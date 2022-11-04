ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Post

Kan. officer injured while arresting felon for disorderly conduct

RENO COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas felon who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday in Hutchinson. Just after 4p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th Street just for a loud music complaint. Gary McQueen, 45, was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch PD officer injured while making Sunday arrest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police arrested a man who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday afternoon. Officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th just after 4 p.m. Sunday for a loud music complaint. Forty-five-year-old Gary McQueen was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
HUTCHINSON, KS
panhandlepost.com

Earthquake recorded Monday afternoon in Ellis County

The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Monday afternoon in Ellis County. The 2.6-magnitude quake was detected in northeast Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line, at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth earthquake detected in the Hays area since the beginning of October.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Optimizing Yields With Limited Resources

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 1, indicates a continued intensification of drought conditions for Kansas. In this area, we are in extreme drought with exceptional drought inching closer. Exceptional drought is in southern Stafford County and most of Pawnee. If this continues, it will be in Western Barton County next week. For comparison, this is worse than 2012 and it is not even close. The six to ten-day outlook (November 8 to 12) indicates a 40 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and a 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Remember that even twice our normal rainfall isn’t much. It would at continue to help the wheat to hang on. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 10 to 16) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. It does appear that a new weather pattern is establishing itself and it seems at least slightly more favorable. Time will tell.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Squires named KDOT District Five Engineer for Barton Co. area

Nick Squires has been selected as the Kansas Department of Transportation District Five Engineer. Squires graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He started his career with KDOT as a college intern before being hired in 2003 in the Construction Office in Pratt. In 2004, Squires was promoted to Pratt Area Construction Engineer. From there he went on to serve as the District Five Construction and Materials Engineer in 2018.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Oxford House continuing recovery with new McPherson house

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After just opening a women and children's home last month in McPherson, addiction recovery-housing organization, Oxford House is in the final stages of opening a men’s home in the same area. “We haven’t decided when the men’s house will open, but it was voted upon...
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Commission passes on resolution pertaining to 'familiar' interests

The democratic process is an ever-changing one. At Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, outgoing Commissioner Kirby Krier tried to tackle an issue that he feels may impact the county in the future. In the end, the body voted 3-2 against a resolution that would prohibit a sitting commissioner from voting on specific matters that would pertain to family members who are county employees.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
greatbendpost.com

Carole Bodine, age 76

Carole Ann Bodine, 76, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Health Systems, Hutchinson, Kan. She was born on September 27, 1946, in Russell, Kan., to Gilbert and Marceline (Rajewski) Denning. On September 26, 1992, she married Norman Dale Bodine in Great Bend. He survives. A lifetime Great...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (11/7)

Nov. 7 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https:www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air

UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

