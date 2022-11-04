Candidates respond and readers have some ideas about who you should vote for

Candidates respond to Herald-Leader endorsements

Bill Farmer

Lexington is a strong, diverse, beautiful community. How we keep it that way depends on electing leaders who have the willingness to listen to the concerns of our citizens and the courage to act. Council members who are willing to stand up to the mayor and to special interests as a voice for citizens and neighborhoods.

Keeping Lexington safe has to be our number one priority. Throughout my time on the Urban County Council I have consistently supported needed funding for law enforcement, fire protection and other first responders. I have a record of support for additional police officers; for high friction surface treatments for safer roads; for improvements to sidewalks, parks and recreation facilities for safer neighborhoods; for pedestrian and bike safety projects; and for programs to address homelessness.

My goals as an At-Large Council Representative will be to make roads safer by lowering speed limits; to make streets safer by building and maintaining sidewalks and infrastructure; and to make neighborhoods safer by providing police officers, firefighters and other first responders with the support and tools they need to do their jobs.

I intend to get the Urban County Council back to the basics of good governing. That means listening to citizens and responding to your concerns.

Getting back to basics means addressing real problems that effect real people in a meaningful way. It means focusing on safe roads to drive on, safe streets to walk on, and safe neighborhoods to live in.

I ask for your vote.

Brystin Denguessi Kwin

Our democracy is in trouble when we are content with elected officials who treat a public office like a family business. In fairness, the newspaper’s endorsement highlighted the systemic problems under the current clerk and identified unresolved issues affecting public services. It is clear a leadership change is needed after 40 years, and I represent that new leadership.

Our local economy—including both business owners and citizens—will benefit when the Clerk’s Office provides reliable, cost-effective, and convenient services. That includes modernizing operations and expanding access. Every major city and county offer extensive online services, and Fayette County is a decade behind.

Many Kentucky clerks have instituted safeguards to alert homeowners about possible fraudulent title transactions, and other programs to keep constituents informed. Yet, our clerk terminated Fayette County’s membership with the Kentucky County Clerk’s Association—the only clerk in the Commonwealth without access to important resources and relationships.

While the newspaper pointed to “experience” as their deciding factor in my race, their endorsement of my opponent only reiterated the reasons why I am running. Fayette County has waited a long time for results under the current leadership. I believe voters understand the distinction between longevity and results. Every public official must earn the right to serve and then, when elected, produce positive outcomes which improve people’s lives.

Forty years is a long time. We need solutions now. I represent the type of experience—and change—Fayette County needs in the Clerk’s Office.

Charlie Rowland

Thank you to the Herald-Leader Editorial Board for acknowledging my plan for a safer, healthier Lexington – “we like his ideas about ways the city could improve mental health and drug addiction services as part of the complex web in solving crime and housing issues.” Not only do I have a plan for Lexington, but I have the experience to turn that vision into a reality. I have dedicated most of my career to public service and have a proven track record: as an Executive Advisor at the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, where I served on the team that set Kentucky’s record in 2021 for capital investment and new jobs announced; as an Assistant Attorney General, where I fought the opioid companies that flooded our streets with pills; as a Combat Engineer with the Kentucky National Guard, and; as a volunteer and board member with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass and the Lexington Art League.

Lexington needs dynamic, hard-working leaders with the experience to make tough decisions and move the city forward. I have that experience and I appreciate your support of my campaign for 6th District City Council.

Matthew Vied

I assumed it was a long shot to gain the endorsement of the Herald Leader for my FCPS School Board candidacy, but that fact did not assuage my disappointment in the justifications given. To question my interest in finding ways to solve problems requires a big assumption about my motivation for running. I can assure you that I have not committed to spending significant time away from my wife and kids to serve as a board member so that I can simply be a clanging cymbal for four years.

The assumption also ignores the realities on the ground. The fact is, as a community member, my opportunities for interaction with current District leadership are extremely limited, by design. How is one expected to both identify and solve problems in a span of just 60 seconds, 120 at best? Public comment sessions at Board Meetings are exercises in futility. But that didn’t stop me from attending and asking important questions; because I care deeply about what is best for students. Solving problems is an ever-present aspect of my day job. I am confident those skills will carry over to my service on the board.

Finally, to suggest that Ms. Spires is the wise choice because of her “willingness to stand up to the board majority” is bewildering at best. In the Herald Leader’s very own candidate profile, Ms. Spires identified “fixing a divided board” as a top priority. So what will it be: board unity or Ms. Spires as the lone voice of dissent? It can’t be both.

Support Josh McCurn

I don’t generally write Letters to the Editor for candidates, but I felt a great need to write supporting Councilmember Josh McCurn for reelection in the 2nd District.

I have known Josh for many years now, and worked with him both professionally and in his capacity as a Councilmember. I’ve seen him continue to grow as an excellent representative of the 2nd District. It is rare to see a Councilmember go to such great lengths to meet his constituents where they are with forums, neighborhood meetings, and even an annual pancake breakfast. His “D2 Dispatch” and use of social media far exceed the communication efforts of most council members.

For these reasons and for his genuine care for the people and families of the 2nd District, I can’t recommend enough that you vote to re-elect Josh McCurn for the 2nd District council.

Josh Mers, Lexington

Vote Booker

Please get up off your “donkey like” part and get out and vote in the upcoming November election. This race, in our State, is by far the most important on the ballot this year.

First of all, I ask that you vote for Kentucky-born Charles Booker for U.S. Senate. So far, it looks like he will likely lose, but if enough of us who support him and/or his ideas, actually go out and vote, and bring or encourage a friend to do the same thing, then it is possible to finally unseat non-native Kentuckian U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

I am fed up with these Carpet-Baggers (like Paul and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell) running for office and winning, only to ignore the actual long-term needs of our state because they are too busy posturing for the next level of their political ambition. Paul and McConnell both forget that when they are sworn into office they take a Solemn Oath to Protect and Defend our Constitution and represent us all.

In the last Senate election, McConnell won with only 18 percent of eligible voters supporting him - 18 percent!!

Once and for all, I say out with Paul!

Charles Bowsher, Lexington

Barr ads

I am calling on U.S. Rep. Andy Barr to pull his commercial demonizing U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Cal.) and making wild, false claims about Democrats’ lack of support for fighting crime. It is this type of extreme rhetoric by Republicans that led to the attack on Pelosi’s husband in their home by a right-wing conspiracy theorist. Such extremism surely does not belong in an ad about safety! The crime-fighting legislation Barr touts was in fact bi-partisan and would not have passed the House without the work of many Democrats, particularly Pelosi. She had far more to do with its success than Barr.

Instead of trying to strike fear in voters with ads demonizing Democrats, Barr and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) could spend their campaign money promoting Republican ideas for fighting crime and lowering inflation. I have yet to hear either voice a single such proposal, while the current Democratic-led Congress has passed legislation to fight both. If Republicans, including Barr, really want to decrease violence in our country they should stop the extremist rhetoric, stop supporting extremist groups with their silence, and stop opposing even the most reasonable gun control regulation.

Drusilla Bakert, Lexington

Republican insanity

Our law-and-order Republican Party has given us, promoted and defended the most lawless president in our history - the only one to ever have conspired to overturn our constitution - former President Donald Trump. This is insane.

This consummate con artist has so seduced and manipulated Republican voters that two-thirds, many millions, still believe, despite all legal evidence to the contrary, that Trump was cheated in the last election. This is insane.

Law-and-order Republicans still support the one who continues the Big Lie; who generates mistrust, fear, hatred, violence and division. This is both insane and dangerous.

Election officials, Republican witnesses and members of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack have been threatened, even with death threats, encouraged by the continual lies of Trump. This is Insane.

Law-and-order Republicans still support the most lawless of all presidents, so he remains a clear and present threat to the future of our democracy. This is insane.

Perhaps you differ? Then, listen to the Trump Tapes . Here is evidence in a nutshell, maybe the best explanation of the craziness in our country of the past six years. Then you decide.

Paschal Baute, Lexington

No socialism

As we approach the elections, use common sense and you’ll make wise decisions for your family, Kentucky and America. If you’re half-way intelligent, vote against daft socialist policies, that have hurt you and your families, and have been imposed on our country over the last two years.

Ask yourself basic questions: do you believe that hardened criminals should be released back into our streets? Do you believe in the climate clowns’ religion of man-made global warming? Do you support illegal immigration where foreigners are treated better than America veterans? Do you want higher taxes, food costs, energy bills, insurance premiums and mortgage rates? Do you think boys/men belong in women’s locker-rooms and girls’ restrooms? Do you believe a man can get pregnant? Do you support America’s involvement in another war for a corrupt government in Ukraine? Do you think killing innocent newborn babies is moral? Are you in favor of taxpayers paying for sex changes for people who join the military? Are you for more fentanyl in the schools? Do you support the destruction of Social Security and Medicare for your family? Do you support illegals voting?

Please vote NO against this FOOLISHNESS. Socialism is evil and your enemy!

Robert Adams, Lexington

Abortion rights

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says that because abortion was not in the Kentucky Constitution, it was then banned for 60 years, and therefore, it should not be legal now. Then again, Kentucky did not ratify the end of slavery in Amendment 13 until 1976.

Yes, the Constitution in the 1700s didn’t even mention abortion (maybe because it was part of women’s health care which would come under the right to privacy). He mentions a 1910 law prohibiting abortion and notes it was on the books a long time. Let’s consider some other laws that were in the KY Constitution for many years: Miscegenation--Imprisonment for marriage between Whites people and Black people. Women not being allowed to vote. Black people not being allowed to vote. Segregation separating Whites and Blacks in school. Jim Crow laws separating Whites and Blacks in public facilities and transportation.

You don’t want to update the Constitution because a word was not mentioned? This ridiculous claim would mean returning to a Constitution in Kentucky that left your own education, marriage, government position, voting right, or ability to hold office in the hands of White people.

Laura Kaplan, Lexington

Amendment 2

The conflicts about abortion seem clear - you are either pro-life or pro-abortion. Right?

No, the question is not that clear. Let’s say I am pro-life, or simply “against abortion.” That is a personal position which many of us can endorse for all the right reasons. Who would delight in the removal of a fetus at any point in its development? But therein lies the problem.

I can be strongly pro-life on a personal basis and still be totally against giving the government the authority to prevent a woman from deciding what is right for her. To have an abortion would be a horrible decision to have to make, but it is a personal decision. Be strongly pro-life if you wish, but don’t let the government forbid such a procedure if a woman feels it is personally necessary in her life.

That is the decision facing Kentuckians today. Do we want the government to be the arbiter in such a personal matter? Rather, I appeal to you to honor the dignity of personal choice, to protect a woman’s right to make a decision based on her life’s personal circumstances. Vote “No” on Constitutional Amendment 2. Please.

W. Harry Clarke, Lexington

Controlling women

The Republicans efforts to control a woman’s body are a travesty. What’s next? A Hijab?

Politicians aren’t Gods. Though some evidently think they are.

Mitch Tussey, Richmond

Election education

Until recently, I knew very little about our election process in this county, state, or country. I was registered. I knew when and where to vote. I took voting for granted. The recent threats to our elections have motivated me to better educate myself.

Thus, I attended a recent meeting of our Fayette County Board of Elections. It was suggested that it might be the most boring meeting I ever attended! To the contrary, it was one of the most interesting and reassuring meetings I have ever attended! The meeting was open, friendly, well organized and illustrated to me the many safeguards implemented to insure fair voting. Many thanks to each member of the Board for all they are doing to keep our elections safe!

Judith W. Burris, Lexington

Election shenanigans

An election denier’s son loses the 5th grade class president election. Screaming “rigged” and “fraud,” numerous lawsuits are filed against the school in hopes the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the results. “Cyberninjas” are called in to see if the ballots have Chinese bamboo. A “Fair Fifth Grade Elections” PAC is formed so aggrieved people all over America can help fight this terrible injustice. When this all fails, they become an angry mob pelting teachers with wads of bubblegum. Absurd? Maybe. But you have to wonder if these parents will tolerate in their children the same sore loser whiny attitude that they display themselves.

Jay Hopkins, Frankfort