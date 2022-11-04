Last week’s blowout was easily the most impressive performance I’ve witnessed from a Kansas State football team. And I’ve seen other shutouts, other blowouts — heck I present for the 62-14 smashing of Texas A&M in 2009 — and other impressive wins in and out of conference play. But the Cats were on another level last week against a Top 10 team.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO