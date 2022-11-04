ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence

LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
NBC News

In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy

Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
MARIETTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

County Commission to hold called meeting Thursday

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting on Thursday. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the County Commission Chambers, located at 37 Perry Street in Newnan. The Commission Chambers are located on the second floor. County officials have said that the meeting...
NEWNAN, GA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 20 Best Places to Celebrate Christmas in Atlanta (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Celebrating Christmas in the Blue Ridge Mountains is truly magical, whether you’re visiting charming small towns like Dahlonega and Helen GA or exploring a burgeoning metropolis like Asheville. But if you’re looking...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Visit 4 Atlanta museums free with Bank of America, Merrill card

ATLANTA — People with Bank of America and Merrill credit or debit cards can get in free at four Atlanta museums this Saturday and Sunday. The program is a part of the bank's Museums On Us program, where they said cardholders could access 11 top cultural attractions throughout Georgia. This weekend November 5 through November 6, there are four Atlanta museums that BOA bankers can visit free of cost.
ATLANTA, GA

