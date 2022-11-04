Read full article on original website
Kan. officer injured while arresting felon for disorderly conduct
RENO COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas felon who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday in Hutchinson. Just after 4p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th Street just for a loud music complaint. Gary McQueen, 45, was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
Hutch PD officer injured while making Sunday arrest
Great Bend man seriously injured in minivan-semi head-on crash in Ford County
SPEARVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after the minivan he was driving collided head-on with a semitrailer Sunday morning in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on US-50 highway, about five miles northeast of Spearville. According...
Earthquake recorded Monday afternoon in Ellis County
The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Monday afternoon in Ellis County. The 2.6-magnitude quake was detected in northeast Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line, at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth earthquake detected in the Hays area since the beginning of October.
Great Bend man hospitalized after head-on crash
FORD COUNTY —A Great Bend man was injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Sunday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by John Wayne King, 60, Great Bend, was westbound on U.S. 50 just west of 132 Road. The van traveled left...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Optimizing Yields With Limited Resources
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 1, indicates a continued intensification of drought conditions for Kansas. In this area, we are in extreme drought with exceptional drought inching closer. Exceptional drought is in southern Stafford County and most of Pawnee. If this continues, it will be in Western Barton County next week. For comparison, this is worse than 2012 and it is not even close. The six to ten-day outlook (November 8 to 12) indicates a 40 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and a 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Remember that even twice our normal rainfall isn’t much. It would at continue to help the wheat to hang on. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 10 to 16) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. It does appear that a new weather pattern is establishing itself and it seems at least slightly more favorable. Time will tell.
Kansas woman dies, man injured after Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAS COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 10a.m. Saturday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Escape driven by Mary A. Yahnke, 78, Norwich, was northbound on SE 100 Avenue three and one half miles south of Murdock. The driver failed...
Squires named KDOT District Five Engineer for Barton Co. area
Nick Squires has been selected as the Kansas Department of Transportation District Five Engineer. Squires graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He started his career with KDOT as a college intern before being hired in 2003 in the Construction Office in Pratt. In 2004, Squires was promoted to Pratt Area Construction Engineer. From there he went on to serve as the District Five Construction and Materials Engineer in 2018.
Man seriously injured in southwestern Kansas crash
A man has been seriously injured in a car crash that happened Sunday morning in southwestern Kansas.
Green light, new stone planned for Golden Belt Vets Memorial
Area veterans will be honored at several ceremonies and events on Friday, Nov. 11 as part of Veterans Day. Barton County announced at last Wednesday's commission meeting that a new stone will be dedicated at Golden Belt Memorial Park that day, and the commission also signed Proclamation 2022-17: Operation Green Light for Veterans.
Oxford House continuing recovery with new McPherson house
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After just opening a women and children's home last month in McPherson, addiction recovery-housing organization, Oxford House is in the final stages of opening a men’s home in the same area. “We haven’t decided when the men’s house will open, but it was voted upon...
Erway ‘emerging’ as a leader in the Larned community
Six years removed from graduating from Larned High School, Landon Erway is emerging as a leader in the community that he always knew he wanted to come home to. Erway was named the Emerging Leader of the Year at the Larned Area Chamber of Commerce’s banquet last month. “All...
House fire in Hutchinson causes significant damage, adult and four dogs escape
A house fire that started early Saturday morning in Hutchinson caused significant damage.
Barton Commission passes on resolution pertaining to 'familiar' interests
The democratic process is an ever-changing one. At Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, outgoing Commissioner Kirby Krier tried to tackle an issue that he feels may impact the county in the future. In the end, the body voted 3-2 against a resolution that would prohibit a sitting commissioner from voting on specific matters that would pertain to family members who are county employees.
Carole Bodine, age 76
Carole Ann Bodine, 76, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Health Systems, Hutchinson, Kan. She was born on September 27, 1946, in Russell, Kan., to Gilbert and Marceline (Rajewski) Denning. On September 26, 1992, she married Norman Dale Bodine in Great Bend. He survives. A lifetime Great...
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (11/7)
Nov. 7 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https:www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
ELECTION DAY: National, state, local races decided today
The race for Kansas governor will be decided tonight. So will many other elected offices throughout Kansas and the nation. Barton County Clerk Bev Schmeidler reminds voters that the election now moves from early voting at the courthouse to a 12-hour block at local polling places. "We had a good...
Great Bend wants to 'strictly' enforce 10% fee to caterers at Events Center
Several years ago, Great Bend city staff, the Conventions and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board and the mayor decided that the city should charge caterers 10% of their total food and alcohol receipts for all events at the Events Center. The city stated the fee enables them to maintain a list...
Winter weather advisory issued for some area counties
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Marion County. McPherson County. Rain to...
