He used to sneak to the back of the library to learn about who he was — now this trans advocate has his own book

Suspected 'Shopping Cart Killer' to get mental health evaluation
A judge has granted a motion for a mental health evaluation for a man police have dubbed the “shopping cart killer” after he was charged in two slayings and authorities linked him to several others.
Moms in prison have a new place to bond with their kids: 'Light in a dark place'
Some mothers incarcerated at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County now have a new, less traumatic place to meet and bond with their children.
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
crozetgazette.com
Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again
The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
WHSV
Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
cbs19news
Local company discovers medical breakthrough
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A medical breakthrough was found in Charlottesville in the form of a new blood test that will tell you if you're at risk for heart disease. Ampel Biosolutions announced the test, which examines DNA and RNA to find if someone carries the traits for heart...
Augusta Free Press
Video: Waynesboro Republican clowns have a laugh over the attack on Paul Pelosi
A Republican candidate for Waynesboro City Council, Jim Wood, and the chairman of the Waynesboro Republican Committee, Dwight Williams, shared several minutes of chuckles over the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that sent him to the hospital with a broken skull. AFP editor Chris...
cbs19news
Vega responds to Spanberger, calling her a hypocrite
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega, the Republican running to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, pulled no punches at a rally in Madison County on Thursday. She was responding to comments incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger recently made, calling her a hypocrite. At another rally, Vega made...
NBC12
‘We want justice for Ollie’: Uncle of Ashland toddler found alone in motel room speaks
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -The uncle of a two-year-old who was found in an Ashland motel and died five days later is sharing his side of the story. Chris Tulloss is the uncle of two-year-old Oliver Tulloss. Chris says Oliver went by the name Ollie. “He was a very rambunctious, very...
cbs19news
Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
theriver953.com
Teen brings bow and arrow to Staunton schools
The Staunton Police Department received a report about an individual wearing a mask and carrying a bow and arrow on the property of A. R. Ware Elementary and Shelburne Middle School. The schools were placed on lockdown and shortly after the individual was taken into custody without incident. A 13...
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Parents struggle to reach medical providers as respiratory illnesses among area children soar
Respiratory illnesses are spreading rapidly among Charlottesville area children right now. So many kids are sick that local pediatricians, urgent cares, emergency rooms and even pediatric hospital wings say they are overwhelmed. And parents are struggling to reach medical providers. “I have messaged our pediatrician twice, once a week ago,...
wfxrtv.com
Candle manufacturer to close leaving 187 employees without jobs
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg area manufacturer is shutting its doors next month, affecting 187 workers. A Warn Notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission stated “Newell Brands” the parent company of the Yankee Candle Company will halt operations by the end of the year. The plant is located on Dillard Drive in Forest.
India Sims can do everything you can do — just sitting down
I got a call from Ryan Homes in the summer of 2019. My family and I were qualified to purchase a home in Glenmore, a gated community in Albemarle County. The agent told us to visit the model homes the next day. I was excited and called my husband; we...
wina.com
Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads
RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
cbs19news
Prepare for new traffic pattern at 250/64 interchange
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on a diverging diamond interchange is almost done, and drivers will soon see a change in the traffic pattern. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic will be switched to the final configuration at the interchange of Richmond Road and Interstate 64 during the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13.
Charlottesville Tomorrow
Charlottesville, VA
