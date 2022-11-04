Is There a Twitter Killer Out There? Here Are the Apps VCs Are Tracking

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He holds a degree in journalism from Emerson College and previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter @Samsonamore.

It’s been just over a week since Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter.

During that time, he’s fired the social media giant’s C-Suite, proposed laying off half the staff and suggested an idea for monetizing the verification system on Twitter with an $8 monthly fee for Twitter Blue.

Not surprisingly, Musk’s manic approach to change has some venture capitalists keeping a close eye on competing apps.

Roy Bahat, head of Bloomberg Beta, said he saw potential in a company called Planetary.Social, which Bloomberg Beta recently backed.

Planetary.Social promises to give users more transparency by letting them view and choose the algorithms that control their feeds, something most networks don’t allow. The app was founded by Jack Dorsey’s former boss and aims to be an open-source competitor to Twitter, even as it competes with Dorsey’s very similar product called BlueSky, announced in February.

Then there’s other newer platforms gaining traction, like BeReal, a French social app that launched in 2020. BeReal pings every user at a different time each day to alert them to capture a photo within two minutes regardless of what they’re doing, with the goal of showing a more authentic picture of people’s lives on social media. A similar app is Somewhere Good, which builds “worlds” for people to communicate in real-time with audio replies to specific question prompts.

Kimberly Nixon, managing partner at L.A.-based Open Venture Capital, said she’s looking at newcomers to “see how these teams are evolving the idea of shared experiences and community building in digital spaces.” Nixon said she’s keeping a close eye on both BeReal and Somewhere Good. Mastodon, a decentralized microblogging app, was also mentioned by a number of VCs.

Nixon told dot.LA she believed that for all Musk’s focus on tweaking features, the core value in Twitter lies in how it connects users.

“The format is forgiving and encourages rapid and constant updates,” she said. “But what makes or breaks Twitter is community."

Which is why, Nixon added, “any new platform that is going to compete for users' and investors' attention will likely need to be dually focused on creating high levels of community engagement and creating a set of tools that promote successful interactions.”

Tony Silva, a Los Angeles-based investor, noted Twitter users usually skew older, and said appeasing that demographic will be key to Twitter’s ability to succeed if it raises paywalls.

Silva said he thought any viable competitor to Twitter will have to focus more on “content creation than social-personal relationships,” and added that leading apps – including TikTok – draw in millennial users through “escapism” since they’re usually watching videos made by strangers.

Silva said both investors and users agree “it’s all about video content. Companies that give the customer unlimited amounts of information, more than their competitors, are going to win.”

But, according to Nixon, whatever platform ends up challenging Twitter could contain a mix of qualities from other competitors, like “a mash up of AngelList for funding and posting opportunities, LinkedIn for profile creation and something as prolific, but not as divisive, as Twitter for engagement.”

Ultimately though, it’s unlikely that Twitter is at risk of a major exodus of users to another app.

“I doubt that frustration with Twitter is enough of a reason for folks to go to a new network,” Bahat noted. “What makes people do something new is when they get something wildly valuable and different.”

From Your Site Articles

8 Alternatives to Uber and Lyft in California - dot.LA ›

Column: Welcome to the Unbundling of Social Media ›

Leaving Twitter? Here are 5 alternative social media platforms for ... ›

The 7 Best Twitter Alternatives in 2022 ›

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He holds a degree in journalism from Emerson College and previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter @Samsonamore.

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Nov 04 2022

Online financial platform Zest AI raised fresh funding to continue expanding access to AI-automated credit underwriting for all lenders. While cybersecurity products developer MedCrypt landed more funding to scale its cryptography, behavior monitoring, and vulnerability inventory products across various types of medical devices.

***

fundingraisesventure capital

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Nov 04 2022

“Moves,” our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.la). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.

***

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Spencer Rascoff serves as executive chairman of dot.LA. He is an entrepreneur and company leader who co-founded Zillow, Hotwire, dot.LA, Pacaso and Supernova, and who served as Zillow's CEO for a decade. During Spencer's time as CEO, Zillow won dozens of "best places to work" awards as it grew to over 4,500 employees, $3 billion in revenue, and $10 billion in market capitalization. Prior to Zillow, Spencer co-founded and was VP Corporate Development of Hotwire, which was sold to Expedia for $685 million in 2003. Through his startup studio and venture capital firm, 75 & Sunny, Spencer is an active angel investor in over 100 companies and is incubating several more.

Nov 04 2022

On this episode of Office Hours, Tomo co-founder and CEO Greg Schwartz talks about how his work at Zillow and as an ad executive led him to co-found a digital mortgage startup.

Spencer Rascoff serves as executive chairman of dot.LA. He is an entrepreneur and company leader who co-founded Zillow, Hotwire, dot.LA, Pacaso and Supernova, and who served as Zillow's CEO for a decade. During Spencer's time as CEO, Zillow won dozens of "best places to work" awards as it grew to over 4,500 employees, $3 billion in revenue, and $10 billion in market capitalization. Prior to Zillow, Spencer co-founded and was VP Corporate Development of Hotwire, which was sold to Expedia for $685 million in 2003. Through his startup studio and venture capital firm, 75 & Sunny, Spencer is an active angel investor in over 100 companies and is incubating several more.