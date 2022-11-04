Read full article on original website
Kansas State vs Texas: Open Game Thread
Last week’s blowout was easily the most impressive performance I’ve witnessed from a Kansas State football team. And I’ve seen other shutouts, other blowouts — heck I present for the 62-14 smashing of Texas A&M in 2009 — and other impressive wins in and out of conference play. But the Cats were on another level last week against a Top 10 team.
FINAL: (24) Texas 34, (13) Kansas State 27
With 24 seconds to play, Adrian Martinez fumbled, and the Texas Longhorns withstood a ferocious second-half comeback attempt by the Kansas State Wildcats in a 34-27 win at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Texas (6-3, 4-2) surged out to a 31-10 halftime lead, but the Wildcats (6-3, 4-2) held the Longhorns...
