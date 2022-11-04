ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Marjorie Beaumont, 95; incomplete

Marjorie Beaumont, 95, of Newport, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Area Death Notices - Nov. 5, 6 & 7

Tyler Dees,26, of Newport passed away Saturday, November 5,2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. MARIA ALBRITTON, Newport. Maria Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6,...
NEWPORT, NC
Edward Smith, 55; service November 9

Edward Allen Smith, 55, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, November 9th, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at Munden Funeral Home.
NEWPORT, NC
Jimmy Gregory, 76; no service

Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC, son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
SWANSBORO, NC
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch sampling finds no PFAS in White Oak River

— Coastal Carolina Riverwatch and its White Oak River waterkeeper, Riley Lewis, recently announced in a news release that a summer 2022 study of a portion of the river found no PFAS in surface waters. The organization, based in Morehead City, undertook the study after the town of Maysville was...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Red Kettle campaign to begin

— Bells will soon be ringing at county businesses when volunteers report for The Salvation Army Red Kettle bell-ringing campaign to seek donations to help the county’s needy. The Salvation Army will kick off the 2022 campaign at noon Nov. 10 in front of Belk in Morehead City. Kettles...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Emerald Isle’s Christmas Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 26

EMERALD ISLE — One of the area’s most festive and scenic Christmas parades is set for Saturday, Nov. 26. Thousands of people will line Highway 58 well before the 2 p.m. start. Last year, when the parade returned after a COVID-related absence, town officials said it was the...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
CCC board to meet

The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. There will be a presentation on an apprenticeship program, consideration of policy revisions and a closed session to to review contracts and bids.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Bogue planning board names chairperson

Bogue planning board voted Thursday to appoint Chris Griffin as chairperson for 2023, with Shirley Page is co-chairperson. The positions are for one-year terms.
BOGUE, NC

