The Guardian

TikTok user entombs bag of Cheetohs to be opened in 10,000 years

A small bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos has been sealed in an elaborate, 3,000-pound, concrete sarcophagus with a gold leaf headstone “for future civilizations to find” by a 28-year-old TikTok user who says “there’s nothing else I’d really want to spend my money on” other than completing a project of this nature.
