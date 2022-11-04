ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, PA

Tioga County receives $400,000 grant for law enforcement training

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

Mansfield, Pa. — A northern tier law enforcement training program has received $400,000 in grant funding from the state government. The funds will be used to enhance facilities and virtual reality training programs in Tioga County and beyond.

The grant recipient, the Emergency Response Training and Certification Association (ERTCA), has partnered with the Mansfield Public Safety Training Institute since 2019. The partners have created the first credentialed and integrated public/private law enforcement cadet and workforce training program.

ERTCA intends to use part of the funding to complete and upgrade cadet classrooms and training facilities at the Erick J. Coolidge Center for Public Safety. Additionally, ERTCA plans to expand virtual reality labs and develop mobile VR labs to teach law enforcement trainees throughout the entire Commonwealth. Law enforcement personnel can also look forward to a new digital literacy and communications lab, in-service programs, and Act 120 training for cadets.

The grant was awarded through Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which is dedicated to funding the acquisition and construction of economic, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

Comments / 1

Related
NewsChannel 36

Fire Damages Home in Tioga County, Pennsylvania

LAWRENCEVILLE, P.A. (WENY) - A fire damaged a home in Tioga County on Monday afternoon. It happened not far from Williamson High School in Lawrenceville. The front of the home was completely destroyed including the front wall. Several fire departments responded to the scene including Lawrenceville and Tioga. The cause...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Two Dead in Sayre House Fire

Two people are dead in a house fire in Bradford County, Pennsylvania that was reported in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 6. Several news outlets are reporting the blaze in the 400 block of Bensley Street at the corner of Robb Street in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, November 6.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
98.1 The Hawk

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two Killed in Bradford County House Fire

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- A fatal fire in Bradford County Sunday morning claimed the life of two people, and an investigation is underway. Fire crews responded to a house fire just after 4AM on Sunday on Bensley Street, which is in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre. According to the Bradford County Coroner, two people - one male and one female, were found dead inside the home after the fire was put out.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New use for vacant property in Milton sparks debate

Milton, Pa. — A Milton business owner is looking to transform a dilapidated property into a fly ash transfer station — but that will require state and borough approval. Fly ash is the residue left behind from firing coal in plants, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The substance, consisting primarily of silicon, aluminum, iron and calcium, is often repurposed for use in construction materials. David Damaghi, Mr. Milton...
MILTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT continues major roadwork projects

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Work continues on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships. On Friday, Nov. 4, construction of the Larry’s Creek bridge and the Route 287 intersection, including the installation of a new...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Two found dead after fire in Bradford County

SAYRE, Pa. — Two people have died after a fire in Bradford County early Sunday. According to the Bradford County coroner's office, a man and woman were found dead inside a home on Bensley Street in Sayre around 4 am. Sunday after crews responded to a fire. The coroner...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Four dead in Lycoming County shooting

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner says the shooting in Lycoming County left four people dead, including the shooter. It happened Saturday morning in Jordan Township. Pennsylvania State Police say a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle. Police fired shots, and the scene was secured. Officials say...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Budget talks absent from Williamsport council meeting

Williamsport, Pa. — Despite all three versions of the agenda for the Nov. 3 Williamsport City Council meeting stating there would be a budget presentation, the 2023 preliminary budget wasn't ready by Thursday's meeting. The agenda discussed during the meeting contained only two action items: one for the continued leasing agreement of Bowman Field with MLB and Crosscutters and another for the purchase of two new police cruisers. The only...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NewsChannel 36

I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly knocks woman to ground as she was holding an infant

Montgomery, Pa. — A Montgomery man is accused of knocking his girlfriend to the ground as she held their 8-month-old infant during a fight in their camper. State police at Montoursville say Delbert Hayes, 31, was intoxicated the evening of Oct. 28 when he got into an argument with his girlfriend at Riverside Campground. The accuser told police Hayes pushed her backward while she was holding the infant, and then pushed her to the ground. ...
MONTGOMERY, PA
WETM 18 News

Early morning Horseheads house fire under investigation

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire at a Horseheads home is under investigation after the blaze broke out early Monday morning. The Horseheads Village Fire Department responded to a call of a fire on 2nd Street around 2:00 a.m. on November 7. HFD said the fire was seen on the second floor of the home. […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
wkok.com

State Police Probe ‘Mass Fatality’ Shooting in Lycoming County

UNITYVILLE—PennLive is reporting… Two men and two women are dead following what the Lycoming County district attorney is calling a “mass fatality” incident Saturday. The death toll includes the gunman who kicked off the violence. State troopers killed the unidentified shooter, said District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner. “I want to underscore the incredibly swift and heroic efforts of PSP this morning,” he said. “Without their quick response time, I have little doubt that the shooters’ rampage would have continued and very possibly resulted in the additional loss of life.” State police said they got a call at 9:38 a.m. of a woman being shot near Unityville in rural eastern Lycoming County about a hundred yards from the Columbia County line.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

4 dead in Lycoming Co. PA shooting, state police investigating

JORDAN TOWNSHIP, PA (WENY)-- State Police in Lycoming County responded Saturday morning to a shooting in Jordan Township. Upon arrival, troopers found a man “actively firing with a rifle." Police fired shots and the scene was secured. Police did not suffer any injuries however, three people including a man,...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Domestic dispute led to shooting rampage that left 4 dead in rural Pa. township: police

UNITYVILLE – The shooting rampage that left four people dead in rural eastern Lycoming County Saturday began as a domestic dispute, state police say. Brian Taylor, 54, first shot and killed his wife Linda, 60, and then two others at different locations, police said Sunday. Those were Brian’s sister, 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring, an acquaintance of Brian Taylor’s.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Featured Veteran: Marc Agostinelli

Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack. We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries: ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Featured Veteran: Frank Hartzel

Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack. We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries: ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

