newbernnow.com
Harbor Sounds to Perform at Riverside United Methodist Church
Harbor Sounds presents a free concert at Riverside United Methodist Church on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13. The Sunday afternoon concert will be in the Fellowship Hall of Riverside United Methodist Church, in New Bern. Harbor Sounds plays an eclectic mix of Bluegrass, Gospel, and Folk Music. While based in Pamlico...
wcti12.com
Grifton Chili Cookoff brings community together over food, music
GRIFTON, Pitt County — At the train depot here in Grifton, the local Chili Cook-Off took place to bring the community together to enjoy music and chili. With 15 different contestants, people were welcome to pay only $10 to enjoy all of the different chilis. Judges were there to...
newbernnow.com
Petition of Citizens, Talbots Lot for Sale, Among Items on New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Nov. 8
The Nov. 8 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham....
newbernnow.com
Schooner Huron Jewel to Sail into Beaufort
A nine-month goodwill tour sailing from the Great Lakes to the Bahamas — and then back — will include a stop next week along the Crystal Coast. Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will be sailing Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will be offered Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay. The couple and their crew will also host a slideshow presentation about the building of the Huron Jewel Nov. 10 in the auditorium of the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Both programs are free; a donation of $10 is suggested to help support the crew.
newbernnow.com
Help American Legion Post 539 Clean and Place Flags on Veterans’ Graves
The Whitehurst-Ware Post 539 American Legion embarked on a project to celebrate the centennial of the American Legion in 2019. This project was to clean the World War I monument outside the Craven County courthouse. In the process of completing this project, it was brought to our attention that some veterans were left off the monument. Most of these veterans were minorities and at the time the monument was erected only the white veterans were recognized. After researching various sources, names were found and added to make the monument more complete, and the monument was rededicated with a fuller roster of Craven County veterans that served in World War I.
newbernnow.com
More Than $215,000 in Grants Awarded by Craven County Community Foundation
The Craven County Community Foundation (CCCF) has awarded $216,770 in grants to programs supporting the local community. $5,000 to Abundant Life Community Services, Inc. for Duffyfield Resource Hub. $3,500 to Atlantic Dance Theatre, Inc. for programming – Bringing Carolina Ballet to Craven County. $8,210 to Backpack Blessings, Inc. for...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
newbernnow.com
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is Making a Stop in New Bern
The City of New Bern is excited to announce the arrival of a special guest on Nov. 12. In time for Veteran’s Day weekend and the march up to the holiday season, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is making a pit stop at Union Point Park, located at 210 East Front Street. A celebration event with activities for all ages is planned for 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
carolinacoastonline.com
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
newbernnow.com
Residents Report — Alderman Lives in a Different Ward than Elected to Represent
New Bern Now has received reports from over thirty citizens stating a recently reelected alderman owns a house in the ward they were elected to serve, but lives outside the jurisdiction. The claims began several months ago, but no one was willing to go on the record or give us the location of where the alderman is now staying, until last month.
3 adults shot at Wayne County home, possibly during robbery
DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people shot Monday at a Wayne County home may have been victims of a robbery. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at 101 Jake Drive in Dudley, where detectives believe a robbery occurred. Three victims were identified...
cbs17
Harnett, Wayne among 5 NC counties to have polling places watched by US Justice Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S Department of Justice announced it would monitor 64 jurisdictions for compliance with federal voting rights laws for Tuesday’s election. Those jurisdictions include five North Carolina counties. Those counties scheduled to be monitored include:. Alamance County. Columbus County. Harnett County. Mecklenburg County. Wayne...
WITN
KNOW US? Police say man & woman stole from liquor store
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a theft from a liquor store. The Snow Hill Police Department says the suspects stole from the ABC store in town. Police say the suspects’ vehicle is more than likely a 1999...
WITN
Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A woman had to be cut out of her minivan this morning after it crashed next to a home in Newport. It happened on Foxhall Road around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses say they saw the vehicle coming down the residential street at a high speed, the minivan plowed through two yards before rolling over several times and landing on its side just a few feet from an open garage. The vehicle was still smoking when rescue crews arrived, but police say it actually didn’t catch fire.
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
Beaufort County bridge repair requires temporary closure
BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck. This kind of work, which is normal for […]
WITN
Man busted after Craven County traffic stop
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday. Craven County deputies have charged Connor Heath with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substances, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
