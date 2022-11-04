ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

wisr680.com

New Miss Butler County Named

There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Evans City Man Named Veteran Of The Year

The newest Butler County Veteran of the Year has been named. Dave Smith of Evans City received the recognition late last week. Smith served 34 years in the United States Marine Corps in both active duty and reserves. He continues to remain very active in the veteran community helping volunteer...
EVANS CITY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home

From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family demands justice for man they say was pushed, killed trying to help Beaver County shooting victim

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - One man is dead, and another is injured following a shooting outside the Monaca Walmart on Sunday. The man who died had stepped in to help the shooting victim. The family of that Good Samaritan is demanding justice because they say a local police officer caused his death.Kenneth Vineyard, 48, rushed to the side of a perfect stranger while he lay bleeding on the ground. And for that selfless act, he paid with his life."This appears to be another instance of senseless police violence," said attorney Joel Sansone.Sansone stood behind the podium Monday speaking for a...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler dies after falling into private pond

A toddler that was found in a private pond over the weekend has died, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road in Bethel Park, Allegheny County. First responders and medics responded to the scene and performed CPR on the...
BETHEL PARK, PA
wisr680.com

Chamber Holding Last Mixer Of The Year

Local business people are welcome to attend one of the final networking events of the year to be held later this week. The Butler County Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals Mixer is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Harmony Inn. This free event will include appetizers and...
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of Darlene Harbison continues search in Cabot today

CABOT, Pa. (KDKA) - A search party in Cabot today will attempt to find a woman who has been missing for nearly two months. Darlene Harbison was last seen on September 11. Last month, a search party scoured the woods in Indiana Township. RELATED STORIES:Family of missing Frazer Township woman asks community for help with search'We want to find the answers:' Family of Darlene Harbison to continue search today'I won't quit': Family of missing woman Darlene Harbison to expand searchAllegheny County Police detectives believe her ex-boyfriend, Eric Gibbs, is responsible for her disappearance. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in West Deer Township. Her family said they aren't giving up until they find her. "Faith and prayers is what gets me through it, all the people who say they are praying for us and the family, that's the only thing I have to hang on to," said Charlotte Ruediger, Harbinson's mother. If you know anything about her disappearance, you're asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
CABOT, PA

