Mimi Parker, vocalist, and drummer of the band Low passed away Saturday night after dealing with ovarian cancer. “She is just always been one of the kindnesses and sweetest persons I have ever known. I mean, just like a second mom, in a way. Just always just so genuine and really good-spirited and good-hearted. And just for anyone, she knew. I mean, it did not come across in her singing voice, but she was just like that off-stage as well. That is the real-life just Angel of Light to be around for sure.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO