Ukrainian Pro Soccer Coach Flees War, Lands In Chicago. He Now Has Edgewater Amateur Team On The Cusp Of A Championship

CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
'Chicago's game': 16-inch softball, created on Near South Side, celebrates 135th anniversary
16-inch softball was created on Chicago's Near South Side and has a hall of fame in Forest Park. It is now celebrating its 135th anniversary.
An Ex-Gang Leader’s Advice for Deescalating Violence in Politics
Curtis Toler has spent years trying to curb gang violence in Chicago. Now he’s talking to Congress about how to fix violence in politics.
hypebeast.com
Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month
Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
Ben Gordon, Former Chicago Bulls Star, Arrested For Punching Security Guard At Rock ‘N’ Roll McDonald’s, Police Say
RIVER NORTH — A former Chicago Bulls star was arrested Friday after punching a security guard and pushing another at the Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s in River North, police said. Ben Gordon, a former NBA guard, was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Friday, police said. Gordon was...
Could Chicago suburbs flip recently-redrawn House districts to red?
In Chicago's suburbs, there are three hotly-contested House races and the candidates have been spending heavily on ads to get their word out.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man back in jail after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker
Chicago man back in jail for alleged crime spree after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker. Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge. But over the last few months, Reed has been arrested and charged multiple times in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana for robbery, theft and other crimes.
Wrigley Field gets new energy efficient lights
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wrigley Field is getting new energy efficient lights.The installation is drawing a lot of attention in Wrigleyville. That's because a helicopter is hoisting the new lights over the ballpark.People were speculating about what was happening on Twitter, so if you see a helicopter over Wrigley Field on Monday, it's just to update the lights.
Is Jesus ‘Chuy’ García Running For Mayor? All Signs Point To Yes
CHICAGO — Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García could announce a mayoral run as soon as this week, reports say. García is expected to announce his mayoral campaign Thursday, which would be the 40-year anniversary of former Mayor Harold Washington’s campaign announcement, according to NBC reporter Mary Ann Ahern.
Brother of Chicago murder victim blasts Biden's Illinois trip: 'Say you were wrong'
President Biden was set to travel to Chicago, Illinois after a stump in New Mexico without visiting the southern border; Gianno Caldwell reacts on Fox News.
Eater
Portillo’s Is Trying to Keep Prices Down Despite High Inflation
Sales are up at Portillo’s, the suburban Chicago chain with a die-hard fanbase. But profits are down as the costs of food have surged for all restaurants. Crain’s cites the increasing costs of meat, labor, and new construction as culprits for the drop in profits, which plunged by 51 percent. The numbers came from a third-quarter earnings call last week.
Chicago magazine
The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell
Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
Mob-style murder of Amoco executive Charles Merriam still unsolved 35 years later
It is Chicago's forgotten hit: 35 years ago, gasoline executive Charles Merriam was locked in a bitter battle to streamline Amoco gas station operations. He may have paid for it with his life.
947wls.com
Rapper Diddy enters cannabis deal that could give him control of 3 Chicago-Area properties
Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is gearing up to enter a $155 Million deal that would make him the first Black investor in a marijuana company that operates in multiple states. Locally, if Diddy goes through with this deal with Cresco, he would take control of 3 Chicago area Columbia Care facilities. So, there may come a day when you can say, “I bought pot in Chicago from Diddy.”
I was planning to move from Chicago to Georgia. Here's why this conservative changed his mind
Crime. High taxes. Poverty. Poorly performing schools. There are plenty of reasons to leave Chicago. I could joined the many who left but decided to stay.
‘Legaleaze Please!’ creator talks Affirmative Action
CHICAGO — Natasha L. Robinson, creator of “Legaleaze Please!” was in the studio to discuss the effects of affirmative action what impact it can have on the public.
Hyde Park Food Trucks Encounter Regulatory Roadblocks
Wednesday, October 5 was a day like any other along South Ellis Avenue. Then the fire department showed up. The department, along with various officials from the City of Chicago’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP), came to pay a visit to the food trucks that frequent South Ellis Avenue. These trucks station themselves in the heart of UChicago’s campus during the early afternoon, providing lunch to students, faculty, medical workers, and locals. A variety of trucks show up every afternoon, each with something to offer. The Fat Shallot and Chicago Lunchbox are always busy. El Buen Taco #2 offers a large variety of Mexican lunch options. Tacos Cincuenta Arrobas specializes in huaraches, a larger, flatter taco with a thicker tortilla.
Top Lightfoot Aide Who Led Heavily Promoted Anti-Violence Efforts Gone From City Job
CHICAGO — The leader of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s signature anti-violence initiative no longer works for the city, records show. Tamara Mahal, who had led the fledgling Community Safety Coordination Center, left her post as senior adviser to Lightfoot as of Oct. 20, according to a city document obtained through an open records request.
Report: Chick-Fil-A coming to Avondale
CHICAGO — Avondale is set to get the city’s latest Chick-Fil-A restaurant. According to a report by Block Club Chicago, the fast-food chicken restaurant will settle into where the New China Buffet used to be near the intersection of West Addison Street and North Elston Avenue. Per the report, City records show the chain was […]
Released Chicago prisoner accused of new crime spree
A Chicago man who was freed from prison after 29 years is now back behind bars after a months-long alleged crime spree.
ftnnews.com
New Chicago Midway to Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Flights
Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines launched nonstop service from Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) to Miami International Airport (MIA) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). With the new service, Frontier serves a total of 11 nonstop destinations from MDW. To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as...
