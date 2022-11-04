Former President Trump on Monday said he plans to make a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago estate amid growing speculation that he is mounting another bid for the White House. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.,” Trump said […]

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO