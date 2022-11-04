Tioga County receives $400,000 grant for law enforcement training

Mansfield, Pa. — A northern tier law enforcement training program has received $400,000 in grant funding from the state government. The funds will be used to enhance facilities and virtual reality training programs in Tioga County and beyond.

The grant recipient, the Emergency Response Training and Certification Association (ERTCA), has partnered with the Mansfield Public Safety Training Institute since 2019. The partners have created the first credentialed and integrated public/private law enforcement cadet and workforce training program.

ERTCA intends to use part of the funding to complete and upgrade cadet classrooms and training facilities at the Erick J. Coolidge Center for Public Safety. Additionally, ERTCA plans to expand virtual reality labs and develop mobile VR labs to teach law enforcement trainees throughout the entire Commonwealth. Law enforcement personnel can also look forward to a new digital literacy and communications lab, in-service programs, and Act 120 training for cadets.

The grant was awarded through Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which is dedicated to funding the acquisition and construction of economic, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.