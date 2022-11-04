St. Paul’s has a banner outside the church that says “Love your neighbor, who doesn’t look like you, think like you, speak like you, pray like you, vote like you. Love your neighbor, no exceptions.” The intent of the banner is to share with our community the scripturally based values that we believe are central to our faith life. Love of all is at the heart of everything we do for God and God’s people. It is a foundational principle which we share with our Jewish sisters and brothers through scripture and in our actions.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO