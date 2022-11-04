Read full article on original website
Related
TikTok user entombs bag of Cheetohs to be opened in 10,000 years
A small bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos has been sealed in an elaborate, 3,000-pound, concrete sarcophagus with a gold leaf headstone “for future civilizations to find” by a 28-year-old TikTok user who says “there’s nothing else I’d really want to spend my money on” other than completing a project of this nature.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0