FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDIO-TV
Honoring the life and legacy of Mimi Parker, vocalist and drummer of the Duluth based band ‘Low’
Mimi Parker, vocalist, and drummer of the band Low passed away Saturday night after dealing with ovarian cancer. “She is just always been one of the kindnesses and sweetest persons I have ever known. I mean, just like a second mom, in a way. Just always just so genuine and really good-spirited and good-hearted. And just for anyone, she knew. I mean, it did not come across in her singing voice, but she was just like that off-stage as well. That is the real-life just Angel of Light to be around for sure.”
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 11/7/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
WDIO-TV
Lake Superior Youth Chorus celebrates 30 years
In Duluth, the lake superior youth chorus is celebrating their 30th anniversary. Educating kids from 3rd to 10th grade through the power of music. Artistic Director Bret Amundson says, “It’s a really exciting thing! It’s big for any nonprofit to make it to 30 years. It shows the impact that a youth organization like this can have in our community.”
WDIO-TV
Yarn Harbor “Warms up the city”
Today marked the return of the “Warm Up the City,” program created by Yarn Harbor. The purpose of the program is to distribute hats and mittens and knit products across the city of Duluth- in a “yarn bomb” fashion. The long running event has seen about five to six hundred donations yearly since its conception.
WDIO-TV
DBS hosts Fall Fest
The DBS hosted their Fall Fest last Friday at their DBS Residential Solutions in Duluth. Those who attended were able to taste locally made soups and chilies in a cook-off competition. Guests were even treated to a whole bowl full of their favorite. There were baked goods available for purchase and even a hot pepper eating competition. To end the night, a bonfire and costume contest were in place to get guests into the fall spirit.
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Fire weather possible today
Today will begin cloudy with precipitation chances in the early morning hours. Areas north of Highway-2 will see snow while the rest of the Northland will have mostly rain as the precipitation type. By midday, the clouds will gradually clear, and dry weather will prevail. Highs today will range from the upper thirties towards International Falls to 50 degrees near Ashland. This afternoon will have strong westerly winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
WDIO-TV
Superior YMCA hosts classes for Native American Heritage Month
The Superior YMCA is hosting classes for Native American Heritage Month this November. Beginning Monday, November 7th, Cassie and Brittany Brown of the Keewenaw Bay band of Ojibwe will be giving lessons on Native American culture. Each class will have a different lesson. November 7th will be Ojibwe 101 to...
WDIO-TV
UMD men, women hockey teams fall in USCHO poll
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s and women’s hockey teams have fallen in the USCHO.com poll this week. The men are coming off their first conference win of the season in a weekend split with Colorado College. They fell one spot for number 19 last week, to...
WDIO-TV
Election day tips: What to know before you go to the polls
Election day is just mere hours away and this race is proving to be critical. Voting of course is a civic right and privilege, however, do you know what to bring and where to go? We talked to Duluth City Council’s President, Arik Forsman, on his top tips. “It’s...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey splits weekend with Colorado
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was looking to bounce back against Colorado College after falling Friday 5-0. UMD however trailed 1-0 heading into the second period as Colorado striked first on the powerplay. In the second period UMD responded with a powerplay goal of their...
WDIO-TV
Food prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving, what shoppers have to say
Thanksgiving for some may be a bit pricier this year. According to market research reports from, IRI, predictions show that your Thanksgiving meal will cost about 13.5% more compared to last year, based on how retail prices in the four weeks through October compared to the same period in 2021. Cost estimates were from items including turkey and other meat, baking essentials, beverages and popular side dishes. People in Duluth are of no exception in feeling the financial crunch of this Thanksgiving season.
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey scores late, falls to Minnesota
Less than 24 hours after taking No.1 Minnesota to overtime, the No. 5 University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team fell once more 5-3. UMD trailed the game 2-0, before a Maggie Flaherty powerplay goal cut the lead in half. The Gophers then went up 5-1, before a Mannon...
WDIO-TV
Superior girl’s basketball using experience, leadership to fuel this season
The prep basketball season is underway and for the Superior Spartans girl’s team they are coming off a great campaign where they went 24-5 on the season. This year looking to build off of that experience, beginning with the teams first practice on Monday. “Losing to Appleton East in...
WDIO-TV
UMD football claims road win over Augustana
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team was on the road against Augustana for their second to last game of the regular season. The Bulldogs scored point in each quarter of the game to win 34-24, improving to 7-3 on the season. Marcus Glodowski lead the way defensively for...
WDIO-TV
UWS soccer teams find out NCAA opponents
After thrilling UMAC Title victories on Saturday the University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) men’s and women’s soccer teams found out their opponents in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Monday. The women who earned an appearance for the second consecutive year, will take on Loras in...
WDIO-TV
UWS men’s, women’s soccer crowned UMAC Champions
The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) men’s and women’s soccer teams both competed in the UMAC Championship game on Saturday. The men scored three goals in the first half against Bethany Lutheran, while Sophomore Alex Paredes made three saves in his seventh shut out of the season. As...
