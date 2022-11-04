Read full article on original website
Marjorie Beaumont, 95; incomplete
Marjorie Beaumont, 95, of Newport, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Area Death Notices - Nov. 5, 6 & 7
Tyler Dees,26, of Newport passed away Saturday, November 5,2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. MARIA ALBRITTON, Newport. Maria Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6,...
Edward Smith, 55; service November 9
Edward Allen Smith, 55, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, November 9th, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Jimmy Gregory, 76; no service
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC, son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch sampling finds no PFAS in White Oak River
— Coastal Carolina Riverwatch and its White Oak River waterkeeper, Riley Lewis, recently announced in a news release that a summer 2022 study of a portion of the river found no PFAS in surface waters. The organization, based in Morehead City, undertook the study after the town of Maysville was...
Red Kettle campaign to begin
— Bells will soon be ringing at county businesses when volunteers report for The Salvation Army Red Kettle bell-ringing campaign to seek donations to help the county’s needy. The Salvation Army will kick off the 2022 campaign at noon Nov. 10 in front of Belk in Morehead City. Kettles...
Emerald Isle’s Christmas Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 26
EMERALD ISLE — One of the area’s most festive and scenic Christmas parades is set for Saturday, Nov. 26. Thousands of people will line Highway 58 well before the 2 p.m. start. Last year, when the parade returned after a COVID-related absence, town officials said it was the...
What sports and a loving, adopting Croatan family can do for a new kid on the block
OCEAN — Broad Creek Middle School eighth-grader Jacob Rigsby is a happier kid than he was two years ago. That’s what sports and a loving family can do for a young man. Two years ago, Jacob was moving into the newly built home of 28-year-old Croatan teacher Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby and his wife, Brooke.
CCC board to meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. There will be a presentation on an apprenticeship program, consideration of policy revisions and a closed session to to review contracts and bids.
Bogue planning board names chairperson
Bogue planning board voted Thursday to appoint Chris Griffin as chairperson for 2023, with Shirley Page is co-chairperson. The positions are for one-year terms.
West names gym in McClanahan’s honor; former coach leads boys basketball over two decades
MOREHEAD CTY — Craig McClanahan was on the bench for 21 years as the West Carteret boys basketball coach. His presence will now be felt for decades to come after the gymnasium was dedicated last weekend to the late coach. It will be known as the “Craig P. McClanahan...
