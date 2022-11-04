Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
US stocks edge higher as investors brace for midterm election results
US stocks moved higher Tuesday as polls opened for the 2022 midterm elections. Analysts say a Republican victory would cement expectations of no large policy shifts, boosting stocks. Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said the S&P 500 could surge this week in a decisive Republican win. US stocks climbed Tuesday as...
Americans need to get over political hard feelings and confront hard enemies abroad
In 2016, America’s cultural and political animosities, which had been building for years, took on a particularly hard edge. The presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton made reciprocal charges of election fraud and voter suppression. Trump, expecting defeat, talked of a rigged election until he won. Clinton...
Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to step down in December
The difficult year for Kohl's Corp. continues as the company announced Tuesday morning its CEO Michelle Gass plans to step down from her position with the company and as a member of the board of directors effective Dec. 2. The board has appointed Tom Kingsbury to serve as interim CEO starting Dec. 2 until a permanent successor has been named. ...
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Comments / 0