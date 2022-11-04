FDA RECALL: Lettuce could contain salmonella

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 600 cases of lettuce sold by Kalera Public Limited Company are being voluntarily recalled over concerns the product could be contaminated with salmonella.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), 633 cases of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce are included in the recall. Affected lot codes include 001293 and 001294 on the label.

Health officials say the affected products were distributed to a small number of retail and food service customers in Florida, who have been notified of the health concern.

The FDA says only the above-listed items, and no other Kalera products, are affected by the recall.

Customers or retailers are urged to throw the items away or contact the company for reimbursement at (407) 574-8204 between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.