the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Body of missing pregnant woman found

UPDATE (NOV. 3, 2022) – The body of Ashley Bush was found on November 3rd in McDonald County, Mo. You can find more information at the link below. RELATED STORY: Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, has gone missing in NWARK. She was last seen traveling north on...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Incident at Saint Francis Hospital leads to car crash on front lawn, reports of shots fired

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa. Saint Francis Public Information Officer Lynn Casey confirmed to FOX23 that a man was escorted out of the hospital’s main entrance by security after causing problems. After being escorted out, Casey said the man drove his car on the hospital’s front lawn.
