Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia witness says sphere-shaped UFOs may emerge from backyard 'portal'Roger MarshCarrollton, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Related
Car crashes into Georgia elementary school injuring multiple students
A driver crashed into an Atlanta-area elementary school classroom on Monday morning, injuring several students.
BET
NAACP President Urges Georgia Voters At Atlanta Churches To ‘Turn This State Black’
There’s a lot at stake on Election Day in Georgia where Democratic voters could elect the nation’s first Black woman governor and help to block Republicans from taking control of the U.S. Senate. To achieve those twin goals, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Sunday (Nov. 6) that Georgia...
Georgia family heartbroken after beloved cousin was buried by the state without their permission
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is heartbroken after they say their loved one was buried without their consent. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke to a cousin of 62-year-old Willie Thomas, who died last September at Amicasa Hospice Center in Decatur. Antwanisha Powell said her family found...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence
LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy
Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other n. GA counties, but subtropical storm Nicole not on track to hit north Georgia
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties due to subtropical storm Nicole, but adds that the storm is not headed our way. The NWS writes that there is no hazardous weather expected today, and that on its current trajectory the...
wgxa.tv
Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
Local leaders and voters react to over 1,000 Cobb County absentee ballots never mailed Enter subhea
Millions of Georgians have already voted, and many more will vote on Tuesday. However, more than 1,000 Cobb County voters never got that chance because the absentee ballots they ordered were never sent out. Saturday, Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with community leaders who expressed their concerns on the issue....
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County schools police investigating 'incident' at Morrow High School
MORROW, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools confirmed the school district police department is investigating an "incident" that happened at Morrow High School. FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video of two people in a stairwell during an altercation with a pool of blood on the floor. FOX 5 Atlanta has chosen...
Alpharetta to decide fate of North Point Mall Monday
Alpharetta will decide on the proposed redevelopment of North Point Mall during a Monday meeting....
President and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passes away at 67
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The president and CEO of nearly two dozen metro Atlanta car dealerships has died. He was 67. Jimmy Ellis, the President and CEO of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died on November 5 at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. There is no word on the cause of his death.
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms Monday, will impact Florida and Georgia later this week
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday morning east of the Bahamas. Nicole is forecast to move west towards central Florida later this week. By Friday, Nicole is forecast to move northeast, potentially over central and east Georgia. For Metro Atlanta, rain will be limited to the eastern half of North...
Newnan Times-Herald
County Commission to hold called meeting Thursday
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting on Thursday. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the County Commission Chambers, located at 37 Perry Street in Newnan. The Commission Chambers are located on the second floor. County officials have said that the meeting...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 20 Best Places to Celebrate Christmas in Atlanta (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Celebrating Christmas in the Blue Ridge Mountains is truly magical, whether you’re visiting charming small towns like Dahlonega and Helen GA or exploring a burgeoning metropolis like Asheville. But if you’re looking...
Atlanta Daily World
Cobb County Sued After Over 1,000 Absentee Ballots Were Never Mailed, Gov. Brian Kemp’s SB202 Bill Faces Blame
The impact of Georgia’s controversial Senate Bill 202 has already led to issues in the 2022 Election. On Nov. 5, Cobb County officials admitted that the office never mailed 1,048 ballots. Officials issued an apology and revealed that staff has been overworked, but failed to use that as an...
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
ATLANTA — Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, the pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to Channel 2 Action News...
Visit 4 Atlanta museums free with Bank of America, Merrill card
ATLANTA — People with Bank of America and Merrill credit or debit cards can get in free at four Atlanta museums this Saturday and Sunday. The program is a part of the bank's Museums On Us program, where they said cardholders could access 11 top cultural attractions throughout Georgia. This weekend November 5 through November 6, there are four Atlanta museums that BOA bankers can visit free of cost.
Comments / 0