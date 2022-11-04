Read full article on original website
greenwichsentinel.com
‘The Great Pumpkin Rescue’ set for November 12
The Greenwich Conservation Commission and Waste Free Greenwich will host The Great Pumpkin Rescue, a free, family friendly event to collect pumpkins for composting and to raise awareness about food waste in our community. The event will be held Saturday, November 12, 1:00 PM 4:00 PM, in the Cos Cob Train Station Parking Lot.
greenwichsentinel.com
Impact FFC hosts ‘Impactful Conversations’
Impact Fairfield County (Impact FFC) held its first Impactful Conversation of the 2022-2023 grant year on the topic “Staying Nimble in Changing Times,” addressing how nonprofit organizations in Fairfield County are navigating new circumstances to best serve their communities. The lively panel discussion at HAYVN in Darien featured former Impact FFC Grantees Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich (BGCG), Career Resources, Inc. (CRI) and the Stamford Public Education Foundation (SPEF).
greenwichsentinel.com
Town holds 1st Annual Vigil for Mental Health & Addiction Awareness
On Sunday, November 13 at 4:30 PM at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park, Greenwich will hold its first annual town vigil to increase awareness around mental health issues and addiction. This event is an opportunity to bring the entire community together to provide information, resources, connection and support. “Better Tomorrow” will...
greenwichsentinel.com
The Renaissance of the Local Inn
The Stanton House Inn delights and satisfies goers with luxury and know-how about Greenwich. If you’re looking for a place to stay in Greenwich look no further than the Stanton House Inn. Whether your home is under repairs, you need a stay-cation, or your in-laws are visiting, you have the perfect place at your fingertips to spend a night, or two. Located right in the heart of Greenwich on Maple Ave, the Stanton House Inn has Greenwich right at your fingertips. It’s a short walk from Stanton House to Greenwich Ave and the Train Station, granting you easy access to New York City as well.
greenwichsentinel.com
On my watch – Aleksandra Moch tells us how we can give our fallen leaves new life
The peak leaf peeping season is past, but it has given this reporter an inordinate amount of pleasure seeing the brilliantly colored leaves gracing our trees. And when they were falling that haunting “Autumn Leaves” song with its lyrics sung so well by Frank Sinatra came to mind: “The falling leaves/Drift by my window/The autumn leaves of red and gold…”
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: “Love your neighbor, no exceptions”
St. Paul’s has a banner outside the church that says “Love your neighbor, who doesn’t look like you, think like you, speak like you, pray like you, vote like you. Love your neighbor, no exceptions.” The intent of the banner is to share with our community the scripturally based values that we believe are central to our faith life. Love of all is at the heart of everything we do for God and God’s people. It is a foundational principle which we share with our Jewish sisters and brothers through scripture and in our actions.
