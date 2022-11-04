Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Prepare for Winter With Moon Boot x Stranger Things’ Collaboration
Bracing ourselves for winter, Italian heritage brand Moon Boot has partnered with Stranger Things, releasing a collaborative collection of upside down-proof footwear. The limited-edition capsule includes three signature styles as high top silhouettes arrive in black and khaki, alongside the Low in the familiar onyx shade. The hit Netflix series is famously set in 1986, so naturally the footwear drop merges its Y2K silhouette with the show’s iconic era, bearing the series’ haunting iconography comprised of the parallel universe’s suffocating vines.
Hypebae
Rihanna's Favorite Post-Partum Body Part Is Still "Her Booty"
Rihanna continues to be the mom-spiration we all know and love as she makes more appearances in interviews and on the red carpet following her journey into motherhood. During the red carpet of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show, the star was asked a question about her favorite body part to show off. As it turns out, the very same interviewer asked her that exact question ten years ago, and the answer may surprise you. “I wanna know if the answer has changed or not,” the interviewer began.
Here's Where To Follow "The White Lotus" Season 2 Cast On The 'Gram In Case You Don't Already
Keep up with them on and off the set.
Hypebae
Viral TikTok Creator Bella Poarch Hard Launches Husband... With A Divorce
Filipino TikTok creator Bella Poarch went viral in 2020 and since then she’s dominated the feeds of millions of social media users. But somehow users missed a major detail: her four-year marriage. Marriage inherently isn’t a surprise considering social norms encourage it. However, Poarch’s 92 million followers never saw...
Hypebae
'Love Is Blind's Raven Tells Nancy She Doesn't Want Her F-ckboy via TikTok
Raven Ross from Netflix‘s Love Is Blind was not a fan favorite at first, but in just four weeks, she’s found love and won us over. Her latest run on TikTok since the drama with Bartise, SK and Nancy, has been equally comedic and truthfully, petty as f-ck.
Lainey Wilson Crushes An Acoustic, Fireside Rendition Of Current Single “Heart Like A Truck”
Lainey Wilson is gearing up to make her official acting debut on Season 5 of Yellowstone THIS Sunday. On top of that, she just put out her fourth studio album Bell Bottom Country a couple weeks ago, which has her signature, self-described “country with a flare” sound on full display.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Is Ruling the Awkward Root Growth Stage
Kim Kardashian has been giving us subtle lessons on styling your colored hair when the roots start to reappear and we’re here to say, “You’re doing great, sweetie.”. Stepping on the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala, the star, dressed in a fabulous leather ensemble, sported her peroxide bleach blond hair with intensely dark roots. Over the summer, Kim had a bit of salt and pepper action going on with a tiny bit of root regrowth showing, but as the seasons have changed, her hair color is chunkier with more of her natural color bleeding from the tip of her scalp. As Chris Appleton is her resident hairstylist, we’re sure he has the resources to make the roots disappear, but in this instance, her overall hairstyle gave her entire look an edgier push.
Hypebae
Billionaire Boys Club Gives Back With Limited Edition Candle
Pharrell Williams is giving back through Billionaire Boys Club as the thoughtful streetwear brand is teaming up with Frères Branchiaux Candles. Founded by the Gill Brothers, Frères Branchiaux Candles are made with love as they are all hand poured in small batches, hand packaged and carefully curated in their warehouse. 10% of the homegrown brand’s annual profits are donated to homeless shelters nationwide.
Hypebae
Rihanna Compares Her Experience With Motherhood To Tripping on Acid
Rihanna welcomed a son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May, and she’s finally opening about about motherhood, which has been a trip, according to her. When asked about what has surprised her the most about being a parent, Rihanna gave some insight on her personal experience. “The beginning, it’s like you’re tripping [on] acid every day. It’s wild, trippy as hell,” she told Access, recalling on how hormones have a certain effect on a woman’s body after giving birth.
Hypebae
Digital Goes Physical With Azuki and AMBUSH's First Fashion Collaboration
Azuki and AMBUSH have joined forces to release their first-ever, limited-edition capsule collection. Inspired by traditional craftsmanship, the collaboration merges AMBUSH’s signature minimalistic design with Azuki’s Web3 culture influences. Highlights from the four-piece collection include two hoodies and two necklaces, enabled with physically backed token technology. Developed by...
Comments / 0