ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ukrainian Pro Soccer Coach Flees War, Lands In Chicago. He Now Has Edgewater Amateur Team On The Cusp Of A Championship

By Joe Ward
Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hypebeast.com

Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month

Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man back in jail after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker

Chicago man back in jail for alleged crime spree after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker. Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge. But over the last few months, Reed has been arrested and charged multiple times in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana for robbery, theft and other crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Wrigley Field gets new energy efficient lights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wrigley Field is getting new energy efficient lights.The installation is drawing a lot of attention in Wrigleyville. That's because a helicopter is hoisting the new lights over the ballpark.People were speculating about what was happening on Twitter, so if you see a helicopter over Wrigley Field on Monday, it's just to update the lights.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Portillo’s Is Trying to Keep Prices Down Despite High Inflation

Sales are up at Portillo’s, the suburban Chicago chain with a die-hard fanbase. But profits are down as the costs of food have surged for all restaurants. Crain’s cites the increasing costs of meat, labor, and new construction as culprits for the drop in profits, which plunged by 51 percent. The numbers came from a third-quarter earnings call last week.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell

Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Rapper Diddy enters cannabis deal that could give him control of 3 Chicago-Area properties

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is gearing up to enter a $155 Million deal that would make him the first Black investor in a marijuana company that operates in multiple states. Locally, if Diddy goes through with this deal with Cresco, he would take control of 3 Chicago area Columbia Care facilities. So, there may come a day when you can say, “I bought pot in Chicago from Diddy.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Hyde Park Food Trucks Encounter Regulatory Roadblocks

Wednesday, October 5 was a day like any other along South Ellis Avenue. Then the fire department showed up. The department, along with various officials from the City of Chicago’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP), came to pay a visit to the food trucks that frequent South Ellis Avenue. These trucks station themselves in the heart of UChicago’s campus during the early afternoon, providing lunch to students, faculty, medical workers, and locals. A variety of trucks show up every afternoon, each with something to offer. The Fat Shallot and Chicago Lunchbox are always busy. El Buen Taco #2 offers a large variety of Mexican lunch options. Tacos Cincuenta Arrobas specializes in huaraches, a larger, flatter taco with a thicker tortilla.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Report: Chick-Fil-A coming to Avondale

CHICAGO — Avondale is set to get the city’s latest Chick-Fil-A restaurant. According to a report by Block Club Chicago, the fast-food chicken restaurant will settle into where the New China Buffet used to be near the intersection of West Addison Street and North Elston Avenue. Per the report, City records show the chain was […]
CHICAGO, IL
ftnnews.com

New Chicago Midway to Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Flights

Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines launched nonstop service from Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) to Miami International Airport (MIA) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). With the new service, Frontier serves a total of 11 nonstop destinations from MDW. To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy