It's legal to use psilocybin, or 'magic mushrooms,' in Oregon. But that could soon change

Georgia family heartbroken after beloved cousin was buried by the state without their permission
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is heartbroken after they say their loved one was buried without their consent. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke to a cousin of 62-year-old Willie Thomas, who died last September at Amicasa Hospice Center in Decatur. Antwanisha Powell said her family found...
New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. How an award-winning Americus distillery makes...
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Georgia Publix in Saturday’s drawing
ATLANTA — For the second jackpot drawing in a row, a $1 million ticket was sold at a Georgia Publix. According to the Georgia lottery, that ticket in Saturday night’s drawing was purchased at a Publix in Evans, Georgia. In Wednesday’s drawing, one of the winners bought their...
Macon researchers working on database to share slave transaction history in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Have you ever used platforms like "ancestry.com" or "23 & me" to trace back your family history? Have they left you wanting to know a little more?. Well, researchers in Macon have been working on a genealogy project since 2018 that will help Central Georgians dig a little further into their family tree.
Sweet ol' days: Cane-grinding syrup-making set at ag museum
TIFTON — From the mule-powered sugar cane mill to the smell of syrup cooking, visitors will become immersed in the days of old in south Georgia on Nov. 19 at the annual cane-grinding and syrup-making event at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. For many Southerners,...
Storm takes aim at Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry. What impacts we can expect and when
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed east of the Bahamas. It will impact our weather by the end of the week. Nicole will travel westward towards the east coast of Florida by Thursday morning. Models are showing a turn to the north then a sharp turn to the northeast by Thursday night. Models are in agreement showing impacts to Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry throughout the day on Friday.
‘Atlanta Daily World’ Endorsement: Why Stacey Abrams Should Serve As The Next Governor Of Georgia
The state of Georgia can make history in 2022. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of the state, she will become the first Black woman in America to serve in that role. Abrams’ being elected as governor will follow in the historical achievements in a state that served as the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement.
What Georgia Town Made The List Of Most Festive For Christmas In America?
I came home to my wife watching a Christmas Movie earlier this week. It was one of the Lifetime Channel holiday movies, A Taste of Christmas. The towns are always fully decorated, it almost always snows, and someone is usually going to fall in love. After realizing that I wasn’t...
Thousands of Ga. voters finding out their eligibility is challenged
Tens of thousands of people across Georgia have shown up to vote, only to learn that their ballot may not count. That's because poll workers told them that someone challenged their eligibility to vote.
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy
Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
Florida's east coast is under a hurricane watch as the state grapples with Hurricane Ian's devastation
A rare November hurricane could batter Florida's east coast this week as residents try to recover from deadly Hurricane Ian. Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to keep strengthening and is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it approaches Florida's east coast late Wednesday into Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Monday.
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
Tens of thousands of challenges to Georgia voters’ eligibility create ‘embarrassing’ last-minute hurdle
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County resident Travis Barber says he when he went to vote early, the poll worker looked up from the computer and told him there was a problem. His voter eligibility had been challenged. "I asked her challenged by who and why? She couldn’t tell me,...
Bimbo plans to invest $200M in new Valdosta facility
VALDOSTA – Global baking company Grupo Bimbo plans to build a second Valdosta production facility investing over $200 million. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Grupo Bimbo, a leading global baking company, will invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs in Lowndes County.
Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
Cobb County Sued After Over 1,000 Absentee Ballots Were Never Mailed, Gov. Brian Kemp’s SB202 Bill Faces Blame
The impact of Georgia’s controversial Senate Bill 202 has already led to issues in the 2022 Election. On Nov. 5, Cobb County officials admitted that the office never mailed 1,048 ballots. Officials issued an apology and revealed that staff has been overworked, but failed to use that as an...
Georgia renters concerned after state abruptly halts new applications for rental program
ATLANTA — Thousands of Georgians say they are concerned after the Georgia Department of Community Affairs abruptly announced this week they’re halting all new applicants for rental assistance. Tonya Curry, Georgia’s Deputy Commissioner of Housing, said the decision to halt applicants was to ensure that money didn’t run...
Playoff Preview: Worth County Rams to face Northeast Macon in Macon
SYLVESTER — The Worth County Rams are headed to the state football playoffs for the first time since 2016 and will face a stiff challenge in Macon Friday night against Northeast Macon. The Rams (8-2) are looking to rebound after Friday night's 36-12 loss to Cook in Adel. Worth...
