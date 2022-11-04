Read full article on original website
Related
Peyton Manning Breaks Silence On Colts Naming Jeff Saturday Interim Coach
Peyton Manning has finally broken his silence on the Colts' stunning decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach. One would imagine the Colts might consult Manning before naming an interim head coach. But that's now what Jim Irsay and Co. had in mind. Manning revealed during ...
Michael Strahan’s Reaction to Terry Bradshaw’s Bizarre Remark on Live TV Has Twitter Talking
Terry Bradshaw made a rather unsettling comment during the FOX’s NFL Sunday show, and Michael Strahan’s reaction to the remark has gone viral. While talking about the upcoming Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks divisional matchup, the Hall of Fame quarterback made a questionable remark which prompted strong reactions from his fellow co-hosts.
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
Comments / 0