ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

He used to sneak to the back of the library to learn about who he was — now this trans advocate has his own book

By Charley Burton
Charlottesville Tomorrow
Charlottesville Tomorrow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

D Ali
3d ago

Look here brother, nobody cares. They only care about the children you people are trying to indoctrinate to make it easier and legal to molest them. STOP. Live your life and stop trying to make people accept you. Or even carring if they care. That's Vanity and by far the Devil's favorite sin.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
crozetgazette.com

Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again

The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Local company discovers medical breakthrough

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A medical breakthrough was found in Charlottesville in the form of a new blood test that will tell you if you're at risk for heart disease. Ampel Biosolutions announced the test, which examines DNA and RNA to find if someone carries the traits for heart...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Vega responds to Spanberger, calling her a hypocrite

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega, the Republican running to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, pulled no punches at a rally in Madison County on Thursday. She was responding to comments incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger recently made, calling her a hypocrite. At another rally, Vega made...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

Teen brings bow and arrow to Staunton schools

The Staunton Police Department received a report about an individual wearing a mask and carrying a bow and arrow on the property of A. R. Ware Elementary and Shelburne Middle School. The schools were placed on lockdown and shortly after the individual was taken into custody without incident. A 13...
STAUNTON, VA
Travel Maven

This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
SPERRYVILLE, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Parents struggle to reach medical providers as respiratory illnesses among area children soar

Respiratory illnesses are spreading rapidly among Charlottesville area children right now. So many kids are sick that local pediatricians, urgent cares, emergency rooms and even pediatric hospital wings say they are overwhelmed. And parents are struggling to reach medical providers. “I have messaged our pediatrician twice, once a week ago,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Candle manufacturer to close leaving 187 employees without jobs

FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg area manufacturer is shutting its doors next month, affecting 187 workers. A Warn Notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission stated “Newell Brands” the parent company of the Yankee Candle Company will halt operations by the end of the year. The plant is located on Dillard Drive in Forest.
FOREST, VA
wina.com

Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads

RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Prepare for new traffic pattern at 250/64 interchange

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on a diverging diamond interchange is almost done, and drivers will soon see a change in the traffic pattern. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic will be switched to the final configuration at the interchange of Richmond Road and Interstate 64 during the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
863
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 http://www.cvilletomorrow.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy