A nine-month goodwill tour sailing from the Great Lakes to the Bahamas — and then back — will include a stop next week along the Crystal Coast. Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will be sailing Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will be offered Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay. The couple and their crew will also host a slideshow presentation about the building of the Huron Jewel Nov. 10 in the auditorium of the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Both programs are free; a donation of $10 is suggested to help support the crew.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO