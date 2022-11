FARGO, N.D. — The Tri-City Storm was shut out by the Fargo Force, 4-0, Friday night, the second time this season Tri-City was held off of the scoreboard. Cole Knuble scored two goals for the Force in the second of back-to-back games in Fargo. JP Turner and Anthony Menghini also found the back of the net.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO