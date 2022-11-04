Friday Night Lights: Live high school football playoff updates and broadcast links

Week 1 of Kentucky’s high school football postseason continues Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Roundup

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to jpeck@herald-leader.com . We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Week 1 of the Kentucky high school football postseason is underway. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Friday’s live audio/video links

All times local to site. Links include either audio or video streams based upon best information gleaned from the teams or the internet. Missing yours? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com. * Subscription or pay-per-view fee required.

LEXINGTON

Sayre at Harlan, 7:30 p.m. (WZNN-FM 96.1) (Facebook.com/HarlanIndSchools)

Edmonson County at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (LCA Sports Network) (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Scott at Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin.com)

Conner at Frederick Douglass, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Lafayette at Bryan Station, 6:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Henry Clay at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

Oldham County at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

George Rogers Clark at Tates Creek, 7 p.m. (Glicod.com)

CENTRAL KENTUCKY

Berea at Dayton, 7:30 p.m. (Dayton Schools video)

Ludlow at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Betsy Layne at Paris, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Monroe County at Danville, 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230) (HometownLiveRadio on Facebook)

Mercer County at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420) (espnradio1061.com)

Rowan County at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown News/Sports) (team1prep.com/ky*)

John Hardin at Franklin County, 8 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Bourbon County at Holmes, 7 p.m.





Great Crossing at Covington Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network audio free/video*)

West Jessamine at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Cooper at Scott County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Georgetown News-Graphic)

Madison Southern at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Whitley County at Woodford County, 7:30 p.m. (Woodford feed, DD Sports Mixlr) (Yellow Jackets Sports Network)

AROUND THE STATE

Class A

Fairview at Bishop Brossart, 7:30 p.m. (Brossart audio) (KHSAA.tv*) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

Fort Knox at Crittenden County, 6:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Newport Central Catholic vs. Eminence (at Dixie Heights), 7 p.m.

Pineville at Hazard, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Facebook.com/WSGS)

Bracken County at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (WKLW-FM 94.7) (Paintsville Media YouTube)

Lynn Camp at Pikeville, 7 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1) (Mountain-TopLive.com video*)

Nicholas County at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (Kool TV) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S2)

Holy Cross (Louisville) at Russellville, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Trimble County at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m. (Beechwood Sports Radio)

West Carter at Breathitt County, 7:30 p.m. (Bluegrass Sports Nation) (Kool TV)

Murray at Butler County, 7:30 p.m. (Facebook.com/beechtreenews) (WLBQ-FM 101.5)

McLean County at Caldwell County, 7 p.m. (wpkyonline.com/)

Holy Cross (Covington) at Carroll County, 7:30 p.m.

Somerset at Green County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WGRK-FM 105.7)

Owen County at Lloyd Memorial, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Leslie County at Martin County, 7:30 p.m.

Todd County Central at Mayfield, 7 p.m. (mywymc.com)

Washington County at Metcalfe County, 7 p.m. (Hornet News Netword-YouTube) , (WHSX-FM 99.1)

Prestonsburg at Middlesboro, 7:30 p.m. (Thebig1063.com/)

Morgan County at Shelby Valley, 7 p.m. (Mountain-TopLive.com video*) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S6)

Owensboro Catholic vs. Fort Campbell (at Steele Stadium, KWC), 7 p.m. (Owensboro Catholic Sports Mixlr)

Newport at Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m. (WVHS Bearcats Athletics-YouTube)

Class 3A

Magoffin County at Ashland Blazer, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV) (WBVB FM 97.1) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S5)

Russell at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WXCC-FM 96.5) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Powell County at Bell County, 7:30 p.m. (Facebook.com/Big-One-Sports-Network) (Thebig1063.com)

Webster County at Casey County, 8 p.m. (Casey County-YouTube)

LaRue County at Christian Academy-Louisville, 7:30 p.m. (CAL Sports Network)

Lewis County at Estill County, 7:30 p.m. (wskvfm.com) (KHSAA.tv*)

Garrard County at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m. (wfle.fm)

Pike County Central at Greenup County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WLGC-FM 105.7, NC)

Trigg County at Hart County, 7 p.m. (WLOC-AM 1150)

Nelson County at Henry County, 7:30 p.m.

East Carter at Lawrence County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S3)

Rockcastle County at Mason County, 7:30 p.m. (WFTM-AM 1240) (soft96.com)

Taylor County at Paducah Tilghman, 7 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com)

Glasgow at Union County, 7 p.m. (WMSK-FM 101.3) (WMSK Facebook)

Class 4A

Anderson County at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (MyTownTV-YouTube) (WLGC-FM 105.7, SC)

Harlan County at Corbin, 7:30 p.m. (WCTT-FM 107.3)

Hopkinsville at Franklin-Simpson, 7:30 p.m. (WFKN-AM 1220)

Lincoln County at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9) (team1prep.com/ky**)

Knox Central at Letcher County Central, 7:30 p.m.

Allen County-Scottsville at Logan County, 7 p.m. (WRUS-AM 610)

Warren Central at Madisonville, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Shelby County at Spencer County, 7:30 p.m. (ghp-sports.com)

North Oldham at Valley, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Hopkins County Central at Warren East, 7 p.m.

Clay County at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m. (WFLW-FM 91.7)

Class 5A

Doss at Atherton, 7 p.m.

Ohio County at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. ( facebook.com/D93Rocks ) (WDNS-FM 93.3)

Seneca at Bullitt Central, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Glicod.com)

North Laurel at Collins, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

North Bullitt at Fairdale, 7 p.m.

South Warren at Graves County, 7 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com)

Grayson County at Greenwood, 7 p.m. (Sporting Times)

Montgomery County at Highlands, 7:30 p.m. (HHSFilmAndBroadcast) (BluebirdsRadio.com)

Western at South Oldham, 7 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network) (Glicod.com)

Class 6A

Dixie Heights at Ballard, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Bullitt East, 7:30 p.m.

Apollo at Central Hardin, 8 p.m. (espnradio1061.com) (HCEC-TV-YouTube)

North Hardin at Daviess County, 7 p.m. (owensbororadio.com)

Barren County at Henderson County, 7 p.m. (wsonradio.com)

Pleasure Ridge Park at Male, 7 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Fern Creek at Manual, 7:30 p.m. (ManualFootball.com)

McCracken County at Meade County, 7 p.m.

Eastern at Ryle, 7 p.m.

Marshall County at Simon Kenton, 7:30 p.m. (Simon Kenton Football Sideliners YouTube)

Campbell County at Trinity (Louisville), 7:30 p.m. (WGTK-AM 970)

