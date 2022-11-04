Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies
Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday
Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore is revealing a sweet connection she shares with Victoria Beckham through their daughters. In a sneak peek of Friday's episode of her eponymous talk show series, Barrymore, 47, chats with Beckham, 48, and reveals that their kids are friends. Explaining that she previously "went to London" to take...
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life
With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Accident
LeAnn Rimes shared that her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, was involved in a serious accident this week. The Blue singer took her Instagram stories late last night (Oct. 21), and wrote that Cibrian injured himself. The couple apparently spent the day at the hospital as a resut. “Spend a prayer...
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Tia Mowry Opens up About Her Medical Condition Not Being Diagnosed for Years
Tia Mowry is talking about a skin condition that's plagued her entire life. As a brand ambassador for Aveeno, she revealed her battle with eczema. "Skin sensitivities are often seen as a weakness or an imperfection, the 44-year-old Family Reunion star told Us Weekly. "And it's something that we don't necessarily talk about." it's a condition that Mowry and her mother, Darlene, battled with for years. She remembers getting "circle patches" on her arms as a child. "[My mom would tell me] 'Oh, that's just from the sun,' or 'those are sunspots," she added, noting them being unfamiliar with how the condition develops on melanated skin. It wasn't until she became an adult and sought treatment that she learned what she was dealing with.
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
A dad is refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day because he's upset her relationship is allegedly the product of an affair — with a man the woman's sister was seeing, no less. On Reddit, the frustrated father shared he's still reeling from finding...
Mum who just had new baby discovers she's pregnant again
After giving birth, most people return home to cards, bouquets of flowers and (hopefully) a nice, chilled bottle of bubbles in the fridge. But when doting mum Loren Ahinnawa returned home from the hospital with her newborn, Massimo, in tow, it wasn’t long before she realised she was already pregnant again.
‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia
Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Dad sent baby crowdsurfing to meet The Rock and he thought it was a toy doll
At fan events - letters, trinkets, and flowers are usually the items that celebrities receive while they are up on the stage. But one Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson fan went the extra mile. While promoting his new film Black Adam, at the Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City last week,...
Grandmother, 56, Gives Birth to Her Son and Daughter-in-Law's Baby: 'We Are Feeling So Blessed'
"How many people get to watch their mom give birth?" Jeff Hauck tells PEOPLE of his mom Nancy Hauck, who served as a surrogate for him and his wife Jeff Hauck was moved when his mother, 56-year-old Nancy Hauck, first offered to serve as a surrogate for him and his wife Cambria, who were left with few options for expanding their family following her hysterectomy. Though he didn't initially think the moving gesture was a possibility, his mother gave birth to Jeff and Cambria's daughter Hannah, their fifth child, on Wednesday...
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan dies at 94: Legendary actress who starred in Little House On The Prairie and Bonanza passes away at home in Malibu
Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan died on Sunday at her home in Malibu, a representative for the star announced. The legendary actress, who appeared in over 60 television shows and films over her decades-long career, was mother to actor Sean, 62, musician Michael Penn, 64, and late actor Chris Penn, who died in 2006 at age 40 from cardiomyopathy.
