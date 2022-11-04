Read full article on original website
wisr680.com
New Miss Butler County Named
There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
wisr680.com
Evans City Man Named Veteran Of The Year
The newest Butler County Veteran of the Year has been named. Dave Smith of Evans City received the recognition late last week. Smith served 34 years in the United States Marine Corps in both active duty and reserves. He continues to remain very active in the veteran community helping volunteer...
Channel 11 Exclusive: Woman delivering newspapers notified Tarentum residents of house fire
TARENTUM, Pa. — A woman delivering newspapers saved an elderly couple when their home caught on fire in Tarentum Monday morning. She says she was at the right place at the right time. ”God sent me there, 100% God sent me there,” said Jennifer Colarossi, a Trib carrier.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home
From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
State police investigating death at shooting scene outside Beaver County Walmart
MONACA, Pa. — Full of life and smiles — that’s how 48-year-old Kenneth Vinyard is being remembered. “He was such a kind and good man as evidenced as he was acting as a good Samaritan,” Attorney Joel Sansone said. His family’s attorney is bringing light to...
Family demands justice for man they say was pushed, killed trying to help Beaver County shooting victim
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - One man is dead, and another is injured following a shooting outside the Monaca Walmart on Sunday. The man who died had stepped in to help the shooting victim. The family of that Good Samaritan is demanding justice because they say a local police officer caused his death.Kenneth Vineyard, 48, rushed to the side of a perfect stranger while he lay bleeding on the ground. And for that selfless act, he paid with his life."This appears to be another instance of senseless police violence," said attorney Joel Sansone.Sansone stood behind the podium Monday speaking for a...
The apple pizza that Pittsburgh’s oldest residents are obsessed with
When I get older, I'd like to believe that there will be very few things I need to make me happy. Give me carbohydrates, a good painkiller cocktail, Beyoncé's farewell tour album, Scrabble, and somewhat frequent social interaction. My grama, who just turned 90 in September, wholeheartedly agrees, arguing...
Man accused of stabbing another man after fight outside Butler City sports bar
BUTLER, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police said he stabbed another man in the abdomen after a fight outside of a Butler City sports bar. According to Butler City police, emergency units were called to Eau Claire Street Cafe at around 9:17 p.m. on Nov. 5 for reports of a fight.
4 winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets worth $1 million, $150,000 sold in Allegheny County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Check your tickets! Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County, one worth $1 million and three worth $150,000. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning tickets were from the Powerball drawing on Nov. 5. Download the FREE WPXI News app for...
1 person injured after Monaca shooting
One person was injured after being shot near the Walmart on Brodhead Road in Monaca, Beaver County. When officers arrived they caught a suspect in an adjacent neighborhood and took him into custody.
Local police captain booked into jail Friday
An East Liverpool police captain was booked into the county jail Friday after he was placed on leave earlier this year.
Emergency crews respond to structure fire in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to a structure fire in McKeesport. According to Allegheny County 911, units were called to the intersection of Huey Street and Olive Street at around 3:15 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Check back...
Pa. toddler dies after falling into private pond
A toddler that was found in a private pond over the weekend has died, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road in Bethel Park, Allegheny County. First responders and medics responded to the scene and performed CPR on the...
wisr680.com
Chamber Holding Last Mixer Of The Year
Local business people are welcome to attend one of the final networking events of the year to be held later this week. The Butler County Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals Mixer is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Harmony Inn. This free event will include appetizers and...
Decades-old church covered in blight cleared in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Blight is defined as something that damages or spoils something. “It was overgrown, it was poison ivy everywhere. People would chuck beer cans into it,” said Taylor Ball who lives in West Aliquippa. Ball is talking about the structure right outside her window — a...
Crafton Heights woman looking for answers after string of unexplained thefts
Jill Cole lives on Steuben Street in Crafton Heights. She told Channel 11 she’s trying to get into the holiday spirit, but this year, someone is stealing the joy out of Christmas. An empty box in the front yard of Cole’s house is all that’s left of the 7-foot...
Airman assigned to Pittsburgh International Airport wing found dead
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — An airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station was found dead Saturday morning. According to the chief of public affairs at the 911th Airlift Wing, Marjorie A. Schurr, the airman was found in his Wilkins Township home at around 8 a.m.
Family of Darlene Harbison continues search in Cabot today
CABOT, Pa. (KDKA) - A search party in Cabot today will attempt to find a woman who has been missing for nearly two months. Darlene Harbison was last seen on September 11. Last month, a search party scoured the woods in Indiana Township. RELATED STORIES:Family of missing Frazer Township woman asks community for help with search'We want to find the answers:' Family of Darlene Harbison to continue search today'I won't quit': Family of missing woman Darlene Harbison to expand searchAllegheny County Police detectives believe her ex-boyfriend, Eric Gibbs, is responsible for her disappearance. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in West Deer Township. Her family said they aren't giving up until they find her. "Faith and prayers is what gets me through it, all the people who say they are praying for us and the family, that's the only thing I have to hang on to," said Charlotte Ruediger, Harbinson's mother. If you know anything about her disappearance, you're asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Police: 2 juveniles shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District
PITTSBURGH — Two juveniles were shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, police say. Police and medics were sent to Elmore Street at around 7:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a male suffering from a graze wound to the head on Reed Street and another male shot in the hand and leg.
