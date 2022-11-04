Read full article on original website
RCSO: Heroin, meth found during Ellerbe traffic stop
ELLERBE — Richmond County deputies reportedly found meth and heroin in a truck following an early morning traffic stop. According to a Facebook post from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling in the Ellerbe area around 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7 when he noticed “a truck acting suspicious.”
Sparta Man Sentenced to 50 to 72 Months in Connection to Drug Related Death in Rockingham County
On December 29, 2021, Ladawn Edwards, 27, of Sparta, NC was found deceased in a field off of Gold Hill Rd in Madison N.C. Earlier that morning Zachary Joseph Taylor, 22, also of Sparta, had attempted to report Edwards as a Missing Person to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Statesville woman accused of breaking into vehicle, using stolen ATM cards for Walmart splurges
A Statesville woman is being sought after deputies said she broke into a vehicle, stole ATM cards, and used them for Walmart splurges.
Concord Police charge man with robbing three local businesses
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a person responsible for three recent armed robberies of local businesses. According to police, Bradley Austin Barbee, 33, of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery w/ a dangerous weapon. Police say that on Sunday November 6, 2022,...
Rockingham police charge attempted murder defendant with intimidating witness
ROCKINGHAM — A man awaiting trial for allegedly trying to kill someone several years back is now facing a new charge. The Rockingham Police Department recently charged 38-year-old Corey Antwan Womble with intimidating a witness. Womble was charged with attempted first-degree murder in 2019. He is currently being held...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after double shooting in Forsyth County, sheriff says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Kernersville Monday morning. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call about a shooting Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Weatherton Drive, off of Union Cross Road in Kernersville. […]
Man fatally shot in Sugar Creek
A man was fatally shot Monday morning in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the 400 block of Drury Drive. When officers got there, they located the victim with a...
POLICE: Man shot in back at Rockingham apartment complex
ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating an overnight shooting at an apartment complex over the weekend. Investigators say the male victim, who has not been named, was shot in the back around 3:15 a.m. Saturday Nov. 5 in front of an apartment on Cauthen Drive. The victim was taken to...
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in Catawba, Lincoln counties: CLT DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
Burlington police launch investigation over potentially ‘suspicious’ death
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead, and officers are investigating the case as “suspicious,” according to the Burlington Police Department. At 7:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of cardiac arrest on the 600 block of Broad Street. At the scene, officers found 45-year-old Andrew Daniel unresponsive. “The investigation is ongoing, […]
Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's said a 53-year-old woman was found dead and a man was injured after a shooting on Weatherton Drive. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. The man was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery. Officers are actively searching for the...
Authorities find missing Gaston County woman
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are no longer searching for a missing woman reported on Sunday night, officials said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, Dorrie Beth Collins, 67, was last seen on Sunday evening around 5:15 p.m. near the 4000 block of Pinto Lane, which is just off Freedom Mill Road near Crowders Mountain State Park.
Man shot inside Hoke County home
RAEFORD, N.C. — A 51-year-old man was shot Sunday inside his home, according to the Hoke County Sheriff Office. Around 11 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Peaceford Ave., where the man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. The man was...
Bell stolen from Richmond County church recovered; suspects still unknown
ROCKINGHAM — A bell stolen from a Richmond County church has been found. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a bell stolen from Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church earlier this week has been recovered. The sheriff’s office reported Tuesday that the brick casing around the...
Deputies arrest teen in stolen car after chase through Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was arrested after being chased in a stolen car by law enforcement, Iredell County deputies said. Investigators said a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop Tuesday on a car on West Front Street at North Oakland Avenue for a registration violation, but the driver didn’t stop.
More charges made after police chase in Mooresville involving 2 adults, 3 juveniles
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle chase involving five suspects ended in a crash early Thursday morning, the Mooresville Police Department says. Officers say around 2:33 a.m. on Nov. 3, they observed a breaking and entering of vehicles in the Gateway Boulevard area. When officers approached, five suspects fled in...
Greensboro officer shoots passenger during ‘suspicious vehicle’ investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro officer shot a person after approaching a “suspicious vehicle” during a patrol, according to police. At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street. There was a person in the […]
15-year-old airlifted to hospital after getting shot in Robeson County
MAXTON, N.C. — Authorities on Thursday afternoon airlifted a 15-year-old to a hospital after deputies say he was shot. Robeson County deputies responded around 4 p.m. Thursday to Brooklyn Drive in Maxton. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators were at the scene investigating the incident. The sheriff’s office did...
Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identified two people who died Oct. 25 in an apparent murder-suicide. David Pryer, 69, and Janice Pryer, 54, both of Wallace, were found dead in a home on Step Road after deputies received a 911 call from a man who said he shot and killed […]
U.S. Marshals net 59 arrests during fugitive roundup in Durham area
DURHAM, N.C. — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 59 wanted fugitives in the Carolinas as they targeted the Durham area. Channel 9 rode along with marshals in York and Gaston counties during the first joint operation for the new task force in the Carolinas. The most recent...
