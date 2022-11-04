The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 1, indicates a continued intensification of drought conditions for Kansas. In this area, we are in extreme drought with exceptional drought inching closer. Exceptional drought is in southern Stafford County and most of Pawnee. If this continues, it will be in Western Barton County next week. For comparison, this is worse than 2012 and it is not even close. The six to ten-day outlook (November 8 to 12) indicates a 40 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and a 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Remember that even twice our normal rainfall isn’t much. It would at continue to help the wheat to hang on. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 10 to 16) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. It does appear that a new weather pattern is establishing itself and it seems at least slightly more favorable. Time will tell.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO