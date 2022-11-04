ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

It's legal to use psilocybin, or 'magic mushrooms,' in Oregon. But that could soon change

By David Culver, Jason Kravarik, CNN
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton

Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. How an award-winning Americus distillery makes...
TIFTON, GA
WJCL

Storm takes aim at Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry. What impacts we can expect and when

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed east of the Bahamas. It will impact our weather by the end of the week. Nicole will travel westward towards the east coast of Florida by Thursday morning. Models are showing a turn to the north then a sharp turn to the northeast by Thursday night. Models are in agreement showing impacts to Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry throughout the day on Friday.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Daily World

‘Atlanta Daily World’ Endorsement: Why Stacey Abrams Should Serve As The Next Governor Of Georgia

The state of Georgia can make history in 2022. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of the state, she will become the first Black woman in America to serve in that role. Abrams’ being elected as governor will follow in the historical achievements in a state that served as the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy

Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Albany Herald

Florida's east coast is under a hurricane watch as the state grapples with Hurricane Ian's devastation

A rare November hurricane could batter Florida's east coast this week as residents try to recover from deadly Hurricane Ian. Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to keep strengthening and is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it approaches Florida's east coast late Wednesday into Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Monday.
FLORIDA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Bimbo plans to invest $200M in new Valdosta facility

VALDOSTA – Global baking company Grupo Bimbo plans to build a second Valdosta production facility investing over $200 million. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Grupo Bimbo, a leading global baking company, will invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs in Lowndes County.
VALDOSTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy